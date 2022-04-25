PLATTSBURGH — Both Tessa and Sebastien Bonnabesse won their No. 1 singles match against their AuSable Valley opponents, each winning their games with scores of 6-0, 6-1, Monday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis action.
Sebastien Bonnabesse took down the Patriots’ Alic Rock, while Tessa outworked Raychell Jerdo.
In the No. 2 and No. 3 boys’ singles, Andrew and Nick Bula took home wins against their opponents, each notching a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Momin Khan and Ben Lambert took home the boys’ final win in the No. 2 doubles, defeating Eben Dorr and David Rock, 6-3, 6-1.
AuSable Valley’s lone win came in the No. 1 doubles, where Tristen Laundree and Tucker MacDougal defeated their Plattsburgh opponents, 6-0, 6-2.
“It was good to see two newcomers compete in their first matches,” Plattsburgh coach Cathy Whalen said of Lambert and Bransen Fitzwater, citing that they played out a lot of nice points.
For the girls, the Hornets got two free wins in the No. 2 and 3 singles matches, with the Patriots having to forfeit.
The No. 1 and 2 doubles also took home wins for Plattsburgh, with the duo of Olivia Gottschall and Kristy Cantwell overtaking Raegan Schier and Abigail MacDougal in the No. 1 match, 6-2, 6-1. Vera Saliba and Ava Perry won the No. 2 doubles.
“Our experienced lineup overcame a smaller but enthusiastic AuSable Valley team that defaulted the two singles matches,” girls coach Rich Gottschall said.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 4, AuSable Valley 1
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. A. Rock, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- A. Bula (PHS) def. Croghan, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- N. Bula (PHS) def. Rein, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Laundree/MacDougal (AVCS) def. Fitzwater/Meyer, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Khan/Lambert (PHS) def. Dorr/D. Rock, 6-3, 6-1.
Girls
Plattsburgh High 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Jerdo, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- AuSable Valley forfeit.
No. 3- AuSable Valley forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Gottschall/Cantwell (PHS) def. Schier/MacDougal, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Saliba/Perry (PHS) def. Brandt/Matteau (AVCS), 6-2, 6-0.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
SARANAC 2
BEEKMANTOWN — While the Saranac girls won the top two singles matches, Beekmantown secured the No. 3, as well as both doubles match-ups, to take home the win.
Beekmantown’s Ella Repas won the No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-1, against Saranac’s Reagan Mulverhill.
Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller took home the No. 1 doubles, while April Secore and Olivia Hagadorn won the No. 2 doubles.
“It was a competitive match with some great tennis played,” Eagles coach Seth Spoor said. “Our depth definitely made the difference today.”
For the Chiefs, Sydney Myers and Lia Parker won the No. 1 and 2 singles matches, against Luci Brown and Hailey Williams, respectively.
“All three singles matches were awesome to watch. The points played between Luci and Sydney were incredible,” Spoor said.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 3, Saranac 2
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Brown, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2- Parker (SCS) def. Williams, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Mulverhill, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. Alix/Breyette, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Secore/Hagadorn (BCS) def. Tripp/Wood, 6-2, 6-0.
LAKE PLACID 5
SETON CATHOLIC 0
LAKE PLACID 3
SETON CATHOLIC 2
PLATTSBURGH — Tristan Spotts won the single boys’ match that took place, defeating Seton’s Collin Farrington, 6-0, 6-0.
The Knights had to forfeit the remainder of the boys’ matches, but the girls were able to have a little more success on the court.
Raegan Levitt of Lake Placid took home the No. 1 singles for the girls against Seton’s Charlotte Hughes, 6-1, 7-5.
Meanwhile, the Knights picked up two wins in the No. 2 and 3 singles matches, with Lison Becam and Ebony Ruffin both defeating their Blue Bomber opponents.
Lake Placid put the nail in the coffin, though, when the duos of Julia Crawford/Grace Erickson and Bailey Smith/Madison Tylor took home wins against their Seton foes.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Spotts (LP) def. Farrington, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 3- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 3- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Girls
Lake Placid 3, Seton Catholic 2
Singles
No. 1- Levitt (LP) def. Hughes, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 2- Becam (SC) def. Fitzsimmons, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.
No. 3- Ruffin (SC) def. Magliore, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Crawford/Erickson (LP) def. Lawliss/Romero, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2- Smith/Tylor (LP) def. Von Bargen/Manion, 6-2, 6-2.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5
SCHROON LAKE 0
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5
SCHROON LAKE 0
SCHROON LAKE — With only two matches taking place, the Northern Adirondack crew took down Schroon Lake.
Reese Lafave took home the sole girls match, in the No. 1 singles, against Alyssa Arnold, 6-0, 6-0, while Hunter Trombley and Parker Manor defeated Trey Pratt and Christian Gratto, 6-0, 6-1, in the boys’ No 1. Doubles.
Schroon Lake coach Brandon Kryszak said that three girls’ players were out of town or ineligible to compete, while there are only two boys on the Wildcats’ team.
—
Boys
NAC 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Trombley/Manor (NAC) def. Pratt/Gratto, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Girls
NAC 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Lafave (NAC) def. Arnold, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.