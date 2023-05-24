Plattsburgh — Plattsburgh’s Sebastien Bonnabesse made it look easy in defending his crown.
In the Section VII Boys Tennis Sectionals, Bonnabesse was seeded at the top overall seed. In a bracket that had few upsets, remaining mostly chalk, he didn’t drop a set.
In fact he only lost three games, in the four matches he played.
It’s not to say the tennis sectionals lacked excitement, in fact it was the opposite at Macdonough tennis courts. The two day event saw athletes put their all into the game to advance to the next round.
In fact, the doubles tournament saw the fifth seed team of NCCS’ Marcus Bedard and Owen Roberts spoil the possibility of a Lake Placid final sending the second seed tandem of Nash and Harrison Carlisto home in the quarterfinals.
They continued with a minor upset of Nighthawks Gavin Mero and Elijah Lederman, who were seeded fourth.
The other half of the bracket remained chalk as Lake Placid’s Soren Jacobsen and Henry Becker reached the final, only to fall to Bedard and Roberts, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4.
While players have been competing as teams throughout the season, that was thrown out the window in singles play. The championship match was Bonnabesse versus Hornet teammate Andrew Bula.
The third place match mirrored the championship in the fact both players were from Peru in third-seeded Robin Maisse and fourth seed Sebastien Schaefer.
The seeds held true to form as along with the top four, the eight seeded players all reached at least the quarterfinals.
Lucas Curilla of Beekmantown, ranked fifth, lost in the quarters to Bonnabesse.
Plattsburgh’s Ben Lambert, seeded sixth, fell to Bula, 6-0, 7-6.
Seventh seed Josh Gaboriault of Saranac fell to Schaefer, 6-1, 6-2.
Eagle and seeded eighth, Dylan Brown dropped his quarters match against Maisse.
In doubles action, while Bedard and Roberts had a flurry of upsets on their way the top eight seeds held to form except Cougar teammates Ben Bresnahan and Alex Bulriss fell to Seton Catholic’s JP Gao and Justin Samson.
Gao and Samson would fall in the next round to Hornets Bransen Fitzwater and Simon Meyer.
The duo of Meyer and Fitzwater would finish the tournament in fourth place, falling to Peru’s Mero and Lederman in the third place match.
