BEEKMANTOWN -- The Lake Placid volleyball team's impressive season, which included winning the Section VII, Class D title, along with recording double-digit wins for the first time since 2015, came to an end on Saturday.
The last remaining Section VII volleyball team was defeated by the Lake George Warriors 3-0 by scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-6 in the Class D regional playoff match at Beekmantown High School.
Lake George improved to 20-0 with the win and the team is slated to take on the Section IX, Class D champion, Mount Academy in the state tournament on Saturday.
In the opening set, Lake Placid proved it could hang with one of Section II's best as Lake George led by just one point at 9-8. However, the Warriors garnered some momentum to extend their advantage to 22-13, before closing out the set on top.
Lake George then used the momentum by going on multiple runs to outlast the Blue Bombers in the next two sets.
Despite falling, Blue Bombers head coach Sandy Huber said her team had some incredible saves that helped keep the first two sets close. "Sydney Lawrence was just all over the place with some amazing dives, saving the ball. She hit great, she passed great," Huber said. "Julia (Crawford) is always solid and Nadia (Phillip). They both hit really well. I think Lake George is just so good. We knew that it would be a really tough game and we still fought as hard as we could and I'm proud that we did as well as we did."
Lawrence finished the match with four digs, three kills and two points, while Philip had a team-high 14 digs while adding four points and two kills.
Crawford, a senior had seven kills and seven digs. On her first kill of the match, Crawford surpassed 200 kills this season. She finished her senior season with 206 kills.
Huber said she was unsure if Crawford's feat was a school record but said that either way, it's a really impressive achievement.
Norah Galvin had a solid performance for the Blue Bombers with 11 assists, one dig and one point, while Bailey Smith had two kills, one point and one ace. Abbey Gavin recorded four digs and Haileigh LaMare had one.
The Blue Bombers ended their season with a 10-9 record, which is a big improvement from its 3-14 record from a season ago.
"I'm really proud of how far we've come since last year," Huber said. "All of our returners came back ready to play and from day one they were probably better than they were on the last day of last season. A lot of them have been working out on their own all year -- in the gym. Some of them have been to camps, and they've played on the new sand courts."
"We all just get along so well and it helps us so much," said Crawford, who is been with the varsity team since 2019. "And the coach, of course. We've also had some help from one of the player's moms, she just came in and she's helped us. Her name is Sarah Galvin. She's just like really helped us this year and helped our skills. She's worked with us one-on-one and coach, too, obviously."
While Lake Placid is slated to lose five seniors to graduation, the team is expected to return a solid core of juniors and sophomores. One of which Huber noted was Norah Galvin.
"(Galvin) has such a great attitude and work ethic that even though she's a sophomore, I think that she was actually a great role model for the entire team as far as sportsmanship, hard work and overall great attitude," Huber said. "She and her family have been doing a great job of getting the other kids out on the sand courts too -- hopefully, that will continue. I think right now our sophomores and juniors are already really excited to start working toward next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.