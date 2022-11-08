SARANAC — For the past couple of seasons, the Lake Placid volleyball team have come up short against the Northern Adirondack Bobcats in the Section VII, Class D championship, but on Saturday the Blue Bombers got their revenge.
Playing at Saranac Central High School, Lake Placid defeated Northern Adirondack 3-1 by scores of 10-25, 25-17, 25-21 and 25-17 for their first sectional title since 2018.
After dropping the first set by double digits, the Blue Bombers jumped out to an 11-3 lead to start the second set. From that point on, Lake Placid held an advantage on the scoreboard for the remainder of the match en route to the program’s seventh sectional title in school history. The two teams did tie four separate times, but the Blue Bombers took the lead each time.
“When we get on good streaks we tend to not let up,” Blue Bombers head coach Sandy Huber said. “Sometimes in the past, if we got a few points in a row, we might not swing as hard or might not dive for the ball. This team is so tough they want to keep going. They don’t ever let up, so it was nice for them to be able to just keep that momentum.”
Lake Placid was led by Julia Crawford, who had 21 kills, 16 digs, 10 points and three aces. Nadia Phillip also had a triple-double with 24 digs, 15 kills, 10 points and three aces.
Sophomore Norah Galvin was the team’s top setter, contributing with 33 assists, six points, three digs, two kills and one ace. Sydney Lawrence had a standout performance with 11 digs, seven points and one kill, while Bailey Smith had five points, four kills, three digs, two aces and one assist. Abbey Gavin chipped in four points, four digs and three aces.
Saturday’s win marked the Blue Bombers’ 10th win of the season, which matches the total number of wins the team has had in the past four seasons combined. The team is now 10-8 on the season.
“I think before the season started I wasn’t expecting this,” Huber said. “But the way they have been playing all year, they got better every day. I think that we knew we were ready.”
With the loss, Northern Adirondack fell to 10-7 on the season. The two squads split their two matches during the regular season.
“Northern Adirondack has also had their best season in a really long time, so we knew that it would be a battle. Liz (Brown) is a great coach, she and I have been sort of proud together at how well we’ve represented the D schools in our section, playing against the bigger schools.
“To get to play a team that has had such a great year also, we were definitely nervous, which showed in the beginning. Once we shook off the nerves and got our confidence back I think our girls knew that it was within reach.”
The Blue Bombers will now shift their focus to regional play. The team is slated to return to action against the Section II champions the Lake George Warriors. The match will be played at Beekmantown High School on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Warriors are currently 19-0.
“This is the year for upsets,” Huber said. “We’re going to go in and hoping for the best while knowing anything can happen.”
