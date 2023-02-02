LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid’s Andrew Scanio and Aidan Fay were ready to ski on their home course Saturday. Scanio and Fay took first and second place, respectively, to lead the Lake Placid boys cross-country skiing team to a victory at the Section VII Invitational at Mount Van Hoevenberg.
The Blue Bombers won the varsity invitational with 8 points, which edged out second-place Saranac Lake with 21 points. Johnstown finished in third with 46 team points in the 10-team race.
On the girls’ side, the Blue Bombers took second place overall with 19 points, while the Red Storm was third with 25. Shenendehowa was the overall winner with 12 points.
Scanio claimed the boys’ race in 20 minutes, 22.8 seconds, while Fay finished in second in 22:07.8. Lake Placid’s Colin Francis also finished inside the top five with his fifth-place finish in 22:35.7.
The Blue Bombers were rounded out by Parker Scanio (28:36.7) in 22nd place, Ethan Cash (28:43.6) in 24th and Nick O’Brien (32:50.1) in 32nd.
Saranac Lake’s top skiers in the boys’ race were Mason Stoddard, who placed third in 22:21.3, Morgan Martin (23:01.6) in eighth and Ebin Meissner (23:15.4) in 10th. The Red Storm also had solid finishes from Aiden Hesseltine (23:29.7) in 14th place and Jasper Weich (24:57.4) in 16th.
Shenendehowa’s Raquelle Landa was the top skier in the girl’s race, winning in a time of 26:30.1. Following closely behind was Saranac Lake’s Tyler Burth at 27:30.6 for second place and Lake Placid’s Holly Erenstone at 28:18.5 for third place.
Maya Garrison finished seventh in 30:22.2 and Harley Cohen took ninth in 30:50.4 to help the Blue Bomber girls finish in second place in the seven-team race.
Jordanna Samburgh and Kelsi Burth rounded out the top three finishers for the Red Storm in the girls’ varsity race. Samburgh placed eighth with a time of 30:27.0, and Kelsi Burth was 15th in 34:10.9. Saranac Lake’s KK Mader (39:08.8) finished in 19th place and Emma Pickard (39:16.9) was 20th.
The Lake Placid and Saranac Lake Nordic ski teams will return to racing today at the Dewey Mountain Recreation Center in Saranac Lake. The race will start at 6 p.m.
