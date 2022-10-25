CLINTONVILLE — After going down in the first half Friday night at home, the Patriots didn’t switch up their game plan.
They stuck to their ground-and-pound style of play, wearing out the Hornets with a lethal running back-combo of power and speed, to climb back from a six-point deficit to win, 14-6.
It was the tailback tandem of Korvin Dixon and Dylan Bombard, paired with a powerful offensive line that allowed the Patriots to slow the pace, that set the tone and played their game.
Dixon and Bombard had a heavy workload in the game, carrying the ball a combined 47 times for 288 rushing yards and two scores.
“Honestly, the offensive line is really what pulled that whole thing together. We had a freshman, we had a couple seniors and 10th graders so we had a good mix of guys on the offensive line. We were able to rotate guys and everyone that came in stepped up and did a great job,” said AuSable Valley coach Kyle Nolan. “The two guys running behind them, Dixon and Dylan, they saw the holes and they hit them”
It was, however, a tale of two halves for the Patriots, as it took some time for their dynamic rushing attack to truly reveal itself. The Patriots possessed the ball five times in the first half, resulting in two turnovers on downs, one lost fumble, one punt and one sack as time expired.
Plattsburgh would make sure to take advantage, scoring early in the second quarter on a long 33-yard scamper from Trenton Griffiths, to take a 6-0 lead. However, Plattsburgh didn’t excel much offensively in the half either, turning the ball over twice on downs as well, to go along with a late Daniel Hartmann interception.
As the teams went to break, with both defenses humming, the question loomed of which offense would find their footing first. That answer would have to wait a little longer than usual also, as the Patriots held a brief ceremony at half to celebrate the six new members inducted into their sports Hall of Fame.
Alumni Kevin Devins, Jacob Painter and Randy Douglas, three of the six inductees, were honored on field at halftime for their athletic achievements, as part of their induction.
After the celebrations, the Patriots went back to work. Following a Hornet punt to open the half, the Patriots ran an eight-play drive, all runs, that resulted in a 16-yard Bombard touchdown on which he dragged three Hornets into the endzone with him.
Kicker Addie Stanley would bury the extra point and for the first time all evening, AuSable Valley held the lead, 7-6.
The lead had slipped from Plattsburgh’s grasp and things got worse before they would get better. On their ensuing possession, after driving deep into opposing territory, Hartmann would have to check out with an apparent injury, and their former quarterback Michael Phillips was thrust back into the possession.
Phillips would complete three of four passes on the drive but come up empty handed, turning the ball over on downs.
Taking over deep in their own territory, the Patriots were seeking to extend their lead. However, after several penalties, they would find themselves faced with an eventual 2nd & 41. With the chance to give the ball back to the Hornets, in good field position, the Patriots needed some big plays.
AuSable Valley looked to its running backs and they delivered. On the second down attempt, Dixon would cut the distance needed in half, knifing through the Plattsburgh defense for 21 yards. On third down, Bombard would power forward for 22 yards, converting and keeping the Plattsburgh offense on the sideline.
The drive would eventually result in a one-yard Bombard touchdown run, his second of the game, as the Patriots led 14-6, with three minutes remaining in the contest.
“Our execution started to fall apart a little bit, where they stuck with their game plan of being a physical football team,” said Plattsburgh coach Mike Bordeau. “They played a full, 48 minutes of physical football and eventually we cracked and they got their two touchdowns.”
After the Hornets would muff the following kickoff return, giving the Patriots a chance to run the clock out, the defense would make one last stand to give the offense a shot to tie the game, with 1:32 to play.
Hartmann, back in the game working with only one timeout, would pass the ball all the way down to the 21-yard line. Needing a touchdown, as well as a two-point conversion, Hartmann fired one last desperation heave into the endzone, but it was batted down as the clock hit triple-zeroes.
“We had a play called, we got up there and they covered it,” Bordeau said. “They dropped a lot of guys back and there wasn’t anywhere to go.”
As the ball hit the ground, Nolan and the Patriots exhaled a sigh of relief, as not only did they win a down-to-the-wire matchup versus a tough conference opponent, they also snapped what was a four-game losing streak. Breaking this streak couldn’t have come at a better time for the team either, as they gear up for a potential playoff run.
“We’ve gone back to the basics. We’ve been teaching that stuff more and really emphasizing just doing your job and doing your responsibility. I think now the kids seeing it pay off is starting to help us get some confidence in ourselves,” Nolan said. “We’re really young so winning like this helps improve the morale and confidence and brings us up to hopefully get to the next level.”
