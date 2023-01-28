BOLTON — It was all Bolton in overtime on Thursday as the Eagles outlasted Boquet Valley, 54-48, in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference boys’ basketball.
Bolton’s Jaxon Egloff led all scorers with 18 points, while Tyler Trowbridge chipped in with 15 and Jace Hubert, 11. Egloff and Trowbridge each connected on four three-pointers.
Ben Burdo also hit four-three pointers on the way to a team-high 17 points for the Griffins. Jackson Hooper and Carson Leibeck followed with 12 apiece.
“Both teams played aggressive basketball and managed to make their individual runs,” Bolton coach Cody Kober said.
“Credit to Boquet Valley, the Hooper boy can play. But we hunkered down defensively, led by Jace Hubert and Lukas Becker, and scrapped for long rebounds down the stretch.
“It was all Bolton in overtime as Hubert went three-for-four from the stripe to pull away.”
—
Bolton 54, Boquet Valley 48, OT
Boquet Valley (48)
Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 4-4-12, Burdo 6-1-17, Liberi 0-0-0, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 0-0-0, Furman 0-0-0, Leibeck 4-2-12, Rice 2-0-4, Egglefield 0-0-0. Totals- 17-7-48.
Bolton (54)
French 0-0-0, Egloff 7-0-18, Hubert 2-7-11, Eager 2-0-4, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 5-1-15, Hens 0-0-0, Morehouse 0-0-0, Becker 1-0-2, Foy 2-0-4. Totals- 19-8-54.
Halftime- Bolton, 22-17.
3 point goals- BVCS (7) Burdo 4, Leibeck 2, Buehler. Bolton (8) Egloff 4, Trowbridge 4.
KEENE 53
SETON CATHOLIC 34
PLATTSBURGH — The Beavers had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures.
Landon Lopez led the way with 16 points and Asa Sprague pitched in with 11 to go along with 10 apiece for Vann Morrelli and Peter Robjent.
Aiden Pearl scored a game-high 22 points for the Knights and added 18 boards for a double-double.
J.P. Gao chipped in with eight points for Seton Catholic.
—
Keene 53, Seton Catholic 34
Keene (53)
Caito 0-0-0, Morrelli 5-0-10, Sprague 4-0-11, Robjent 4-0-10, Lopez 7-1-16, Jacobson 3-0-6. Totals- 23-1-53.
Seton Catholic (34)
DeJordy 0-0-0, Geo 3-2-8, Pearl 10-2-22, Grafstein 0-0-0, Trzaskos 1-2-4, Waldron 0-0-0. Totals- 14-6-34.
Halftime- Keene, 31-17.
3 point goals- Keene (6) Sprague 3, Robjent 2, Lopez.
CHAZY 50
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 26
NORTH CREEK — Dylan McAfee scored 12 points, while Zamir Foster contributed 10 and Landon Salimando nine in a balanced attack as the Eagles recorded a MVAC win.
“Overall, it was a good game for us,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said. “We defended hard and were able to get plenty of fast-break chances because of it.
“I thought Landon Salimando played well on both sides of the court, as well as Dylan McAfee.”
Only two Johnsburg/Minerva players were able to get into the scoring column and Rodney Wolfe scored 20 of his team’s 26 points.
“Rodney Wolfe was solid all over the floor for them,” Tetreault said. “He had some big blocks on the defensive end and finished with 20 points.”
—
Chazy 50, Johnsburg/Minerva 26
Chazy (50)
LaBarge 3-0-6, Dwyer 3-0-7, Salimando 2-4-9, Foster 4-1-10, McAfee 6-0-12, Cross 1-0-2, Poirier 1-0-2, Hernandez 0-0-0, Baker 0-0-0, Pratt 1-0-2. Totals- 21-5-50.
Johnsburg/Minerva (26)
K. Vanderwalker 0-0-0, Fish 3-0-6, Freebern 0-0-0, Galle 0-0-0, Olden 0-0-0, N. Vanderwalker 0-0-0, Sears 0-0-0, Wolfe 9-0-20, Griffen 0-0-0, Heid 0-0-0. Totals- 12-0-26.
Halftime- Chazy, 22-10.
3 point goals- Chazy (3) Dwyer, Salimando, Foster. J/M (2) Wolfe 2.
LAKE PLACID 49
WILLSBORO 32
LAKE PLACID — Seb Cecunjanin poured in 24 points, including six three-pointers, and added four steals for the Blue Bombers.
P.J. Colby added eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Lake Placid. Talon Jordon chipped in with eight points.
Harvey Merrill accounted for two-thirds of the Warriors’ offense with 24 points, including a trio of three-pointers.
—
Lake Placid 49, Willsboro 32
Willsboro (32)
Merrill 8-5-24, Lee 2-0-4, Jaquish 0-0-0, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Hathaway 0-0-0, Aubin 1-0-2. Totals- 12-5-32.
Lake Placid (49)
Colby 4-0-8, Cecunjanin 9-0-24, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 1-0-3, Wylie 1-0-2, Kondrat 0-0-0, Byrne 1-0-2, Wright 0-0-0, Jordon 4-0-8, Wood 1-0-2. Totals- 21-0-49.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 20-12.
3 point goals- Willsboro (3) Merrill 3. LPCS (7) Cecunjanin 6, Hayes.
GIRLS
PLATTSBURGH 39
BEEKMANTOWN 27
PLATTSBURGH — Natalie Battinelli tossed in 10 points, while Cora Long and Isabel DeTulleo added eight apiece in the Hornets’ CVAC win.
Grace McCasland and Julia Conroy led the Eagles in the low-scoring game with eight points each.
“This is a big win for our program and this team,” PHS coach Joe Mazzella said. “I couldn’t be happier for our kids to get this win, even through it wasn’t as clean as our past few outings.
“The main difference tonight was Alyssa Hemingway as she did a fantastic job on Payton Parliament, holding her to three points. Payton is one of the top players in the league and one of the most athletic kids in our section. To hold her to three points is a job well done.
“Natalie Battinelli played well for us throughout even through she battled some foul trouble. I also thought Izzy DeTulleo was really good for us tonight, hitting a big three, being efficient from the free-throw line and doing a great job on the glass. Essynce Gorham gave us quality minutes and made some big shots around the rim to keep momentum.”
—
Plattsburgh 39, Beekmantown 27
Beekmantown (27)
Castine 0-0-0, McCasland 3-1-8, Gregoire 1-4-6, Proper 0-0-0, Parliament 0-3-3, Mesec 0-0-0, Conroy 4-0-8, Totals- 8-9-27.
Plattsburgh (38)
Crahan 0-0-0, Hewson 2-0-5, Long 3-0-8, Gorham 3-0-6, Hemingway 1-0-2, Fitzwater 0-0-0, Battinelli 4-2-10, DeTulleo 1-5-8. Totals- 14-7-39.
Halftime- PHS, 16-11.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (1) McCasland. PHS (4) Long 2, Hewson, DeTulleo.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 57
PERU 19
CHAMPLAIN — Bailee LaFountain scored 21 points and Desiree Dubois added 18 to power the Cougars past the Nighthawks.
Callie Racine chipped with with eight points for NCCS.
No Peru player was able to score more than six points in the contest.
“It was a great team win tonight,” NCCS coach Robb Garrand said. “The girls have been working very hard. As long as they stay committed to our goals, we’ll see continuous improvement. I’m proud of the contributions from each player.
“Coach (Brittany) Marshall’s girls worked hard to the end.”
—
NCCS 57, Peru 19
Peru (19)
Prescott 1-0-2, Z. Snider 0-0-0, D. Snider 0-0-0, Berry 1-0-2, Duprey 1-0-2, Lawyer 1-2-4, Gushlaw-Mirville 0-1-1, Corral 0-0-0, St. Denis 3-0-6, Brousseau 0-0-0. Totals- 8-3-19.
NCCS (57)
Hite 1-0-2, LaFountain 9-2-21, La. Roberts 2-0-4, Le. Roberts 1-0-2, Turner 0-0-0, Dubois 6-4-18, Racine 4-0-8, Trudo 1-0-2. Totals- 24-6-57.
Halftime- NCCS, 28-6.
3 point goals- NCCS (3) Dubois 2, LaFountain.
MORIAH 52
TICONDEROGA 37
PORT HENRY — The Vikings pulled away in the fourth quarter for a win over the Sentinels.
Hannah Gaddor led three Moriah players in double figures with 15 points. Maddy Eichen followed with 12 and Jayde Trow, 11.
Cassidy Mattison was the leading scorer for Ticonderoga with 13 and Addy Moore added eight.
“It was a hard-fought game by both teams in a back-and-forth game,” Moriah coach Gary Olcott said. “The game wasn’t really decided until the middle of the fourth quarter. We were able to outscore them, 21-8, in the fourth to pull away.
“They shot the ball well from deep, but we were able to counter with short jumpers and points in the paint.”
—
Moriah 52, Ticonderoga 37
TCS (37)
Johndrow 0-1-1, Moore 3-0-8, Dorsett 1-0-3, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mattison 5-1-13, Sutphen 2-1-6, Dedrick 0-0-0, Charboneau 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 3-0-6. Totals- 14-3-37.
Moriah (52)
Marcil 2-0-5, Harrington 1-2-4, Eichen 6-0-12, Nephew 0-0-0, Cheney 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Belden 0-0-0, Bosarge 1-1-3, Pinheiro 0-0-0, Trow 5-1-11, Mascarenas 0-0-0, Gaddor 7-1-15. Totals- 23-5-52.
Halftime- Moriah, 23-20.
3 point goals- TCS (6) Moore 2, Mattison 2, Dorsett, Sutphen. MCS (1) Marcil.
SCHROON LAKE 53
WILLSBORO 26
SCHROON LAKE — Allison Baker scored 12 points, Dakotah Cutting 10 and Saige Shaughnessy eight for the Wildcats.
Maddisen Benway was the lone Warrior in double figures with a game-high 16 markers.
“Kenzie Cutting and Saige Shaughnessy each had six steals in the first half and turned the defense into offense for us as we built a 24-0 lead after one quarter,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said.
“Brittany Mieras and Sydi Timmer did a great job on the boards, each finishing with 10 rebounds.
“Willsboro did a great job in the second half playing with a lot of energy and enthusiasm, which is a credit to their coach.”
—
Schroon Lake 53, Willsboro 26
Willsboro (26)
Le. Nolette 1-0-2, La. Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 7-1-16, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Martin 1-0-2, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 2-0-4. Totals- 12-1-26.
Schroon Lake (53)
Timmer 0-0-0, D. Cutting 4-0-10, Emmert 1-0-2, Phillips 1-0-2, Hartwell 1-0-2, K. Cutting 3-0-6, Baker 5-0-12, Mieras 2-0-6, Shaughnessy 4-0-8, Arnold 2-1-5. Totals- 23-1-53.
