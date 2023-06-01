PLATTSBURGH — The hits kept coming Wednesday afternoon in the Section VII Class D softball final.
Bolton/Schroon Lake and Crown Point combined for 28 hits in all as the Wild Eagles defended their sectional title with a 15-11 victory.
The teams had met twice during the regular season and split the two games, with the second-seeded Wild Eagles winning the first game and the top-seeded Panthers the second.
“This was softball like it was meant to be played,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Melanie Persons said. “Both teams hit the ball well and there weren’t many walks at all.
“We knew it was going to be a fight today and it was a tough game.”
The Wild Eagles finished with 12 hits, with Riley Huck, who was called up to the varsity during the season, going four-for-four, including a triple and four RBI.
Jadyn Egloff, who picked up the pitching win in relief, added three hits and three RBI.
Crown Point leadoff batter Addison Hurlburt went four-for-five, including a triple and four RBI. Her lone out was a line drive to shortstop.
The Panthers, who had 16 hits in all, got a combined 11 hits from the bottom four hitters in their line-up. Morgan Hurlburt, Julianne Swan and Makenna Munson all rapped out three hits apiece, and Marissa Duprey added two.
The Panthers grabbed the lead, at 5-2, with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. The key hit in the inning was a three-run double by losing pitcher Kaitlin Ross.
Crown Point then added a run in the third to make it 6-2.
“I was a little worried when it got to 6-2,” Persons said. “But the girls have done a good job of pushing back in games this season, staying up and supporting one another.”
Egloff took over for starter Jane Trowbridge after two Crown Point batters reached base to begin the third inning.
“We have been using the two pitchers in all of our games this season,” Persons said. “They were getting their timing down on Jane and we went with Jadyn a little earlier than usual.”
The top of the fourth was the decisive inning for the Wild Eagles, who scored seven runs to take a 9-6 advantage. Bolton/Schroon Lake would hold its lead the rest of the way.
The Wild Eagles accounted for four hits in the seven-run fourth and took advantage of three Crown Point errors. The Panthers hurt themselves defensively by making seven errors in all.
The Panthers were unable to get their deficit under three runs the remainder of the game.
Huck had a RBI triple in a two-run fifth and a two-run single in a three-run sixth,
Crown Point came back to within 14-11 on Addison Hurlburt’s three-run triple in the home half of the sixth.
“We wanted to keep our foot on the gas,” Persons said. “We wanted to be as aggressive on the bases as we possibly could, and keep the pressure on their defense.”
Trowbridge and Egloff combined for five strikeouts and three walks. Ross struck out eight and walked just one. There were only a combined four walks in the entire contest as both teams swung the bats.
The Wild Eagles advance to regional final play at Morse Field in Glens Falls when they oppose Section II winner Salem on Saturday at 11 a.m.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 15, Crown Point 11
B/SL 200 723 1 — 15 12 3
CP 141 023 0 — 11 16 7
Trowbridge, Egloff (3) and Navitsky. Ross and Mak. Munson. WP- Egloff. LP- Ross. 2B- Ross (CPCS). 3B- Hubert (B/SL), Huck (B/SL), A. Hurlburt (CPCS).
