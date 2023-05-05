BOLTON — With one swing of the bat, Wild Eagle Ali Baker sent everyone home, giving Bolton/Schroon Lake the win over Ticonderoga, 13-12.
It was a high scoring affair with both teams having innings with their bats coming alive. The Wild Eagles started things off six in the 2nd. The Sentinels would overcome an early deficit to score eight runs in the 5th.
“Ali Baker was key on defense tonight making several important plays,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Melanie Persons said. “Jadynn Egloff had two big catches in center field and the rest of our defense was solid against Ticonderoga’s big hitters. Ila Hubert’s bat and base running made a huge difference for us.”
After the Sentinels took the lead in the 5th, the Wild Eagles chipped away at the advantage scoring at least two runs over the final three innings. The Sentinels would only score two more runs in the game.
Hubert led B/SL going 4-5 with a triple and stolen base. Baker went 3-5, with a single being the hit that got the win.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 13, Ticonderoga 12
TCS 101 082 0 - 12 15 0
B/SL 060 022 3 - 13 16 0
Montville, Trowbridge, Egloff (6). WP- Trowbridge. LP- Montville. 3B- Hubert (B/SL), Moore (Ti), Drinkwine (Ti). 2B- Smith (B/SL), Trowbridge (B/SL), Whitford (Ti), Mattison (Ti).
SARANAC LAKE 11
PLATTSBURGH 2
SARANAC LAKE — Karlie Goetz was locked in on the mound and at the plate against the visiting Hornets, in CVAC play.
Saranac Lake’s bats came alive for the night, topping the undefeated Plattsburgh, 11-2
Goetz was unstoppable on the mound, throwing a complete game, striking out nine and allowing only five hits.
When she was at the plate, she helped her own cause. Goetz went 4-4 with three singles and one double.
Teammates Emma Akey and Kaedyn Grant joined in the fun with an extra base hit.
Left fielder Ayla Small went 3-4 with three singles. Her main effect on the game was with her glove. Saranac Lake coach Gabby Lewis said Small “seemed to be a magnet in the outfield, catching every ball that came her way.”
Three of Plattsburgh’s five hits came from the doubles. The extra base hits were done by Alyssa Hemingway, Amaya Abellard and Madison Hunt
—
Saranac Lake 11, Plattsburgh 2
PHS 002 000 - 2 5 0
SLCS 410 42x - 11 16 1
Silver, Goetz. WP- Goetz LP- Silver. 2B- Allen (SL), Goetz (SL), Grant (SL), Hemingway (PHS), Abellard (PHS), Hunt (PHS)
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 13
BEEKMANTOWN 4
ELLENBERG — The Bobcats grabbed the lead early, and expanded on it in the late innings in a, 13-4 victory over the Eagles.
Abby Peryea had a great game at the plate with two hits, one a homerun and the other a triple.
Isabella Gilmore had a multi-hit game as well. She also compiled four RBI.
Peryea tallied three RBI.
NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said Beekmantown’s Kennedy Ritter and Anna Dutil played well.
“We have a lot to work on if we can ever get outside,” Labarge said. “Too many walks and errors are going to hurt us. We need to make improvements in a lot of areas.”
—
Northern Adirondack 13, Beekmantown 4
BCS 010 111 0 -4 8 5
NAC 200 425 x - 13 8 3
LaPier, Dauphinais (5). Cook, Peryea (4). WP- Peryea LP- LaPier. HR (NAC). 3B- Peryea {NAC)
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 19
MORIAH 1
PORT HENRY — The Vikings were their own worst enemy, losing 19-1 to the Cougars.
Before Moriah could blink they were trailing and by a considerable margin. The early miscuses proved to give them too large a deficit to overcome.
NCCS scored 13 runs in the opening two innings, with 10 crossing the plate in the 1st.
Paige Bourgeois and Kylee Suprenault led the way for the Cougars with multi-hit games.
It was a solid day on the mound for Bailee LaFountian, as she pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. Her counterpart, Moriah’s Amelia Kazlo
“We didn’t help ourselves with walks and errors in the first inning and dug ourselves a hole that we couldn’t get out of,” Moriah coach Don Tesar said. “NCCS came ready to play and they played well. Bourgeois and Supernault led the way for NCCS offensively.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 19, Moriah 1
NCCS 1030 42 -19 8 0
MCS 001 00 - 1 3 2
LaFountain. Eichen, Kazlo (2). WP- LaFountain. LP- Kazlo. 2B- Kazlo
WILLSBORO 18
WELLS 11
WELLS — The Warriors bats woke up early giving too much of a deficit for the Indians to overcome. Willsboro would win 18-11, in MVAC play.
With a combination of timely hitting and self inflicted mistakes by Wells, the Warriors would score 13 runs over the first two innings. The final five would happen over the next two innings.
When the barrage stopped, the Indians mounted a comeback in the bottom of the 4th, scoring 10 runs over the next two innings, but the lead was too far to overcome.
Willsboro was led by four hits from Emily Boucher, three from Lexi Nolette and two from Emily Mitchell. One of Mitchell’s hits allowed her to reach second with ease.
Wells was led by Bridget Allen and Layla Hunt. Allen laced a double while Hunt knocked in runs with a home run.
—
Willsboro 18, Wells 11
WIL 672,300 0 - 18 15 4
WEL 100 640 - 11 6 10
Nolette. Allen. Wright (3). WP- Nolette. LP- Allen. HR- Rust (WIL). 2B- Allen (WEL) Mitchell (WIL)
TUESDAY
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 9
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 2
BOLTON — The Wild Eagles continue their winning ways improving to 5-1 in the Mountain and Valley Conference, with a 9-2 victory over the Irish Jaguars.
It was a steady dose of the B/SL bats. After a scoreless 1st, they would score in every remaining inning to pull away.
Ila Hubert was a monster on the basepaths with four stolen bases to go along with having a multi-hit game.
Jadynn Egloff and Kayla Navitsky hit doubles to pace the Wild Eagles. They both accounted for RBIs with Egloff having two to Navitsky’s one.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 9, Johnsburg/Minerva 2
J/M 000 010 1 - 2 5 0
B/SL 042 111 - 9 11 0
Sharp. Trowbridge, Egloff (6). WP- Trowbridge. LP Sharp. 2B- Navitsky (B/SL), Egloff (B/SL)
