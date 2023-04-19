SCHROON LAKE — Jadynn Egloff had three hits and three RBI to power the hosts past the Eagles in their season opener.
Ila Hubert added a triple and Riley Smith a double for Bolton/Schroon Lake, which broke open the game early with five runs in the second and seven more in the third.
Winning pitcher Jane Trowbridge (5) and Egloff (6), who picked up the save, had a combined 11 strikeouts.
Pender Bechard’s double was one of the five hits for Chazy.
Bolton/Schroon Lake 14, Chazy 1
Chazy 000 001 0 — 1 5
Bolton/Schroon Lake 057 001 1 — 14 6
Columbus and Turek. Trowbridge, Egloff (5) and Navitsky. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Columbus. Sv- Egloff. 2B- Bechard (CCRS), Smith (B/SL). 3B- Hubert (B/SL).
NON-LEAGUE
MORIAH 29
NORTH WARREN 19
NORTH WARREN — Winning pitcher Amelia Kazlo went six-for-six to power the Vikings to a non-league win.
Molly Eichen added a home run, two doubles and a single, while Reagan Baker, Lily Fields and Addy Nephew added three hits apiece. Ashlyn Mandy chipped in with two.
“I was proud to see our girls respond to a bad third inning, giving up 10 runs and then scoring 15 in the top half of the next inning,” Moriah coach Don Tesar Jr. said. “I was very proud of the effort and the way we played in our first game.
“North Warren is well coached at the plate and hit the ball very well.”
Moriah 29, North Warren 19
Moriah 131 (15)17 1 — 29 25 3
North Warren 01(10) 152 0 — 19 15 1
J. Eichen, Kazlo (3) and Anderson. Swan, LaGurane (4), Brion (5) and Stonitsch. WP- Kazlo. LP- Swan. 2B- Kazlo 2 (MCS), M. Eichen 2 (MCS), Fields (MCS), Nephew (MCS), Wilkinson 2 (NW), LaGurane (NW). HR- M. Eichen (MCS).
CVAC
Saranac 11
Northeastern Clinton 7
CHAMPLAIN — Saranac broke a 7-all tie with four runs in the top of the seventh inning on Tuesday on the way to an 11-7 victory over Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Molly Denis led the way for the Chiefs with three hits and Abby Liberty chipped in with two.
Winning pitcher Aislyn Liberty struck out 11 and walked two.
Desiree Dubois led the Cougars with three hits, while Kyle Surprenant and Michaela Bresnahan added two apiece. Surprenant had a triple and losing pitcher Bailee Lafountain a double.
“This game was closer than the score,” NCCS coach Carrie McComb said. “NCCS had some key defensive plays to limit Saranac’s scoring, but unfortunately came up short hitting in the last two innings.
“There were a lot of great plays made during the game and we expect to grow and build on them.”
Saranac 11, NCCS 7
Saranac 320 200 4 — 11 7 2
NCCS 311 020 0 — 7 11 2
A. Liberty and Denis. Lafountain and Bresnahan. WP- A. Liberty. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Lafountain (NCCS). 3B- Surprenant (NCCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 11
SARANAC LAKE 9
ELLENBURG — Junior Abby Peryea had a big game for the Bobcats. She struck out eight in getting the pitching win and offensively finished with two doubles and three RBI.
“Abby Peryea had never pitched before this,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said. “She was nervous, but stayed positive and got her first win. I was very proud of her for battling through this.”
Makenna Bushey added three hits and scored three runs for NAC. Freshman Emma Spoor had her first two varsity hits. The Bobcats rallied from an early 8-3 deficit.
Alex Whitson had a bases-loaded triple in the second inning for the Red Storm. K. Meyers rapped out three hits and Emily Gay two for Saranac Lake.
NAC 11, Saranac Lake 9
Saranac Lake 260 000 1 — 9 9 3
NAC 301 502 x — 11 10 5
Goetz and Whitson. Peryea and Gilmore. WP- Peryea. LP- Goetz. 2B- Peryea 2 (NAC), Bushey (NAC). 3B- Meyers (SLCS), Whitson (SLCS).
PLATTSBURGH 22
BEEKMANTOWN 2
PLATTSBURGH — Bella Miller rapped out four hits to help power the Hornets past the Eagles.
Amaya Abellard, Alyssa Hemingway and winning pitcher Calli Fitzwater each had two hits. Fitzwater struck out eight in four innings.
“It was a pretty clean game for the first game of the season,” PHS co-coach Cindy McMahon said. “We hit the ball pretty well and Calli pitched a really good four innings. It was a good team win and everyone contributed.
“Beekmantown has a young team, but they played hard the whole game and never got down. Left fielder Ashley Barnes had a couple of nice catches for them and Anna Dutil did a good job behind the plate.”
Plattsburgh 22, Beekmantown 2
Beekmantown 000 11 — 2 2 7
Plattsburgh 923 8x — 22 17 3
LaPier, Barnes (4), Northrup (4) and Dutil. Fitzwater, Silver (5) and Duquette. WP- Fitzwater. LP- LaPier. 2B- Abellard (PHS), Hemingway (PHS), Fitzwater (PHS), Hunt (PHS).
