PLATTSBURGH — All season long, the Bolton/Schroon Lake softball team has had a motto, “Keep your foot on the gas, girls, and don’t take it off,” according to coach Melanie Persons.
They lived up to that saying, Thursday, during their Section VII Class D championship win over Boquet Valley, 13-3, exploding on offense in the third and fourth innings to put the game out of reach for the Griffins.
The Wild Eagles also proved that throughout the season, remaining undefeated with the win. The victory brings home the Class D crown to both Bolton and Schroon Lake for the first time since 1986.
“I feel like I am on a cloud right now. I don’t have words for how proud I am of this group of girls,” Persons said. “They have worked so hard this season, and they have really put every ounce of everything they have into every practice and every game.”
“It’s unreal,” pitcher and center fielder Jadynn Egloff said. “I can’t even comprehend how big this is.”
DOMINANT ALL AROUND
Their attacks at-bat were led by Maddy Monahan, Dakotah Cutting, Ali Baker and Kayla Navitsky. Monahan smacked two doubles, Cutting one, while Baker recorded a triple and Navitsky tallied four RBIs. Monahan and Cutting also ran in three each, while winning pitcher Jane Trowbridge had two RBIs.
Trowbridge threw for four innings, switching out with eighth grader Egloff in the third and later returning in the sixth. Trowbridge struck out eight while Egloff added four. Boquet Valley’s Abbey Schwoebel took the loss in the circle, fanning three.
“Jane is a phenomenal pitcher,” Navitsky said. “She’s so good. She pitches basically down the center pretty much the whole time. and Jadynn, she got pulled up to varsity and she’s just an absolute addition to this team.”
Egloff showed appreciation to be a part of such a dominant pitching duo.
“It’s good to throw the other team off and we both worked really hard,” she said. “It’s just great to know that you have support, if you’re having a bad game, you have that other pitcher to back you up. It’s good reassurance.”
THE GAME
Bolton/Schroon Lake got themselves on the board, right away in the first inning, with catcher Skyler Scott leading off the lineup with a single, and then later running in the first score, giving her team a 1-0 advantage.
Then, at the top of the second, with the Griffins on offense, the Wild Eagles’ defense was put on display as well. Earning three strikeouts, they were able to force Boquet Valley to leave the bases stranded. Bolton/Schroon Lake then scored again with Baker running it across, but giving Cutting the RBI.
The third and fourth innings were really where things got going. With a 2-0 lead, the Wild Eagles almost saw things slip away when Boquet Valley scored twice. First, Madison Kirkby bunted and made it safely to third on a Bolton/Schroon Lake error, with Abbey Schwoebel later running her in on a sacrifice fly.
The Griffins then tied it at 2-all when Alaina Denton notched an RBI single, sending Alessia. Caputo home. After that, their bats went silent.
For the bottom of the third, Scott, Egloff and Ila Hubert all recorded singles, however, Scott was picked off by Kirkby while attempting to steal second. However, Navitsky then came up big, knocking a huge two RBI single down center to give the Wild Eagles a 4-2 lead.
When asked what was going through her head every time she stepped to the plate, Navitsky just said she thought about focusing every time.
“Don’t swing for the fences, just make sure that you stay focused,” she said.
Trowbridge and Cutting also recorded RBI singles during the inning to make it 6-2. The top of the fourth was quick, with the Griffins falling in order on two pop outs and an unsuccessful bunt.
The bottom of the fourth, however, was not so timely. With Navitsky running in two more on a double, Monahan notching an RBI double, Trowbridge punching in another on a single and Cutting sending Navitsky home while being forced out at first, the score was now 11-2, and the game was now too far out of reach for the Griffins.
“We kept our foot on the gas the whole time, we just went 100%,” Egloff said. “We never stopped no matter what the score was.”
Persons also mentioned that once the first few batters broke the seal and got some base hits, the rest of the team seemed to follow suit.
“I don’t know, it just gets the engine going,” she said. “As soon as someone breaks into that pattern of hitting, they all seem to follow.”
Another quick stint at the plate for the Griffins ended with two strikeouts and a flyout, while in the bottom of the fifth, the Wild Eagles scored once more on an RBI double from Monahan to make it 12-2.
In the bottom of the sixth, Abby Monty came in as relief for Schwoebel, but that still didn’t stop Bolton/Schroon Lake, with Baker hitting her triple and later scoring the final run on the winning side.
Boquet Valley then added on one more, with Claire Reynolds reaching first on a single, and Caputo running her in, making the final score 13-3.
From the third to the fifth innings, the Wild Eagles had the top of their lineup starting every time.
“That was huge for us,” Persons said. “The beauty of our lineup is that we have a solid one through nine, and for every coach, that feels fantastic. There’s just so much diversity at the top of the batting order.”
UP NEXT
The Wild Eagles now look to extend their unbeaten streak against Section 2’s champion, June 4, at Cardinal Park on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus at 2 p.m.
“We’re going to go home, back to our home field and just practice really hard, as hard as we can and just hope for the best,” Navitsky said.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 13, Boquet Valley 3
BV 002 000 1 — 3 4 1
B/SL 114 511 X — 13 13 3
Trowbridge, Egloff (3), Trowbridge (6) and Scott. Schwoebel, Monty (6) and Denton. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Schwoebel. 2B- Caputo (BV), Monahan 2 (B/SL), Cutting (B/SL). 3B- Baker (B/SL).
