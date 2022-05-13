Bolton/Schroon Lake downs Crown Point, 19-7

CROWN POINT — The pitching duo of Jane Trowbridge and Jadynn Egloff combined for 17 strikeouts in Bolton/Schroon Lake’s 19-7 win over Crown Point in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball, Friday.
Egloff also had a triple and double in the win, while Kayla Navitksy and Ali Baker both added an extra triple apiece. Maddy Monahan and Ila Hubert both earned doubles for Bolton/Schroon Lake as well. Trowbridge picked up the win in the circle.
Skyler Scott, Monahan and Hubert all had two hits while at-bat.
For the Panthers, Lauren Kimball and Rylee Rafferty each recorded a double. Kaitlyn Ross suffered the pitching loss.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 19, Crown Point 7
CP 003 201 1 — 7 10 7
B/SL 003 201 1 — 19 10 4
Trowbridge, Egloff (3), Trowbridge (5) and Scott. Ross, Kimball (6), Ross (7) and Munson. 2B- Egloff (B/SL), Monahan (B/SL), Hubert (B/SL), Kimball (CP), Rafferty (CP). 3B- Egloff (B/SL), Navitsky (B/SL), Baker (B/SL).
BOQUET VALLEY 10
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 5
MINERVA — Winning pitcher Abbey Schwoebel struck out nine Johnsburg/Minerva batters as her Griffins doubled up Johnsburg/Minerva.
Alaina Denton secured a double in the win, finishing with three RBIs total. Madison Kirkby added another RBI for the Griffins.
With six errors total, Johnsburg/Minerva coach said Boquet Valley was able to capitalize on those errors in the fifth and seventh innings to pull out the win.
Megan Mohowksi, Cassie Dunbar, Avery Bayse and Hannah McNally all cracked a double in the loss. Dunbar, along with Melissa Bibby and Molly Smith each added an RBI.
—
Boquet Valley 10, Johnsburg/Minerva 5
J/M 201 001 1 — 5 7 6
BV 010 040 5 — 10 8 2
Schwoebel and Denton. McNally and Bayse. WP- Schwoebel. LP- McNally. 2B- Mohowski (J/M), Dunbar (J/M), Bayse (J/M), McNally (J/M), Denton (BV).
LAKE PLACID 32
CHAZY 16
CHAZY — The Blue Bombers scored 17 runs in just the first inning, and didn’t allow the Eagles to come back.
Chazy’s biggest downfall was their 20 walked batters, allowing Lake Placid to ramp up the runs while only earning 10 hits.
Dariana Patterson scored a double in the win, while Brooklyn Huffman picked up the victory in the circle.
“We got off to a very slow start in the field, committing four errors and walking nine batters, all in the first,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said. “After, we were able to battle back to make it 27-16, but Lake Placid tacked on five more runs to close out the game.”
For the home team, Katana Coon, Kaelen Billow and Jenna Collins all hit doubles with Coon also getting a triple.
“I was proud that our girls didn’t give up after a very difficult first inning,” Thompson said. “We will put this one behind us and look forward to Monday’s contest with Crown Point.”
—
Lake Placid 32, Chazy 16
CCRS 602 530 — 16 17 4
LP (17) 82 023 — 32 10 3
Huffman, Not listed (4) and Herzog. Gonyo, Coon (1), Gonyo (4) and Turek. WP- Huffman. LP- Gonyo. 2B- Coon (CCRS), Billow (CCRS), Collins (CCRS), Patterson (LP). 3B- Coon (CCRS).
WILLSBORO 24
WELLS 9
WELLS — Both Lexi Nolette and Cleo Lobdell blasted home runs in the Warriors’ rout of the Indians.
Nolette also rapped a triple in the win, and went 4-for-4 at the plate. Lobdell went 4-for-5, Gabby Marble 2-for-4 and Emily Mitchell 3-for-6. Willsboro was able to capitalize on Wells’ 16 errors in the win. Mitchell also recorded the pitching win.
Wells was led by Korrine Bly in the loss, who tallied a double and went 2-for-4. Emma Hoffman had two hits at-bat, while Ava Dwyer had three.
—
Willsboro 24, Wells 9
WEL 105 300 0 — 9 11 16
WICS 272 242 5 — 24 17 4
Mitchell, Crowningshield (5) and Harrison. Allen, Dwyer (6), Bly (7) and Rust. WP- Mitchell. LP- Allen. 3B- Bly (WEL), Nolette (WICS). HR- Nolette (WICS), Lobdell (WICS).
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH 12
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Hornets used two five-run innings at the start of the game to take a lead they wouldn’t surrender against the Red Storm.
“Plattsburgh got off to an early lead in the first inning, due to some fielding errors by Saranac Lake,” Saranac Lake coach Gabby Lewis said. They have some good hitters as well who placed the ball perfectly to help them come to their victory as well.”
Amanda Vaughn recorded two singles and a double while Alyssa Hemingway swatted out a pair of doubles for the Plattsburgh offense, while Calli Fitzwater threw a massive 16 strikeouts, pitching the entire game for the Hornets.
Karlie Goetz threw 10 strikeouts coming into the circle in relief in the Red Storm loss, while also recording a pair of singles.
“After the second inning, we put up a great defense but just couldn’t turn our base runners into runs, and left six runners on base,” Lewis said.
—
Plattsburgh 12, Saranac Lake 0
PHS 551 001 0— 12 11 0
SLCS 000 000 0— 0 6 2
Fitzwater and Duquette. Meyer, Goetz (4) and Whitson. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Meyer. 2B- Baker (PHS), Vaughn (PHS).
TICONDEROGA 7
MORIAH 4
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels celebrated their Senior Night with a win, with senior Andrea Paige shining in the victory.
She pitched eight strikeouts in her win in the circle, while also contributing to the offense with a double and an RBI in three at-bats.
“Both pitchers pitched well tonight and kept the opposing batters off balance,” Ti coach Eric Mullen said. “It was also a well played game defensively by both teams.”
Fellow Sentinel seniors Kennedy Davis and Jade Frasier were also honored.
Stevie Montville was also strong for Ti, going 2-2 in the batter’s box and recording a double and an RBI.
“We were able to chip away at Moriah’s lead from the third inning on and finally got the lead on a sac fly by senior Jade Frasier in the bottom of the fifth,” Mullen said.
Viking pitcher Jillian Eichen threw seven strikeouts in the Moriah loss, while her teammates Maddy Eichen and Cecilia Didyounes each tallied two hits.
—
Ticonderoga 7, Moriah 4
MCS 103 000 0— 4 7 2
TCS 012 112 X— 7 7 3
J. Eichen and Anderson. Paige and Dorsett. WP- Paige. LP- Jillian. 2B- Paige (TCS), Montville (TCS).
SARANAC 7
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
SARANAC — On the Chiefs’ Senior Night, Layla Pellerin notched the only double of the night, helping to push her team to a win over the Cougars.
She also had two hits total, while winning pitcher Hailee Liberty allowed four walks and fanned 11 batters.
“Both pitchers pitched well, only allowing five hits each,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “It was a tight game and we were fortunate to take advantage of a couple of miscues and turn them into runs.”
While Bailee Lafoutain took the loss in the circle, she recorded three walks and two strikeouts for Northeastern Clinton.
—
Saranac 7, NCCS 2
NCCS 001 000 0 — 2 5 5
SCS 210 202 X — 7 5 2
Lafountain and Bresnahan. H. Liberty and Denis. WP- H. Liberty. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Pellerin (SCS).
