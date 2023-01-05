BOLTON — Returning to the court after the winter break, Bolton got off to a sluggish start dropping its contest to Loudonville Christian, 50-35.
LCS jumped out to an early lead using the size advantage to work the ball inside and never looked back. It was a tough night for the Eagles as they were missing several starters but they fought hard to try to get back into the game. Bolton made five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as the 32-18 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
Loudonville Christian’s Mike Marshall was a nightmare in the paint as his size allowed him to get a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Marshall’s teammate BiBighhaus caused numerous problems in transition as he directed traffic for the Eagles, Bolton head coach Cody Kluber said.
Bolton was led by the pair of Tyler Trowbridge and Jace Hubert, who scored 11 and eight points, respectively. Andrew Morehouse performed admirably in the place of missing starters adding eight points.
Bolton now stands 5-4 overall in the MVAC, and returns to the court today when they travel to face Newcomb at 6:30 p.m.
—
Loudonville Christian 50, Bolton 35
LD (50)
Staton 3-2-8, BiBighaus 6-0-12, Deeb 1-0-3, Marshall 8-2-18, Pratt 3-1-9. TOTALS: 21-5-50
BCS (35)
French 0-0-0, Hubert 4-0-8, Eager 2-0-4, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 4-0-11, Hens 1-0-2, Morehouse 3-0-8, Foy 1-0-2. TOTALS: 15-0-35
Halftime- Loudonville, 32-18
3 point goals- Loudonville (3) Pratt 2, Deeb. Bolton (5) Trowbridge 3, Morehouse 2.
