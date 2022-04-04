Bolton blanks North Warren; Saranac falls in double-header in softball action

QUEENSBURY — Ila Hubert had a massive game at-bat in Bolton/Schroon Lake’s’ 22-0 blanking of North Warren in non-league action, Friday.
Hubert went 4-for-4, tallying nine RBI’s, hitting one double, and three home runs including a grand slam for the Wild Eagles.
Jadynn Egloff had a triple in the win, while Ali Baker had two doubles and Kayla Navitsky, Julia Laperle and Skyler Scott had one each.
Jane Trowbridge won the pitching win, with Egloff coming in in the fifth inning. The duo only allowed two hits and gave up one walk through the entire game.
Katie Laguerre had the pitching loss for North Warren, while Makayla Bruno notched a double.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 22, North Warren 0
BSL 45(11) 20 — 22 16 0
NW 000 00 — 0 2 0
Trowbridge, Egloff (5) and Scott. Laguerre and Buckman. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Laguerre. 2B- Hubert (BSL), Baker 2 (BSL), Navitsky (BSL), Laperle (BSL), Scott (BSL), Bruno (NW). 3B- Egloff (BSL). HR- Hubert 3 (BSL).
SATURDAY
MAYFIELD 9
SARANAC 1
HERKIMER — Mayfield took care of the Chiefs with a dominant win, 9-1, at the Mudville Softball Complex.
Hailee Liberty had the pitching loss, striking out two and walking six.
“After only one day outside, it was a tough day in Mudville,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “Our inexperience showed at times along with a lack of being outside.”
For Mayfield, Kaylee Klymkow secured the win in the circle, striking out six and allowing three walks.
Alexis Broderick had two doubles in the win, while Heather Ginter notched one triple.
“There were some bright spots and I think we have a better understanding of what we will look like deeper into the season,” Campbell said.
—
Mayfield 9, Saranac 1
SCS 100 000 0 — 1 5 4
MAY 105 021 0 — 9 6 0
Klymkow and Agerler. H. Liberty and Benjamin. WP- Klymkow. LP- Liberty. 3B- Gintyr (MAY). 2B Broderick 2 (MAY).
NARDIN ACADEMY 16
SARANAC 1
HERKIMER — The second game of the Chiefs’ Saturday double-header yielded a similar result, with a 16-1 rout from Nardin Academy.
Aislyn Liberty started the game in the circle for Saranac, but was hit by a line drive hit in the third inning, forcing freshman Abby Owen to come in as relief pitcher.
“Owen came in for us and threw strikes which was good to see especially with Aislyn and Hailee Liberty, who pitched the first game and also got injured,” coach Sam Campbell said. “We really had to move the young kids around so it gave a good look at possible moves if needed.”
For the Gators, Erin Nuwer, who won the pitching game, hit two balls, along with Juliana Verni, Sophia Will, Mia Gilham and J. Katwsi. Molly Stamm, Emily Gorman, and Rosie Dehn each had three hits in the win.
“Nardin Academy pitcher Erin Nuwer may be one of the top two pitchers I have ever seen in my years of coaching,” Campbell said. “We learned a lot from these two gaems and will be much better for it as the season rolls along.”
Editor’s Note: Not all names for Nardin Academy were available by press time.
—
Nardin Academy 16, Saranac 1
SCS 000 100 0 — 1 0 3
NA 10(11) 220 0 — 16 19 1
Nuwer and Will. A. Liberty, Owen (3) and M. Denis. WP- Nuwer. LP- A. Liberty. 2B- Verni (NA). 3B- Katwsi (NA), Dehn (NA).
