PLATTSBURGH — The Bobcats and Hornets wrapped up their regular season’s on Monday in what was a makeup game, as both teams prepare for sectionals. However, one team will be riding more momentum than the other heading into the postseason, as the Bobcats took down the Hornets on the road, 75-52.
“NAC beat us in every aspect of the game and that is disappointing because we have been playing pretty good basketball lately,” said Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann. “Our perimeter defense was soft and NAC took full advantage making nine three-pointers. Hopefully we can get back on track for sectionals.”
Northern Adirondack certainly lit it up from downtown, as Brady Boulrice would knock down six three-pointers, Tristin Lagree would hit two and Matt Boulrice would hit one from long-range as well; Brady would lead the team, with 22 points.
Plattsburgh, even in the loss, would still see a balanced scoring attack as nine different players would record at least two points. Cayden Williams and Michael Phillips would lead the team, each finishing in double-figures, as Williams would tally 11 points and Phillips would follow with 10; Max Filosca would come just shy of the benchmark, with nine points.
As sectional play begins this week, both teams will be seeking runs in their individual classes. Plattsburgh, who competes in the Class B bracket, will open sectional play this Thursday at home against Peru, at 6 p.m. Northern Adirondack, who competes in the Class C bracket, will get a little more time to prepare before they start postseason play, as they will start sectional play on Wednesday, March 1, on the road at Northeastern Clinton, at 6 p.m.
—
Northern Adirondack 75, Plattsburgh 52
Northern Adirondack (75)
Burnard 0-0-0, Lagree 2-0-6, B. Boulrice 8-0-22, Lambert 2-0-4, Spooner 0-0-0, Damour 3-0-6, M. Boulrice 9-0-19, Magoon 1-0-2, King 0-0-0, Carter 4-0-8, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 4-0-8. TOTALS: 33-0-75.
Plattsburgh (52)
Phillips 3-4-10, Filosca 3-3-9, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 2-1-5, Sorrell 1-1-3, O’Neal 2-0-4, Rodriquez 2-2-6, Laravia 1-0-2, Ferris 0-0-0, Williams 5-1-11, Abbott 0-2-2, VanArman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-14-52.
Halftime- NACS, 44-29.
3 point field goals- Northern Adirondack (9) B. Boulrice 6, Lagree 2, M. Boulrice.
