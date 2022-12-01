ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bobcats certainly didn’t shy away from the bright lights of the championship stage, not even on the road. The Cougars were able to take down the Griffins, 48-36, Wednesday in the championship round of the annual Judy’s Alzheimer Basketball Tournament, in Boquet Valley.
Northern Adirondack was seemingly in control throughout the contest, as they were able to take a cushy, 10-point advantage before the end of the first half. In the second half, they would only continue to keep the pressure on, outscoring Boquet Valley, 20-18, in the final two quarters to secure the victory.
Abby Schwoebel was doing everything she could to try and get a win in front of the home faithful, knocking down a team high four 3’s in the contest and scoring a total of 17 points. However it wouldn’t be enough, as the Griffins would eventually succumb to their double-digit deficit.
Leading the charge for the Bobcats was Abigail Peryea, scoring 17 points in the contest as well. She would get some help with scoring the basketball as well, with Isabella Gilmore finishing with nine points and Mackenna LaBarge and Ava Moore each scoring seven.
Now undefeated through two contests, Northern Adirondack will seek to continue their undefeated start in their next contest, back at home versus Franklin Academy on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. Boquet Valley will be looking to avoid back-to-back loses in their next contest this Friday in Beekmantown, at 7 p.m.
—
Northern Adirondack 48, Boquet Valley 36
NACS (48)
Labarge 3-1-7, Moore 3-0-7, McDonald 1-0-2, I. Gilmore 3-3-9, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, Charland 2-2-6, Peryea 8-0-17. TOTALS: 20-6-48.
BVCS (36)
Conley 0-0-0, Pulsifer 2-0-4, Schwoebel 6-1-17, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Caputo 2-0-4, Denton 1-1-3. TOTALS: 14-2-36.
Halftime- NACS, 28-18.
3-point field goals- NACS (2) Moore, Peryea. BVCS (6) Schwoebel 4, Lobdell 2.
Moriah 47
Ticonderoga 36
ELIZABETHTOWN — While it was a tightly contested game at the half, the Vikings were able to dig deep, pulling away late for a victory over the Sentinels, 47-36, Wednesday in the consolation round of the annual Judy’s Alzheimer basketball tournament.
“Close game throughout. Our guard play was exceptional tonight against Ticonderoga’s scrappy defense,” Moriah head coach Gary Olcott said. “It was a hard fought game by both teams on what looks to be a very competitive rivalry this season.”
These two teams wasted no time igniting that rivalry either, as both squads traded baskets early, resulting in a narrow 19-14 Moriah lead at the half. However, in the second half, Moriah was able to gain some distance on their opponent, outscoring them 28-22, to put the game just out of reach.
For the Vikings it was the offensive tandem of Hannah Gaddor and Jayde Trow that paved the way for the team’s win. Gaddor would lead the team in points with 14 but Trow was just behind her, with 12 points.
While the Sentinels fell just short, they did see some strong scoring performances in the contest. Both Addy Moore and Cassidy Mattison chipped in 10 points, while Keirra Bechard scored 7.
Picking up their first win of the young season, Moriah, now 1-1, will look to replicate their winning formula next Friday, Dec. 9, when they will have a rematch with the Sentinels in Ticonderoga at 6:30 p.m. Ticonderoga will have to play a couple contests before they get their rematch, as next up they will travel to Chazy this Friday for a game at 5 p.m.
—
Moriah 47, Ticonderoga 36
Moriah (47)
Marcil 4-0-10, Harrington 0-0-0, Eichen 1-2-4, Nephew 0-0-0, Belden 1-0-2, Bosarge 1-1-3, Trow 6-0-12, Mascarenas 0-0-0, Gaddor 5-4-14. TOTALS: 19-7-47.
Ticonderoga (36)
Moore 4-0-10, Dorsett 1-1-4, Mattison 4-0-10, Suphen 0-2-2, Charboneau 1-0-3, Whitford 0-0--0, Bechard 3-1-7, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-4-36.
Halftime- Moriah, 19-14.
3-point field goals- Moriah (2) Marcil. Ticonderoga (5) Mattison 2, Moore 2, Dorsett 1.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 33
North Warren 30
CHESTERTOWN — The Orange found themselves in a down-to-the-wire matchup Wednesday with the Cougars on the road. After being able to take a narrow, one-point lead at the half, the Orange were able to hold on down the stretch for a 33-30 victory, their first of the young season.
Indian Lake/Long Lake held just a 16-15 advantage in points at the end of the opening half. However, it was their three-point shooting barrage that would prove the difference maker, leading to the 33-30 victory.
The primary culprit of the Orange’s impressive long-distance display was Oliva Zumpano, who placed six of the team’s seven three’s in the contest. Her shooting display would not only go a long way to helping the team win the game, but also to give Zumpano the team lead in scoring, finishing with 20 points.
Indian Lake/Long Lake won’t get long to celebrate their first win for long, as the season is starting to head into full swing. The team will take on Willsboro in their next game on Friday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 33, North Warren 30
IL/LL (33)
Zumpano 6-2-20, Cannan 1-3-5, Puterko 1-0-2, Staniford 1-0-3, Hample 1-0-2, Liddle 0-1-1, Strader 0-0-0, Sotomayor 0-0-0, Vaughn 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-6-33.
North Warren (30)
Languerre 3-1-8, Wilkinson 1-0-3, Briar 0-0-0, Swan 3-0-6, Bruno 2-0-4, Tucci 3-0-7, Smith 0-0-0, Stanitsch 1-0-2. TOTALS: 13-1-30.
Halftime- IL/LL, 16-15.
3-point field goals- IL/LL (7) Zumpano 6, Staniford 1. North Warren (3) Languerre, Tucci, Wilkinson.
