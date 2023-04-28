ELLENBURG — The Bobcat boys and girls rolled Thursday afternoon on their home court, as the boys defeated the Patriots 5-0, while the girls won their matchup, 4-1.
The NACS boys were led by Seth King and Izek Guay, who each won their matchups in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, by identical set scores, 6-3, 6-2. However, the most competitive matchup came in the No. 1 doubles clash, as Parker Manor and Kingston Tucker narrowly won by set scores of 7-6 and 7-6.
“Great play at all levels at tonight’s match up with Ausable Valley,” said Bobcat coach Tyler Pombrio. “Overall, every player did an excellent job and fought hard throughout the contest.”
AuSable Valley would nab their lone win in the girls match, as Serena Brandt won in the No. 3 position. Emily Hatch however, would help propel the Bobcats to victory with a win in the No. 2 slot, allowing just one point across the two sets, to earn her first career win.
“Tonight was fun to watch. The girls all played within themselves and really did a nice job playing composed,’ Bobcat girls coach Jess Barnhart said.
—
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 5, AuSable Valley 0
SINGLES
No. 1- King (NACS) def. Rock (AVCS), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Guay (NACS) def. L. MacDougal (AVCS), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3- Carter (NACS) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Manor/Tucker (NACS) def. Laundree/T. MacDougal (AVCS), 7-6, 7-6.
No. 2- Lagree/Wrye (NACS) won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Northern Adirondack 4, AuSable Valley 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Lafave (NACS) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
No. 2- Hatch (NACS) def. Schier (AVCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Brandt (AVCS) def. St. Hilaire (NACS), 7-5, 6-3.
DOUBLES
No. 1- James/Magoon (NACS) def. A. MacDougal/Laundree (AVCS), 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.
No. 2- Griffin/Begore (NACS) def. Butler/Douglass (AVCS), 6-2, 6-3.
BOYS
Saranac 3, Seton Catholic 2
GIRLS
Saranac 4, Seton Catholic 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs would head back home victorious Thursday night, as both he boys and girls went on the road to defeat the Knights.
The boys match was filled with high stakes rallies and competitiveness, as both the No. 1 and No. 2 matches would go down to the wire, with every set decided by two points or less. Joshua Gaboriault would get the win for Saranac in the No. 1 slot, while Isaac Nizel would battle for a win in the No. 2 for Seton Catholic. However, Saranac’s Jaedon Spear would go on to win in the No. 3 position, while Cole Couture and Teegan Smith would win their doubles match by forfeit, to help their squad come away with the narrow victory.
The Saranac girls would win their match a little more convincingly, as the only game they’d lose would come in the No. 1 slot, where Charlotte Hughes would pick up another win on the season for Seton Catholic. Madyson Tripp would have one of the more dominant performances in the match, as she won in the No. 2 singles, 6-3 and 6-2 for Saranac, en route to win for the Saranac girls.
—
BOYS
Saranac 3, Seton Catholic 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Gaboriault (SCS) def. Farrington (SC), 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2- Nizel (SC) def. Lavarnway (SCS), 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.
No. 3- Spear (SCS) def. Jenkins (SC), 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Gao/Samson (SC) def. Girard/Poulin (SC), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2- Couture/Smith (SCS) won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Saranac 4, Seton Catholic 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Hughes (SC) def. Wood (SCS), 6-3, 7-6.
No. 2- Tripp (SCS) def. Ruffin (SC), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3- Alix (SCS) def. Rodriguez (SC), 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Breyette/Sanchez (SCS) def. Lawliss/Metcalf (SC), 5-7, 7-6, 7-5.
No. 2- Bassett/O’Hara (SCS) def. Bleeker/Walba (SC), 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.
BOYS
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 2
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 1
CHAMPLAIN — The Beekmantown boys and girls tennis teams picked up some road wins Thursday, beating Northeastern Clinton at home.
The Eagle boys had to scratch and claw for their narrow, 3-2, win as the match came down to the results of the No. 3 singles matchup. However, Jackson Goodwin would hold on for a victory over his Cougar opponent, to help the Eagles claim the win.
The Beekmantown girls on the other hand, would get their win a little easier, as they would only lose in the No. 3 singles matchup.
“Beekmantown always represents Section VII well with talent and sportsmanship. The match of the day was at No. 2 singles. Ella Repas won in the third set, but I was extremely proud of Sydney Lemieux for battling until the end. Brynn Hite also played a phenomenal match and gave us our only win,” said Northeastern Clinton coach Harry McManus.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Curilla (BCS) def. Roberts (NCCS), 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).
No. 2- Bedard (NCCS) def. Brown (BCS), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3- Goodwin (BCS) def. Bresnahan (NCCS), 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Judkins/Bulriss (NCCS) def. Magiera/DeBella (BCS), 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
No. 2- Danville/Sorrell (BCS) def. Dutton/Carpenter (NCCS), 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Racine (NCCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Repas (BCS) def. Lemieux (NCCS), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3- Hite (NCCS) def. Cross (BCS), 6-4, 7-5.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Miller/Bronson (BCS) def. Letourneau/Hilferty (NCCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- O. Hagadorn/C. Hagadorn (BCS) def. Juneau/McCarty (NCCS), 6-0, 6-0.
