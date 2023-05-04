ELLENBURG — The Bobcats took care of business on their home court on Wednesday, as both its boys and girls team defeated the Knights.
While the boys would win 4-1, the Bobcat girls would narrowly come away with the win, as they squeaked out a 3-2 victory.
“Tonight our girls played very well. Seton came to play and Emily Hatch stepped up in 3 sets to help us get the win over Seton,” Bobcat girls coach Jess Barnhart said.
Charlotte Hughes got the lone win for the Knights in the girls match, with the Knights also claiming a forfeit in the No. 3 singles matchup.
The Bobcat boys were led by Seth King in the No. 1 matchup, as he would allow just one point across two sets.
Isaac Nizel would get the sole win for the Knights in the boys match, as he would win the No. 2 singles matchup in three sets.
“Great match between both teams. Very impressive performances from all of the athletes,” Northern Adirondack Coach Tyler Pombrio said.
—
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 4, Seton Catholic 1
SINGLES
No. 1- King (NACS) def. Farrington (SC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Nizel (SC) def. Guay (NACS), 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
No. 3- Carter (NACS) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Manor/Tucker (NACS) def. Sampson/Gao (SC), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Lagree/Wrye (NACS) def. Jenkins/Finkenbeiner (SC), 6-0, 6-1.
GIRLS
Northern Adirondack 3, Seton Catholic 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Hughes (SC) def. Lafave (NACS), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Hatch (NACS) def. Ruffin (SC), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
No. 3- Seton won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- James/Griffin (NACS) def. Lawliss/Metcalf (SC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Magoon/Begore (NACS) def. Bleeker/Wahba (SC), 6-1, 6-0.
