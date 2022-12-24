ELLENBURG — Four Northern Adirondack wrestlers won by pin Wednesday night on the way to a 39-27 victory over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling.
Donovan Turner (145 pounds), Kyle Reif (152), Trey Mcgee (215) and Jackson Labarge (102) recorded wins by fall for the Bobcats.
Owen Smith (118) picked up a win by decision, while Parker Manor and Trent Snide were forfeit winners on the NAC side.
Logan Trim (132) recorded a pin for the Nighthawks, while Ian Sylvester (110), Caleb Starke (126) and Cory Winch (138) won by decision, with Winch’s victory a major decision. Myles Cummings (172) and Bryce Wiggins (285) were Peru winners by forfeit.
“It was an exciting dual from start to finish,” NAC coach Brad Trombley said. “There were a lot of close matches. The match of the night was Owen Smith with a decision over Keegan Trim at 118.
“The dual came down to the final match with Jackson Labarge scoring a pin to seal the win for the Bobcats. Peru wrestled very well tonight and we gave the fans a lot of exciting matches to watch.”
—
NAC 39, Peru 27
110- Sylvester (PCS) dec. Bartlemus, 9-4.
118- Smith (NAC) dec. K. Trim, 7-4.
126- Starke (PCS) dec. Lafountain, 9-6.
132- L. Trim (PCS) pinned Gilmore, :09.
138- Winch (PCS) major dec. Burnell, 8-0.
145- Turner (NAC) pinned Hewson, 1:08.
152- Reif (NAC) pinned Jess, 5:33.
160- Manor (NAC) won by forfeit.
172- Cummings (PCS) won by forfeit.
189- Snide (NAC) won by forfeit.
215- Mcgee (NAC) pinned Robinson, :30.
285- Wiggins (PCS) won by forfeit.
102- Labarge (NAC) pinned Serano, 1:53.
