ELLENBURG — In what was both teams final wrestling match of the regular season, the Bobcats and Patriots went down to the wire with the Bobcats coming out on top, 34-33.
“It was an exciting duel tonight. Both teams wrestled very well and there were a lot of close matches,” said Northern Adirondack coach Brad Trombley.
Northern Adirondack’s scorching hot start in the duel was key in the win, as the team was victorious in seven straight match-ups to open the contest. Isahia Burnell would open the match with a win at 132 over Leland Pray and Bobcat teammate Donovan Turner would follow that with a win at 145 over Kobe Pelkey.
At 152, Northern Adirondack’s Kyle Reif would edge out AuSable Valley’s Kollin Christensen by a 4-2 decision and at 215 Trent Snide-Haselton would defeat AuSable Valley’s Warren Pray by decision as well, 7-4.
Bobcats’ Trent McGee would win the battle of the heavyweights at 285, defeating Patriots’ Nate Rondeau. Jackson LaBarge would pin Patriots’ Abe Witherwax at 102 and Hayden Bartlemus would defeat Patriots’ Jayden Burgess by decision, 4-2, at 110 to round out the Bobcats’ victories in the duel.
The Patriots would finally get a victory at 118 when Gavin Blaise defeated Bobcats’ Owen Smith by a 4-2 decision. The Patriots would go back-to-back as in the next match, at 126, Logan Yeager defeated Bobcats’ Nicholas Gilmore to close the duel.
Patriots’ Jon Fletcher (138), Jesse Snow (160), AJ Swetson (172) and Dominic LaPier (189) would all win their matchups by forfeit. The Bobcats would also be awarded a point at the end of the match for meeting the tiebreaker criteria, securing the victory.
“Both teams are looking great heading into Sectionals this Saturday, at Peru,” Trombley said.
OVERALL RESULTS
Northern Adirondack 34, AuSable Valley 33
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
132- Burnell (NACS) over L. Pray (AVCS), 1:00.
138- Fletcher (AVCS) by forfeit.
145- Turner (NACS) over Pelkey (AVCS), 2:30.
152- Reif (NACS) over Christensen (AVCS) by decision, 4-2.
160- Snow (AVCS) by forfeit.
172- Swetson (AVCS) by forfeit.
189- LaPier (AVCS) by forfeit.
215- Snide-Haselton (NACS) over W. Pray (AVCS), 7-4.
285- McGee (NACS) over Rondeau (AVCS), :31.
102- Labarge (NACS) over Witherwax (AVCS), :33.
110- Bartlemus (NACS) over Burgess (AVCS) by decision, 4-2.
118- Blaise (AVCS) over Smith (NACS) by decision, 4-2.
126- Yeager (AVCS) over Gilmore (NACS), 1:11.
NACS +1 for tiebreaker criteria.
Saranac 60
Peru 12
SARANAC — The Chiefs and Nighthawks battled it out in what was both squads’ penultimate duel of the regular Tuesday evening. The Chiefs would win 11 of the 13 match-ups in the contest, as they would take down the Nighthawks overall, 60-12.
The contest started at the 160 weight class, where Chiefs’ Kannon Kriplin pinned Nighthawks’ Myles Cumming to get the team off and running and home. After Chiefs’ Talen Reeves won the next match-up at 172 by forfeit, teammate Landen Smith would take down Nighthawks’ Ryan Robinson at 189 to give the Chiefs the early advantage.
Peru’s Bryce Wiggins would break up Saranac’s winning streak with a win at 215 over Ryan Trudead. Saranac’s Xavier Manalong would win by forfeit at 285 before Colby Roesseler defeated Peru’s Lawrence Serano by a 5-3 decision.
Caleb Starke would claim Peru’s only other win of the duel with a win at 110 over Saranac’s Brady Blair. Saranac would close the match with five straight wins, including Ryan Devins at 118, Ashton Seymour at 126, Alex Clancy at 132. Cayden Bouvia by forfeit at 138, Landen Gadway at 145 and Kaiden Breyette at 152 by forfeit.
“The best match of the night was at 145 with Landen Gadway’s takedown in overtime to Landen Goddeau for a 8-6 victory,” said Saranac coach Smith. “Thank you to all the alumni that came and supported our Saranac Wrestlers this evening,” said Smith. “Good Luck to our seniors, Landen Smith, Kaiden Breyette, Ryan Trudeau, Ryan Devins, Ashton Seymour and Xavier Manalong. We are in Beekmantown Wednesday night at 6:30.”
OVERALL RESULTS
Saranac 60, Peru 12
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
160- Kriplin (SCS) over Cumming (PCS), 1:20.
172- Reeves (SCS) by forfeit.
189- Smith (SCS) over Robinson (PCS), 1:43.
215- Wiggins (PCS) over Trudeau (SCS), 1:12.
285- Manalong (SCS) by forfeit.
102- Roesseler (SCS) over Serano (PCS) by decision, 5-3.
110- Starke (PCS) over Blair (SCS), 1:28.
118- Devins (SCS) over Martineau (PCS), 1:31.
126- Seymour (SCS) over Winch (PCS), 2:54.
132- Clancy (SCS) over Winch (PCS), :55.
138- Bouvia (SCS) by forfeit.
145- Gadway (SCS) over Goddeau (PCS) by decision, 8-6.
152- Breyette (SCS) by forfeit.
