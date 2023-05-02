LAKE PLACID — The Bobcats and Blue Bombers split what were a hard fought pair of matches last Friday at Lake Placid Municipal Tennis Courts, as the Blue Bomber boys won 4-1, while the Bobcat girls returned the favor, winning their duel by the same score.
Northern Adirondack would get its lone win of the boys match in the No. 3 battle, as Harold Carter would win in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-2.
The Lake Placid boys would be led to the match victory by their doubles performances, as the duos of Harrison Carlisto/Nash Carlisto and Owen Keal/Eric Kamperschroer won their matchups, both in three sets.
"Lake Placid won two hard battles in both doubles matches," said Lake Placid coach Tyler Chase.
In the girls match, Julia Crawford would get the lone win for Lake Placid, as she defeated he No. 1 opponent in straight sets, 7-5 and 6-4.
The Bobcat girls would see their most dominant performance in the No. 2 doubles matchup, as Keena Magoon and McKenzie Begor didn't allow a point, winning in straight sets to help lead their team to victory.
