CHAMPLAIN — In one of the more entertaining games of the season Wednesday night, Northern Adirondack edged out a 61-58 overtime victory over Northeastern Clinton in the Section VII Class C boys' basketball semifinals.
The win, played in front of a packed gym in Champlain, sends the third-seeded Bobcats into Saturday's C championship game against top-seeded Moriah at Clinton Community College.
Both teams played extremely hard and both took turns holding the lead. NAC started out quickly and held a 25-21 halftime advantage. It was a back-and-forth contest the rest of the way with neither team holding a substantial lead.
“NAC came hungry to play,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “The game was intense and the atmosphere was excellent.
“Coach (Nate) Bilow did a nice job getting his team ready for the game.”
Brady Boulrice tossed in 19 points, including four three-pointers, to lead the Bobcats' offense. Matt Boulrice and Calvin Magoon chipped in with 12 points apiece as three NAC players finished scoring in double digits.
“Brady Boulrice hit some big shots tonight, especially the final free throws,” Connell said.
Brady Boulrice connected on two free throws with 6.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give NAC a 61-58 lead. NAC pressured the ball coming in and NCCS wasn't able to get off a decent attempt at a three-pointer as time expired.
Jordan Brown tallied a game-high 21 points for the second-seeded Cougars. Evan Manor also reached double figures in points with 12.
“It's always tough to beat a team three times in a season, especially as both previous games were close,” Connell said. “But I'm proud of my guys. Even though we didn't win, I will never forget this group of young men.”
Northern Adirondack 61, Northeastern Clinton 58
NAC (61)
Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 2-0-6, B. Boulrice 6-3-19, Lambert 1-0-2, Spooner 0-0-0, Demour 4-0-8, M. Boulrice 5-2-12, Magoon 6-0-12, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-0-2, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 0-0-0, Z. Taylor, V 0-0-0. Taylor 0-0-0, Tucker 0-0-0, King 0-0-0. Totals- 25-5-61
NCCS (58)
Brown 6-5-21, Prairie 1-2-5, Sisco 0-0-0, Biliter 0-0-0, Magoon 2-0-4, Castine 4-0-8, Manor 5-2-12, Garrow 2-3-8, Turner 0-0-0, Rabideau 0-0-0. Totals- 20-12-58
Halftime- NAC, 25-21
3-point goals- NCCS (6) Brown 4, Garrow, Prairie. NAC (6) B. Boulrice 4, Lagree 2.
MORIAH 65
TICONDEROGA 30
PORT HENRY — The top-seeded Vikings left little doubt, jumping out to a 36-11 lead at the half.
Rowan Swan and Cooper Allen led a balanced Moriah offense with 13 points each. Brady Olcott followed with nine markers.
The Vikings had 10 players get into the scoring column.
“Everyone contributed scoring the basketball for us,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said. “Swan had 14 rebounds to go with his 13 points, (Joe) Pelkey had seven assists, and (Riley) Demarais and Brady Olcott also had seven rebounds each.”
Ayden Smith and Alex Swajger accounted for most of the Sentinels points with Smith finishing with 17, including a trio of three-pointers, and Swajger with 10 points.
Moriah 65, Ticonderoga 30
TCS (30)
Lauron 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-1-1, A. Smith 5-4-17, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 0-0-0, Vigliotti 0-2-2, Belden 0-0-0, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 0-0-0, Swagger 5-0-10. Totals- 10-7-30.
MCS (65)
Fleury 1-0-2, B. Olcott 4-0-9, Swan 6-0-13, Whitman 2-0-4, Pelkey 0-0-0, McGinness 3-0-7,
Allen 5-1-13, Gilbo 3-0-6, Demarais 3-0-6, Sherman 0-0-0, Ouelette 1-0-2, D. Olcott 1-1-3. Totals- 29-2-65.
Halftime- Moriah, 36-11
3-point goals- Ticonderoga (3) A. Smith 3. Moriah (2) Allen 2, B. Olcott, Swan, McGinness.
TUESDAY
SCHROON LAKE 63
BOLTON 35
SCHROON LAKE — The top-seeded Wildcats advanced to the Section VII Class D finals by pulling away in the second half for a semifinal win over Bolton.
Schroon Lake held a 31-20 halftime advantage.
Corbin Baker and Austin Hartwell accounted for 42 of the Wildcats' points.
Baker finished with a game-high 24 points and Hartwell added 18, with all 18 coming on six three-pointers.
The Wildcats outscored the Eagles, 17-4, in the fourth quarter.
Jace Hubert paced Bolton offensively with 16 points and Tyler Trowbridge followed with nine.
