SCHROON LAKE — Lake Placid erased a six-run deficit and rallied for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning on the way to a 12-7 win over Bolton/Schroon Lake in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference baseball on Wednesday.
Max Hyman led the Blue Bombers with a single and two doubles and Jon Caito added a triple and single. Vann Morrelli was the winning pitcher in relief.
Isaiah Pelkey, who started on the mound and pitched five compete innings, led the hosts with two hits.
It marked the second game in a row where Bolton/Schroon Lake held a late lead but couldn't hold it.
“We led Lake Placid, 7-1, going into the sixth inning,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Dan Sheridan said. “Lake Placid capitalized on an error-filled sixth inning to take the win.”
—
Lake Placid 12, Bolton/Schroon Lake 7
Lake Placid;000;019;2;—;12;7
Bolton/Schroon Lake;320;020;0;—;7;5
Colby, Morrelli (5), Caito (6) and Thomsen. Pelkey, Eager (6), Baker (7) and Wiktorko. WP- Morrelli. LP- Eager. 2B- Hyman 2 (LPCS). 3B- Caito (LPCS).
CROWN POINT 11
CHAZY 7
CHAZY — The Panthers rallied from two runs down to score six runs in the top of the seventh and defeat the Eagles.
The story of the game was the hitting of Crown Point's Evan Carey, who accounted for five of his team's nine hits. Carey went five-for-five, including a triple and two doubles.
Alex Stone's two-run double in the seventh inning was a big hit in the inning for the Panthers.
Six different players had a hit for the Eagles, with Kobe Hernandez driving in two runs.
Crown Point pitchers combined to strike out 15 Chazy batters, and Chazy pitching combined to fan 13 Crown Point hitters.
“Being ahead late and losing the game made for a disappointing result,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “But, overall, I have been really impressed with the boys to start the season.
“Crown Point put some great swings on the ball and earned the win. So credit to them. As usual, Evan Carey swung a great bat and led the Crown Point offense.”
—
Crown Point 11, Chazy 7
Crown Point;102;200;6;—;11;9;2
Chazy;040;111;0;—;7;6;1
Carey, Pertak (4), R. Russell (7) and J. Russell. Demers, Hernandez (4), Duprey (7) and Columbus, Demers (4), Jarus (5). WP- Pertak. LP- Hernandez. 2B- Stone (CPCS), R. Russell (CPCS), Carey 2 (CPCS).
BOQUET VALLEY 19
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0 (5)
WESTPORT — Ted Gay accounted for a home run, triple and two singles to help power the Griffins.
Winning pitcher Ben Burdo, who struck out eight in three innings, Maddox Rice, Landon Egglefield, Nelson Staats and Nate Pettit all chipped in with two hits each in the one-sided win.
Bode Buehler fanned three in pitching the final two innings.
“We broke out our sticks tonight collecting 17 hits and scoring 19 runs,” Boquet Valley coach Don Markwica said. “Ben Burdo got his first varsity start on the mound and held Indian Lake/Long Lake to one hit in three innings.
“Ted Gay had a huge night and was a double away from the cycle while going four-for-four and driving in five runs. He had a monster home run in our 12-run second inning.
“We had five other players get two hits each and A.J. Demar got his first varsity hit. Garrit Clark and Griffin Farr had the two hits for an undermanned Indian Lake/Long Lake team.”
