CROWN POINT — Vann Morrelli went four-for-four, including a double, two runs scored and two RBI, on Saturday to power Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference Northern Division champion Lake Placid to a 6-3 victory over Crown Point.
Winning pitcher P.J. Colby went the first five innings and struck out 13. Morrelli pitched the final two, striking out five, to earn the save.
At the plate, Colby added three hits and two runs scored, while Foster Wood and Jarrett Mihill had two hits apiece. The Blue Bombers had 12 hits in all.
Lake Placid 6, Crown Point 3
Lake Placid 012 110 1 — 6
Crown Point 010 020 0 — 3
Colby, Morrelli (6). WP- Colby. Sv- Morrelli. 2B- Morrelli (LPCS).
CVAC
FRIDAY
SARANAC 7
TICONDEROGA 6
SARANAC — The Chiefs prevailed after rallying for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good.
“Adrian Barnes was hit by a pitch and, following a fly out for the second out of the inning, Zack Lucia hit a double to put runners on second and third,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said.
“Gabe Spaulding then singled in two runs to tie it and pinch-runner Collin Lashway advanced to second on a balk where he then scored the go-ahead run on Korbin Cranford’s base hit.”
Cranford went the distance in picked up the pitching win.
Alex Clancy, Cranford and Spaulding led the Chiefs offensively with three hits each.
Jackson Dorsett and Tommy Montalbano paced the Sentinels with two hits apiece.
“Ti’s a well-coached, good team,” Trudeau said. “To battle back and not get down for the entire game made me very happy with our efforts today.”
Saranac 7, Ticonderoga 6
Ticonderoga 100 410 0 — 6 8 1
Saranac 200 113 x — 7 9 4
Montalbano, Lauzon (4) and Crossman, Dorsett (4). Cranford and Z. Lucia. WP- Cranford. LP- Lauzon. 2B- Dorsett (TCS), LaCourse (TCS), Z. Lucia (SCS), Cranford (SCS).
SARANAC LAKE 7
BEEKMANTOWN 2
BEEKMANTOWN — The Red Storm continued their winning ways as Cedar Rivers allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out 10 in going the route to get the pitching victory.
Zyler Strack paced Saranac Lake offensively with three hits, while Rivers and Jon Kratts added two each.
Nate Parliament and Alix Perras led the Eagles with a single and double.
“Saranac Lake came to play and had 13 hits to go along with quality pitching from Cedar Rivers,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said. “We had eight hits on the day, but couldn’t get any consistent momentum going and string things together.
“Saranac Lake is a good team and showed great sportsmanship throughout the contest.”
Saranac Lake 7, Beekmantown 2
Saranac Lake 015 100 0 — 7 13 2
Beekmantown 000 020 0 — 2 8 1
Rivers and Willett. Parliament, Burdo (4), LaPier (7) and Ely. WP- Rivers. LP- Parliament. 2B- Parliament (BCS).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 8
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 4
CHAMPLAIN — Jacob Perkins went the final four innings and allowed one run in getting the pitching win in relief, and helped his cause by hitting two doubles.
Starter Jimmy Wells, who pitched the first three innings, and Perkins combined for eight strikeouts and only one walk. Wells also accounted for three hits, including a couple of doubles.
Owen Ebersol contributed a triple and single, while Isaiah Abad added a double in the NCCS win.
Losing pitcher Austin Lambert, who went the distance, rapped two of the seven hits for the Bobcats. Trey Mcgee doubled.
“Tonight was a competitive game,” NAC coach Jeff Norton said. “NAC put together good at-bats through much of its line-up and had some clutch hits to drive in runs.
“It was NCCS Senior Night, which was made special by getting a win, as well as all three seniors (Lucas Hemingway, Gabe Surprenant and Duccio Binazzi) recording hits. The offense was also bolstered by big nights from Owen Ebersol, as well as both pitchers Jimmy Wells and Jacob Perkins helping their cause at the plate.”
NCCS 8, NAC 4
NAC 102 001 0 — 4 7 4
NCCS 111 212 x — 8 12 2
Lambert and M. Boulrice. Ji. Wells, Perkins (4) and Ebersol. WP- Perkins. LP- Lambert. 2B- Mcgee (NAC), Ji. Wells 2 (NCCS), Abad (NCCS), Perkins 2 (NCCS). 3B- Ebersol (NCCS).
PERU 10
MORIAH 4
PERU — Landon Duprey led the way offensively with three singles as the Nighthawks continued their winning ways.
Zach O’Connell added a single and triple, winning pitcher Zack Engstrom a RBI single and double, and Connor Graves two RBI singles in a 14-hit attack.
Engstrom (five innings) and Duprey (two innings) combined for nine strikeouts.
Sam Langey accounted for three of the five hits for the Vikings.
“Moriah came to play today,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “They jumped out with one in the first on a walk and a RBI single by Sam Langey, and put up three runs in the third with a walk and a couple of errors.
“We woke up in the bottom of the third with Zach O’Connell’s RBI triple, followed by RBI singles by Jake Frechette and Landen Duprey.
“Moriah is a good team that challenged us today. This was a good test heading into the last week of the regular season.”
Peru 10, Moriah 4
Moriah 103 000 0 — 4 5 2
Peru 014 050 x — 10 14 3
Sargent, Pelkey (6) and Nephew. Engstrom, Duprey (6) and Moore- WP- Engstrom. LP- Sargent. 2B- Engstrom (PCS). 3B- O’Connell (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH 13
AUSABLE VALLEY 1
AUSABLE FORKS — Braeden Calkins went the first five innings to get the pitching win as he allowed four hits, one run and struck out five.
The Hornets took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the first inning.
Dominic DeAngelo and Trenton Griffiths paced Plattsburgh offensively with two hits apiece.
Scott LaMountain’s double was one of the four AuSable Valley hits.
“In the top of the seventh, on a positive note, Plattsburgh’s Warren Miller hit a deep ball to right field and Kollin Christensen made a magnificent catch falling against the fence to record the first out of the inning,” Patriots coach Andrew Bombard said.
—
Plattsburgh 13, AuSable Valley 1
Plattsburgh 312 034 0 — 13 9 0
AuSable Valley 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Calkins, Hartmann (6) and Lacey. Turnbull, Burns (6) and Garcia, SantaMaria (6). WP- B. Calkins. LP- Turnbull. 2B- LaMountain (AVCS).
SATURDAY
CVAC
SARANAC LAKE 9
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
SARANAC LAKE 21
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 11
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm swept a doubleheader from the Bobcats.
In the 9-2 victory, Zyler Strack and Noah Munn led Saranac Lake with two hits apiece, with Strack striking out nine in going the distance to pick up the pitching win.
NAC had only two hits in the contest, one a double from Trey Mcgee.
Saranac Lake put the 21-11 game away with nine runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Noah Munn led the way offensively for the Red Storm with three hits, while Nick Munn, Cedar Rivers, Kaden Darrah, Brayden Munn, Adam Lewis, Jon Kratts and Landon Faubert all chipped in with two apiece.
Austin Lambert and Mcgee rapped three hits apiece for the Bobcats, while Brady Boulrice Matt Boulrice and Brayden Bushey added two each.
Saranac Lake 9, NAC 2
NAC 000 002 0 — 2 2 3
Saranac Lake 115 011 x — 9 11 1
Boulrice, Damour (4) and Lambert. Z. Strack and Willette. WP- Z. Strack. LP- M. Boulrice. 2B- Mcgee (NAC), B. Munn (SLCS), Rivers (SLCS).
Saranac Lake 21, NAC 11
Saranac Lake 043 041 9 — 21 19 1
NAC 103 400 3 — 11 14 4
Lewis, Kratts (5) and Rivers. B. Boulrice, Bruce (5), Bushey (7) and Lambert. WP- Kratts. LP- Bruce. 2B- Kratts 2 (SLCS), Rivers (SLCS), Darrah (SLCS), B. Boulrice (NAC), Mcgee (NAC).
NON-LEAGUE
COBLESKILL/RICHMONDVILLE 6
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
COOPERSTOWN — The Cougars’ Owen Ebersol hit one out to left center for a solo home run at Doubleday Field, but NCCS lost its non-league contest.
It was a 3-2 game before Cobleskill/Richmondville scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break it open.
The Cougars kept the game close by playing outstanding defense, not committing an error.
Ebersol finished with a home run and single for NCCS, while Lucas Hemingway added a double and Evias Carpenter a single.
“Thanks to Cobleskill/Richmondville for scheduling this game and giving our players the experience of playing on a historic field,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “It was a great weekend in Cooperstown between the game and visiting the Hall of Fame.
“The game was very competitive as both teams were able to get playing time for everyone on their rosters. Becker (11 strikeouts) was a tough pitcher for Cobleskill/Richmondville and Owen Ebersol continues to have good at-bats for us.”
Cobleskill/Richmondville 6, NCCS 2
NCCS 100 100 0 — 2 4 0
Cobleskill/Richmondville 200 103 x — 6 9 2
Jo. Wells, McIntyre (2), Cronkite (4), Surprenant (6), Hemingway (6) and Cronkite, Jo. Wells (4). Becker and Wayman. WP- Becker. LP- Cronkite. 2B- Hemingway (NCCS), Collins (C/R), O’Neil (C/R). HR- Ebersol (NCCS).
