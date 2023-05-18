PLATTSBURGH — While the Blue Bomber boys picked up a win in their matchup, the Knight girls took home the victory in their contest in what was a very competitive outdoor track and field meet Wednesday.
The Lake Placid boys, who narrowly defeated Seton Catholic 64-53, got a massive output from Jesse Marshall, as Marshall would take home the top spot in both the long and triple jump. Lake Placid would also win both the 400 and 1600 relay, with Andrew Scanio (3200 run), Aiden Fay (1600 run) and John Lansing (high jump) also picking up individual event victories.
The Seton boys would still put up some impressive efforts in the close loss, as Gavin Bobbie and Aiden Pearl both winning a pair of events each. Bobbie would once again sweep the throws while Pearl would take first in both the 400 and 200-meter dash.
The Seton girls, who also earned a close, 63-55, victory, were led in part by the relay team of Madyson Whalen, Grace Trombley, Nicole Lizarazo and Abby Pearl, as the group won both the 3200 and 400-meter relay events. Trommbley would also take first in the long jump for Seton, while Megan Mast (100 dash, triple jump) and Dayline Willette (high jump, 100 hurdles) would both win a pair of events themselves.
Lake Placid’s Kai McKinnon left it all on the track even in the teams loss, as she notched wins in both the 400-meter hurdles and 3000-meter run.
BOYS
Lake Placid 64, Seton Catholic 53
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Guay, Grafstein, DeJordy, Pearl), 9:15.2.
100 dash- 1, Guay (SC), 11.9.
1600 run- 1, Fay (LP), 4:59.1.
400 relay- 1, Lake Placid, 53.5.
400 dash- 1, Pearl (SC), 54.0.
400 hurdles- 1, Grafstein (SC), 1:12.2.
800 run- 1, DeJordy (SC), 2:11.9.
200 dash- 1, Pearl (SC), 24.5.
3200 run- 1, Scanio (LP), 10:54.2.
1600 relay- 1, Lake Placid, 5:13.7.
Long jump- 1, Marshall (LP), 16’.
Triple jump- 1, Marshall (LP), 36’10.5’’.
High jump- 1, Lansing (LP), 5’.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie (SC), 48’5’’.
Discus- 1, Bobbie (SC), 122’.
GIRLS
Seton 63, Lake Placid 55
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Whalen, Trombley, Lizarazo, Pearl), 11:14.5.
100 hurdles- 1, Willette (SC), 19.8.
100 dash- 1, Mast (SC), 13.6.
1500 run- 1, Evenstine (LP), 6:09.2.
400 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Whalen, Lizarazo, Pearl, Trombley), 58.3.
400 dash- 1, Morello (LP), 1:06.2.
400 hurdles- 1, McKinnon (LP), 1:20.
800 run- 1, Rother (LP), 2:46.1.
200 dash- 1, Jones (LP), 30.8.
3000 run- 1, McKinnon (LP), 12:18.9.
1600 relay- 1, Lake Placid , 5:42.1.
Long jump- 1, Trombley (SC), 15’1’’.
Triple jump- 1, Mast (SC), 27’.5’’.
High jump- 1, Willette (SC), 4’2’’.
Shot put- 1, Jones (LP), 26’7’’.
Discus- 1, Johnston (SC), 52’8’’.
