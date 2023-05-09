LAKE PLACID — It came down to the four top scores in Monday’s match at Raybrook Golf Course, as Lake Placid narrowly edged out Saranac Lake by 15 strokes, 175-190.
The Blue Bombers opened the match with their No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 golfer all winning their individual matchup, highlighted by Brady Tremblay’s low-score of 39 and Chris Byrne and Caver Bell each posting a 40.
However, Saranac Lake would flip the scrip at the bottom of the lineup, with Ryan McGinnis-Theis, David Rascoe and Cooper Patnode all getting wins to tie the match at three holes each, sending the decision to stroke play.
Those low scores at the top of the lineup for the Blue Bombers would prove crucial, as they’d help propel the group to a win in the tiebreaker.
—
Lake Placid 3, Saranac Lake 3 (175-190)
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) def. Jewtraw (SLCS), 39-43.
No. 2- Byrne (LP) def. Hochwald (SLCS), 40-46.
No. 3- Bell (LP) def. St. Louis (SLCS), 40-51.
No. 4- McGinns-Theis (SLCS) def. Cecunjanin (LP), 50-56.
No. 5- Rascoe (SLCS) def. Gotham (LP), 57-66.
No. 6- Patnode (SLCS) won by forfeit.
Peru 4
Saranac 2
PORT KENT — The Nighthawks and Chiefs met up for a conference clash on Monday at Harmony Golf Course, where the Nighthawks would get two key wins from the bottom of their lineup to help secure a close victory on their home course.
The two squads traded wins to start the match, with Dax Lashway (42) and Cole Dingman (45) getting wins for the Chiefs at No. 1 and 3, while Liam Clark (41) and Cooper Sweeney (46) would nab wins for the Nighthawks at No. 2 and 4.
With the match coming down to the last two groupings, Peru would return to the clubhouse with a pair of victorious scores, as Brady O’Connell would post an impressive 42 at No. 6 and Hayden Pelkey would tally a 48 at No. 5.
—
Peru 4, Saranac 2
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) def. Palmer (PCS), 42-43.
No. 2- Clark (PCS) def. N. Hamel (SCS), 41-44.
No. 3- Dingman (SCS) def. Clark (PCS), 45-50.
No. 4- Sweeney (PCS) def. Terry (SCS), 46-48.
No. 5- Pelkey (PCS) def. L. Hamel (SCS), 46-48.
No. 6- O’Connell (PCS) def. Mather (SCS), 42-45.
Northeastern Clinton 5
Plattsburgh 1
CHAMPLAIN — It was a day to celebrate for the Cougars and not just because they rolled, 5-1, in their golf match with the Hornets. Carter Fredette, who played in the No. 5 matchup, would shoot both a career and match-low, with a 41 to help his squad come away with the win.
While Carter Fredette would finish as the medalist, Northeastern’s Ben Fredette would finish hot on his trail wit a 42 in the No. 1 slot, also winning his matchup.
Plattsburgh would get its lone win from the No. 2 matchup, where Porter Hackett would edge out Evan Manor, 47-48.
—
Northeastern Clinton 5, Plattsburgh 1
No. 1- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 42-54.
No. 2- Hackett (PHS) def. Manor (NCCS), 47-48.
No. 3- Castine (NCCS) def. Gervich (PHS), 49-53.
No. 4- Palmer (NCCS) def. Champagne (PHS), 48-60.
No. 5- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. O’Brien (PHS), 41-61.
No. 6- Rabideau (NCCS) def. Trombley (PHS), 50-58.
Boquet Valley 3.5
Schroon Lake 2.5
WESTPORT — The Griffins were able to stay undefeated to start the new week, as the group was able to outlast the Wildcats, 3.5-2.5, in their match Monday, at Westport Country Club. With the win, the Griffins also punched their top ticket in the MVAC postseason golf tournament.
After first honoring seniors Rachel Behm, who was a two-time state qualifier, the Boquet Valley squad went to work. Braden Liberi would start the match with a 46 to win his No. 1 matchup before Leo Hatch would halve his matchup at No. 2 with Schroon Lake’s Austin Hartwell.
Carson Leibeck would get the group back on the winning side of things with a victory at No. 3, however, again the Wildcats would respond, this time with a win at No. 4 from Owen Gillings. Bryce Liberi would help seal up the win for the Griffins at No. 5.
“Coach Hartwell and his team are always a great matchup, and we look forward to a possible meeting in the league championship match. The Liberi brothers scored the key match wins to put us over the top,” Boquet Valley coach Keith Lobdell said. “Leo Hatch and Austin Hartwell shared medalist honors with matching 45’s.”
—
Boquet Valley 3.5, Schroon Lake 2.5
No. 1- Bra. Liberi (BVCS) def. Deslauriers (SLCS), 3-and-1.
No. 2- Hatch (BVCS) halved with Hartwell (SLCS).
No. 3- Leibeck (BVCS) def. Melville (SLCS), 2-and-1.
No. 4- Gillings (SLCS) def. Costin (BVCS), 3-and-1.
No. 5- Bry. Liberi (BVCS) def. Belrose (SLCS), 3-and-2.
No. 6- Masiello (SLCS) def. Behm (BVCS), 1-up.
Moriah 6
Ticonderoga 0
TICONDEROGA — The Vikings opened up a new week of play in style, as they swept the Sentinels on the road, 6-0.
Moriah’s Logan Gilbo dazzled accross his nine holes, as he posted a 38 to win his match at No. 1. Noah Wells was the low round of the day for Ticonderoga with a 48.
—
Moriah 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Gilbo (MCS) def. Wells (TCS), 38-48.
No. 2- Reeder (MCS) def. Cook (TCS), 47-68.
No. 3- Hickok (MCS) def. Coffman (TCS), 49-60.
No. 4- Winters (MCS) def. Porter (TCS), 48-53.
No. 5- Olcott (MCS) def. O’Neal (TCS), 51-69.
No. 6- Snyder (MCS) def. Wojcik (TCS), 54-65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.