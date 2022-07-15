NORTH BRANFORD, Conn — The KC North 14U Roos dropped the first two games of their tournament this past weekend at the CT Sportsplex.
On Sunday, Brady Blair gave the Roos a huge lift tossing a one hitter over 6.1 innings to beat the Northeast Pride, 8-1.
“Brady was on today to say the least,” said coach Zeke Perras. “He kept their line-up off balance all day, and his defense played well behind him.”
Landon Giroux led the KC offense with two hits on the day driving in four runs. Aricin Griffin added two hits, and Logan Clarey and Tommy Eck chipped in with a hit a piece.
“We have been banged up a bit this season so far, but the players really stepped up today to finish strong.”
The Roos are back in action at The Battle at The Border Showcase in Schnectady, which started on Thursday and will go through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.