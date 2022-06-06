MALONE — This year’s Masters North ended with a new owner of a green jacket, with Billy Geach edging out defending champ Ed Davis by a stroke to take the 2022 title.
DAY 1
The golfers had good weather at Malone Golf Course for round one of the tournament last Friday, and Davis ended the day with a two-under-par 70 to take the early lead in the competition.
Geach, a Hamilton College student from Zimbabwe, Africa, finished the day with an even par 72 while eventual third-place finisher Josh Kirby shot a 71.
DAY 2
On a windy day two, Geach started to pull away, putting in a -4 performance on the front nine of his second round, Saturday, to take a five-shot lead.
Geach’s hot streak then cooled off as Davis birdied the No. 13 and 14 holes to get within two strokes.
Geach then put the round firmly within reach for Davis after three-putting on the 18th hole to fall into a tie, but Davis then had a tough drive on 18 that left him with a difficult recovery.
Davis’ pitch onto the green then left him with a long putt that he needed to hole to force a playoff, but Davis missed and the day went to Geach.
LEGENDS
The contest also came down to the wire in the Legends Division.
Wilmington native Wayne Wright shot 78-78-156 totals to beat Willsboro’s John Carver by a stroke.
Serge Dagenais came in third place with 76-83-159 totals.
“The golf course was in fantastic shape thanks to Dustin Beauregard and his staff,” tournament organizer Willie King said. “The Masters North has now raised over $63,000 for multiple sclerosis, thanks to all of our great sponsors.”
2022 Masters North Results
1, Billy Geach, 72-73-145; 2, Ed Davis, 70-76-146; 3, Josh Kirby, 71-77-148; 4, Trent Thomas, 75-77-152; 5, Bart Van Leuvan, 76-77-153; T6, Noah Norton, 76-78-154; T6, Matt King, 75-79-154; T8, Matt Laramee, 80-75-155; T8, Ben Honahan, 79-76-155; T10, Chuck Voorhees II, 76-80-156; T10, Wade Studley, 76-80-156; T12, Miles McDonald, 79-79-158; T12, Drew Maiorca, 72-86-158; 14, Mike Dunsmore, 76-83-159; T15, Paul Fine-Lease, 81-80-161; T15, Matt Davis, 80-81-161; T17, Jeff Fallon, 83-79-162; T17, Dave Winpsinger, 80-82-162; T17, GJ Demarse, 78-84-162; T17, Terell Thomas, 77-85-162; 21, Geoff Marsden, 80-83-163; T22, Niles Graham, 84-81-165; T22, Nolan Reid, 82-83-165; T22, George Labarr, 83-82-165; T22, Justin Besaw, 81-84-165; 26, Dustin Beauregard, 80-86-166; T27, Devin Darrah, 86-82-168; T27, Alec Odnoha, 81-87-168; 29, Randy Seymour, 86-85-171; 30, Robby Knowles, 84-88-172; T31, Jim Boucher, 88-85-173; T31, Pete Laramee, 86-87-173; T33, Regan Arnold, 91-83-174; T33, Bryce Hanson, 89-85-174; T33, Brandon Haase, 81-93-174; T36, Nick Dodd, 86-89-175; T36, Andrew Foster, 85-90-175; T38, Mike Patenaude, 95-82-177; T38, Dave Ashline, 91-86-177; T38, Nick Bouyea, 84-93-177; 41, Dave Kokes, 93-87-180; 42, Nick Fitzsimmons, 91-90-181; 43, Craig Reyell, 91-94-185.
Legends Division
1, Wayne Wright, 78-78-156; 2, John Carver, 78-79-157; 3, Serge Dagenais, 76-83-159; T4, Graham Cooke, 82-79-161; T4, Bill Fisher, 80-81-161; 6, Brad Griffin, 82-84-166; 7, Brad Vanbrunt, 77-91-168; 8, Chuck Vorhees I, 79-90-169; 9, George Bouyea, 87-84-171; 10, Jamie MacKinnon, 84-88-172; 11, Steve Gagnon, 84-90-174; 12, Mark Leta, 87-88-175; 13, Smitty Marvin, 85-91-176; 14, Ross O’Loughlin, 111-98-209.
