The Cardinals winning streak sat at eight games entering this past weekend after taking down Williams College on Tuesday, 2-1. However, in order for the streak to continue they needed to first go through a pair of Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) opponents, both on their home ice.
On Friday afternoon, the Cardinals made the trip to Canton for game one of their weekend slate. The Cardinals had played things tight with the Roos in their last meet-up, on Friday, Jan. 20, as they used Ciara Wall’s second period power-play goal to help outlast the conference opponent, 1-0. In this clash, the Cardinals didn’t play things so close, as the group netted four goals in the second and would eventually win the contest, 5-2, to bump their win streak to nine games.
On Saturday afternoon, Plattsburgh State hopped next door to Potsdam, for a showdown with another one of their conference rivals. While some say it can be hard to beat a team three times in one season, Plattsburgh State, who had already beaten Potsdam twice thus far, didn’t seem to struggle, again using a dominant second period to propel the team to a 5-0 victory, and setting the win-streak at now 10 games.
Plattsburgh State 5
Canton 2
CANTON — The Cardinals entered Friday’s game not only on their win streak, but also with an impressive track record versus the Roos, as the group was 7-0 vs. the team all-time, and 3-0 in the Roos House.
While the Cardinals were flying high heading into the contest, the Roos were limping, losers of their last four games. Regardless, it took both teams to settle in as neither team generated much sustained offense in the early goings of the game until, about halfway through the first period, the Roos struck first when Scarlet Ditoro recovered her own rebound in front of the Cardinal net and chipped it in for a 1-0 lead.
Plattsburgh State would outshoot Canton overall in the first period, 8-6, but would still come away from that period empty handed. Trailing by one at the start of the second period, Plattsburgh State wasted little time swinging the momentum back in their favor, as just two-minutes into the frame Riley Calhoun made a clinical centering shot to Holly Schmelzer, who fired one into the goal for the impressive one-timer to tie the game.
The Cardinals would tack on another score less than two minutes later when Ivy Boric and Sara Krauseneck led a two-on-one opportunity down the ice that would result in Krauseneck burying one in the net to take a 2-1 advantage.
While the Cardinals would continue to keep pressure on the Roos side of the ice, the score would hold at 2-1 for another 12 minutes. At the 16-minute mark Cardinals’ first-year student Emma McLean would put the team up another score, as she netted her first career collegiate goal when she backhanded in a rebound from Calhoun. That score would also prove to be the eventual difference-maker in the contest, as the Roos would eventually score a second goal; Calhoun would also earn credit for her second assist of the contest and her fourth of the season.
35 seconds later the Cardinals would net their fourth goal of the game when Aizah Thompson scored on a shot from just outside the crease, coming off assists from Molly Riggi and Kendall Wasik.
With a 4-1 lead after the second period, the Cardinals started to truly pull away with the game to start the third as just one minute into the stanza Mae Olshansky netted her twelfth goal of the season coming off an assist from Masotta. Masotta, who assisted on the second Cardinal goal, would be credited with her second assist of the event following Olshanky’s score.
Canton, desperate for offense, scored their second goal of the game three-minutes later in the third period when Kyra O’Keefe went past Plattsburgh State goaltender Lilla Nease’s glove side to trim the lead to 5-2. However, it’d be too little, too late as Plattsburgh State would stifle Canton for the remainder of the contest, still outshooting them even with the advantage, 14-6.
Nease, who did allow two goals, would turn away 17 shots in what was a stout defensive effort for the Cardinals; Nease also earned her sixteenth win of the season, improving her personal record to 16-2. While the Cardinals netted five scores in total, the damage could’ve been worse if it weren’t for the play of Roos goalie Sirena Alvarez, who stopped 35 shots in the loss.
Plattsburgh State 5
Potsdam 0
POTSDAM — Coming off the win the night before, the Cardinals prepped for another road conference challenge Saturday afternoon with the Bears. However, the Cardinals, much like with the Roos, had dominated their matchups with the Bears, owning a 36-0 record all-time versus the group.
Plattsburgh State had met up with Potsdam twice prior this season, playing a home-and-home on November 11 and 12, winning both matchups handily with a combined score of 12-3. In the opening period, both teams seemed on track for a high-scoring affair, generating multiple one-on-one opportunities in front of the net early. Both goalies would neutralize the chances however, and even though Plattsburgh State had outshot Potsdam, 13-5, in the period, they would go into intermission locked in a scoreless tie.
Just like in Friday’s contest, the Cardinals would again go ballistic in the second period, scoring four goals and blanking their opponent. The first score came just one minute into the period when Sara Krauseneck scored her second goal of the weekend, coming off a rebound on a shot from Mattie Norton on the power-play, to take a 1-0 lead.
Krauseneck, who would eventually finish the contest with a goal and an assist, had herself quite the weekend, scoring a pair of goals and assisting on a pair as well. Krauseneck now moves into first on the team in goals, with 13, and is third on the team in assists, with 14, in what should be another career year for the graduate student forward.
Plattsburgh State would capitalize on another power-play just three minutes later when Taya Balfour found herself with puck just outside the left face-off circle, staring at what was essentially an empty net as the Potsdam goalie had just turned away a shot from Masotta from the opposite circle. Balfour would bury the puck to take a 2-0 lead and also record her second career collegiate goal.
The Cardinals weren’t done going to work in the second by any means, as at the 10 minute mark of the period Ivy Boric tapped in a shot along the right post to take a 3-0 lead. With the goal, Boric also recorded her 100th career goal.
Riley Calhoun would put an exclamation mark on the Cardinals’ second period with a goal at the 12 minute mark, coming off assists from Emma McLean and Norton.
With the game out of reach for the Bears entering the third period, down 4-0, Nicole Unsworth would get in on the action for the Cardinals with a goal at the five minute mark, essentially sealing the shutout win.
While the offense carried the bulk of the load in the Cardinals’ win, outshooting Potsdam 54-14, it was the goalie play of backup Ashley Davis, who was filling in for the regular Lilla Nease. Davis would turn away all 14 of the Bears shots in what was her first action of the season.
Now on a 10-game winning streak, Plattsburgh State will be returning home from their three-game road trip for a pair of games at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena this weekend. On Friday, Plattsburgh State will host Cortland, at 3 p.m., before taking on the Red Dragons again the following day, again at 3 p.m. Plattsburgh State last played Cortland on Dec. 2 of this season, losing the contest on the road, 1-0; that marked the first ever loss in the matchup for the Cardinals, who are now 50-1-1 all-time versus the group.
—
Friday, Jan. 26
Plattsburgh State 5
Canton 2
PSU 0 4 1 — 5
Canton 1 0 1 — 2
First Period- 1, CAN, Ditoro (Emmerton, Hanson), 10:28.
Second Period- 2, PSU, Schmelzer (Calhoun), 2:07. 3, PSU, Krauseneck (Boric, Masotta), 4:10. 4, PSU, McLean (Norton, Calhoun), 16:54. 5, PSU, Thompson (Riggi, Wasik), 17:29.
Third Period- 6, PSU, Olshansky (Masotta, Krauseneck), 1:01. 7, CAN, O’Keefe (Snook, Laitinen), 4:06.
Shots- PSU, 40-19.
Saves- Nease, PSU, 17. Alvarez, CAN, 35.
—
Saturday, Jan. 27
Plattsburgh State 5
Potsdam 0
PSU 0 4 1 — 5
PDM 0 0 0 — 0
Second Period- 1, PSU, Krauseneck (Norton, Olshansky), 1:10, PP. 2, PSU, Balfour (Masotta, Wasik), 4:39, PP. 3, PSU, Boric (Masotta, Krauseneck),10:00. 4, PSU, Calhoun (McLean, Norton), 12:20.
Third Period- 5, PSU, Unsworth (Wall, Olshansky), 5:31.
Shots- PSU, 54-14.
Saves- Davis, PSU, 14. Zurfluh, PDM, 49.
