MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The No.3 ranked Cardinals had yet to play a game in the new year and what better way to start 2023 than on the road against not only another ranked opponent, but the defending D-III National Champions.
Nevertheless, the Lady Cardinals didn’t shy away from the challenge, as they took down the No.7 ranked Middlebury Panthers, 2-1, in overtime. While it may not have been the biggest come from behind victory the team has had, the Cardinals still found a way to comeback from being down a goal late in the third period to secure the victory.
The two squads hadn’t met in almost three years, but that's not to say they weren’t familiar with each other's games, as they both competed in the annual Cardinal/Panther Classic back around Thanksgiving. Plattsburgh State won that matchup back in 2020, 4-1, but a lot had happened since then, including Middlebury claiming the D-III title a season ago.
Even though it was the Cardinals inaugural game of 2023, the Panthers had been in action for quite some time already, as they had already played in a pair of contests to start the year.
That lack of rust for Middlebury showed early on, as they were able to outshoot Plattsburgh State in the opening frame, 7-3. However, Plattsburgh goaltender Lilla Nease was exceptional throughout the contest and it showed in the first period, as she stopped all seven shots to keep the game scoreless.
In the second period, the Cardinals would start to regain their footing offensively, as they would outshoot the Panthers, 12-2. Even though they kept the pressure on the Panther defense throughout, the Cardinals just weren’t able to sneak one past Panthers’ goalie Sophia Will.
In what was a fairly clean game as well, that saw just three total penalties, two of which were matching penalties, the Cardinals would get their lone power play attempt in the second period. However, even though the Cardinals entered as one of the best power play units in D-III, they wouldn’t be able to capitalize, getting just one shot off during the stretch.
Both teams would head to the third period still scoreless, as neither team seemed willing to budge. Finally however, the Panthers would break the scoreless drought just over halfway through the period when their top goal scorer Britt Nawrocki would score her team-leading seventh goal of the year giving the group a narrow, 1-0, lead.
Down a goal in the final period, the Cardinals had their backs against the wall and, as they tried to get something going on the Panthers end of the ice, the pace of the game began to slow.
With just five minutes to go, Plattsburgh State coach Kevin Houle would use his timeout then, less than one minute, Middlebury coach Bill Mandigo would use his timeout as he tried to get his girls to lock in down the stretch.
Coming out of the timeout, the two squads would have a faceoff in the Panthers zone, which would be won by Cardinals’ Ciara Wall. After Wall won the faceoff, the puck found its way over to Sierra Benjamin who would move it over to Mattie Norton before finally finding Nicole Unsworth who would tuck it past Will to tie the game.
Plattsburgh would stay attacking for the remainder of regulation, but to no avail and both squads would head to three-on-three overtime. In the extra period, the Panthers would seem to be in control unleashing three straight shots at Nease.
Yet Nease would stop them all and with less than two minutes to play in the period, Sierra Benjamin would fire the Cardinals first and only shot of overtime into the top right corner of the net, coming off assists from Sara Krauseneck and Julia Masotta, to win the contest.
The Cardinals have seemed to thrive in overtime thus far this season, as they improve their record to now 3-0 in games where they are forced into an extra period. Not only that, but the Cardinals are also now 6-1 against ranked opponents this year, as they continue to rise to the challenge time and time again.
With the win Tuesday, the Cardinals have now boosted their overall record to 12-2-0 (7-1 NEWHL), although their second half of the season is now getting into full swing. This weekend, the Cardinals will play a pair of games against conference opponent Oswego State, both of which will be at home.
The Cardinals have already beaten the Lakers once this season, 3-2, back on Dec. 3, and are sure to use the lessons learned in that contest when they meet for a rematch Friday, at 3 p.m., at Ronald B. Stafford Fieldhouse.
