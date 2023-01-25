ELIZABETHTOWN — Even though the score would finish as a lopsided victory in favor of the Griffins over the Knights, the game was only a one-point contest at the end of the first half. Leading, 24-23, going into the break, the Griffins took command in the second half to pull away for a ,60-37, victory.
“Seton did a good job of capitalizing on our mistakes in the first half which kept the game tight,” Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifer said. “In the second half we did a better job of taking care of the basketball and capitalizing on our chances.”
Leading the way during that second half push for the Griffins was Ben Burdo who scored a game-high 25 points in the win. Burdo would get some offensive help, as Jackson Hooper would score 15 points and Maddox Rice chipped in 10.
The Griffins would also knock down 10 shots from long range which was another disparity in the box score, as the Knights would connect on just one of their three-pointers.
Aiden Pearl would pace the Knights in scoring, tallying 20 points. However, the Griffins second half run was too much for the Knights to stop as they took the road loss.
Boquet Valley 60, Seton Catholic 37
Seton Catholic (37)
Guay 3-0-7, DeJordy 2-0-4, Gao 0-0-0, Pearl 9-2-20, Grafstein 3-0-6, Trzaskos 0-0-0, Waldron 0-0-0, Battige 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-2-37.
Boquet Valley (60)
Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 6-1-15, Burdo 9-2-25, Liberi 0-0-0, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 0-0-0, Leibeck 3-0-7, Rice 4-1-10, Egglefield 0-0-0. TOTALS: 23-4-60.
Halftime- BVCS, 24-23.
3-point field goals- Seton Catholic (1). Boquet Valley (10).
Moriah 96
Northeastern Clinton 50
PORT HENRY — The Vikings extended their undefeated streak to now 11 games Monday and they did it in dominant fashion, thumping the Cougars at home, 96-50.
“Moriah played the best four quarters of basketball that they could, we played great defense and the whole team shot the ball extremely well,” said Vikings’ coach Brian Cross, “Manor had a huge game for NCCS scoring half of their points.”
Evan Manor was doing everything he could to keep the Cougars in the game as he led the entire contest in scoring, with 25 points. However, the barber shop quartet of Cooper Allen, Chase McGinness, Rowan Swan and Brady Olcott were too much to handle as they combined for 62 points to secure the Vikings’ win.
Now 11-0, the Vikings will look to continue their undefeated season on Friday when they hit the road to take on the Sentinels in Ticonderoga, at 6:30 p.m.
Moriah 96, Northeastern Clinton 50
Northeastern Clinton (50)
Brown 0-1-1, Prairie 4-0-9, Sisco 1-0-2, Biliter 1-0-3, Marshall 0-0-0, Magoon 1-0-2, Castine 3-0-6, Manor 9-6-25, Garrow 1-0-2. TOTALS: 20-7-50.
Moriah (96)
Fleury 1-0-2, B. Olcott 4-2-10, Swan 6-5-18, Pelkey 2-0-6, McGinness 3-4-13, Allen 6-4-21, Gilbo 2-0-4, Demarais 3-0-6, Sherman 1-0-3, Ouelette 1-0-2, Valentine 2-0-4, D. Olcott 0-0-0,
Scoresome 3-1-7. TOTALS: 34-19-96.
Halftime- MCS, 47-19.
3-point field goals- Northeastern Clinton (4). Moriah (10).
CHAZY 51
PERU 43
PERU — Evan Dwyer scored 18 points and Zamir Foster added 14 to power the Eagles past the Nighthawks in a non-league contest.
Dwyer connected on two three-pointers. Dylan McAfee and Connor Cross added six points apiece for Chazy
The Eagles jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter, but needed a big fourth quarter to pull away after Peru rallied from behind.
Chazy held a 24-20 halftime advantage.
Keith Parent tossed in 11 points to pace the Nighthawks. Hunter Eagle and Nicholas Petro each chipped in with eight points and Morgan McCormick added two three-pointers.
Chazy 51, Peru 43
Chazy (51)
LaBarge 2-1-5, Dwyer 7-2-18, McAfee 3-0-6, Salimando 1-0-2, Foster 6-2-14, Cross 3-0-6. Totals- 22-8-51.
Peru (43)
McCormick 2-0-6, Eagle 2-3-8, Petro 3-2-8, Osborne 1-2-4, Parent 5-0-11, Engstrom 1-0-2, Allen 2-0-4. Totals- 16-7-43.
Halftime- Chazy, 24-20.
3-point goals- Chazy (2) Dwyer 2. PCS (4) McCormick 2, Eagle, Parent.
GIRLS
Chazy 42
Keene 29
CHAZY — It was a big night for Eagle hoops overall,as while the boys were taking care of business on the road, the girls were defending their home nest as they took down the Beavers Monday night, 42-29.
Chazy got off to a good start in the second half, as defensively they held Keene to just 16 points while they scored 26. In the second half both defenses tightened up and the pace slowed, however, Chazy still was able to outlast Keene down the stretch, outscoring them 16-13, to secure the home win.
The scoring from Chazy came from four different faces during the contest, as Emma Howell led the way with 14 points followed by Kassidy Turek and Carly LaPierre each scored 10; Samantha Gonyo-LaFountain scored the team’s remaining eight points, respectively, in the win.
After coming off a career night in her last game, Marley Harmer would be contained by the Eagle defense, scoring eight points for the Beavers in the loss. Haylie Buysse would lead the team with 13 points.
