PLATTSBURGH—Jamy Begor aced a lap-20 restart to drive away to his second win of the season in the J&S Steel Sportsman division at Airborne Speedway this past weekend.
Begor started in position seven on the grid and quickly took his number 19 machine to the extreme outside lane, where he remained throughout the race. On the lap-20 restart, Begor was on the outside of Joey Scarborough, who had been strong on the inside all night long.
The two started even at the start-finish line, but Begor had a better run through turns one and two as he was able to carry his momentum down the back stretch to complete the winning pass.
Scarborough held on to finish in second, while Travis Bruno worked the cushion to a top three finish. Codie Aubin and Josh Jock finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Jason Bogett collected his first career win in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division 25-lap feature event.
Bogett and Jason McClatchie raced side by side for more than half of the feature event, primarily with Bogett on the inside and McClatchie on the outside. A restart on lap-21 allowed McClatchie, leader at the time, to choose the inside or outside lane, and McClatchie elected to change it up and put himself on the inside and Bogett on the outside.
The inside line worked out for McClatchie for just one lap, as Bogett found a stronger line around the outside to drive to victory.
Tylor Terry was solid throughout the night and finished in second, while Richie Turner rallied late with a three-wide move to crack the top three. McClatchie and Josh Terry completed the top five.
Steven Bresette scored his second win of the season in the Taylor Rental Street Stock division. Bresette dominated the feature and cruised to a comfortable margin of victory.
Kenny Tourville finished in the runner-up position but apparent third place finisher on track, Bill Doner failed post-race technical inspection, which placed Jason Bradley in third. Josh Blake was moved to the fourth spot and Josh Laporte Jr. fifth.
Pryor Stacey won for the fifth time this season in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division. Scott Fitzgerald and Nate Leonard completed the top three.
In addition to the racing action, it was also Back-to-School night at the track. A total of 295 backpacks with school supplies were donated by drivers, staff, crews and sponsors to prepare the children for the upcoming school year. Every child in attendance (over 250) received a backpack and left with a smile on their face.
The remaining backpacks will be donated to local schools. Airborne Speedway would like to extend a special thank you to Billie Jo Branham and her team for their effort in organizing the event each year.
Racing action resumes at Airborne next Saturday with Sportsman Super Saturday, where Sportsman and Limited Sportsman purses are increased. The Sportsman team will compete for a $1,500 top prize and the Limited Sportsman will see $750 go to the winner.
For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
