Beekmantown's state playoff run ends at final four

MIDDLETOWN — Beekmantown’s magic ran out Saturday as the Eagles fell to Bath-Haverling, 7-0, in a muddy, rain-soaked NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer semifinal that was called early due to lightning at Middletown High School.
Keefer Calkins scored four goals to power the Rams out of Section V, notching a hat trick that helped his team take a commanding 5-0 halftime lead. Second-ranked Bath-Haverling will play Section III champion Skaneateles, the top-ranked team in the state, Sunday in the state title game.
The Eagles, coming off a thrilling win over undefeated Greenville via penalty kicks in the regional finals, couldn’t find their footing – literally and figuratively – against the unbeaten Rams (22-0-0), getting out-shot 28-5.
“It’s unfortunate it didn’t go the way we kind of hoped,” Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said. “I thought we were going to compete a little bit better. Field conditions definitely impacted the game, for both teams. They were able to manage it a little bit better than us.”
Loucy called it a tremendous achievement for his team to reach the final four.
“This group started off the year with only 13-14 guys on the team, so to make it this far is a huge accomplishment on their part,” he said. “Truly proud of how they came together toward the end of the season. They were able to claw their way to enough victories to get to this point — it was really impressive.”
The fourth-ranked Eagles (12-7-3) got off the first shot of the game Saturday, but after that it was all Bath-Haverling.
Zach Musso got the Rams on the board eight minutes in on a cross from Ezra Hoad. Calkins began his scoring onslaught eight minutes later and added a header in the 27th minute. The senior forward rounded out his first-half hat trick six minutes before intermission.
Calkins closed out his four-score day off a rebound with 16 minutes left to give him 50 goals for the season.
Hoad and Evan Pendle also scored for Bath-Haverling. AJ Brotz made three saves for the shutout.
“When we watched them on film, they definitely went to the ball hard, and we’ve played against teams that play like that,” Loucy said. “It just seemed like, even with the surface as sloppy as it was, they were still able to get to a lot of those balls, and we just weren’t.”
Rocco Golden made eight saves for Beekmantown.
Loucy lauded the accomplishments of his senior starters — Zach Marin, Jordan Deyo, Ethan Burke, Zach Dubray, Riley Hewson and Golden — along with key senior reserve Anthony Marion.
“What they were able to do as a group, very impressive,” he said. “Their leadership for this group of young guys – we’ve got a freshman, three sophomores — their leadership was huge.”
Burke said making it this far meant a lot to him and was glad he could do it with a group of seniors he’s been playing with for a “long, long time.”
“I think we set a good example to show that even being an underdog you can make it this far,” he said.
—
Bath-Haverling 7, Beekmantown 0
B’town 0 0 – 0
B-H 5 2 – 7
First half- 1, BH, Musso (Hoad), 31:21. 2, BH, Calkins, 23:33. 3, BH, Calkins (Dickson), 12:06. 4, Hoad, 10:53. 5, Calkins, 6:13.
Second half- 6, Calkins, 16:54. 7, Pendle, 7:03.
Shots- Bath-Haverling 28-5.
Saves- Brotz, BH, 3. Golden, B, 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.