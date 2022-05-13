PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown soared past Seton Catholic at the Barracks, Friday, with Keegan Seamone’s 40-66 win in the No. 1 match earning him medalist honors in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf matchup.
Cooper Burdo, Jesse Giddings, Riley Loughan and Ben Welch accounted for Beekmantown’s other wins on the day, with four of the five golfers staying under 50 strokes.
Oliver Hughes took the lone Seton win, taking the No. 3 match over the Eagles’ Owen Beebie, 51-55.
—
Beekmantown 5, Seton Catholic 1
No. 1- Seamone (BCS) def. Trzaskos, 40-66.
No. 2- Burdo (BCS) def. Shalton, 45-58.
No. 3- Hughes (SC) def. Beebie, 51-55.
No. 4- Giddings (BCS) def. Metcalf, 44-71.
No. 5- Laughan (BCS) def. Waldron (59-70).
No. 6- Welch (BCS) def. Battige, 48-76.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
TICONDEROGA 0
CHAMPLAIN — Two Cougars shot their best rounds of the season so far to help Northeastern Clinton to a decisive win over the Sentinels.
Carter Fredette’s 46 and Evan Manor’s 45 secured the No. 4 and No. 5 matches, respectively, to mark their best totals on the year.
But it was Chase Letourneau who earned medalist honors, beating Ticonderoga’s Michael Facteau, 40-64.
Robert O’Neil’s 59 was the low score of the match for the Sentinels.
—
Northeastern Clinton 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- LeTourneau (NCCS) def. Facteau, 40-64.
No. 2- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. Mosier, 45-67.
No. 3- Guay (NCCS) def. O’Neil, 52-59
No. 4- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. Wojcik, 46-67.
No. 5- Manor (NCCS) def. Dinsmore, 45-68.
No. 6- Juneau (NCCS) won by forfeit.
PLATTSBURGH 6
SARANAC LAKE 0
PLATTSBURGH — Drew Knowles won his first match and earned medalist honors en route to the Hornets 6-0 win over the Red Storm, taking the No. 1 match, 42-53.
Cohen Fitzwater also stayed under 50 strokes, shooting a 48 to win the No. 2 match.
Porter Hackett, Sam DeGrandpre and Steffi Trombley were Plattsburgh’s other contested victors. Kaden Champagne was awarded the No. 6 match by forfeit.
Evan Hochwald carded a 53 to make Saranac Lake’s low score of the day in his No. 1 match loss.
—
Plattsburgh 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- Knowles (PHS) def. Hochwald, 42-53.
No. 2- Fitzwater (PHS) def. Col. Rutgers, 48-65.
No. 3- Hackett (PHS) def. Coo. Rutgers, 55-65.
No. 4- DeGrandpre (PHS) def. McGinnis-Theis, 51-75.
No. 5-Trombley (PHS) def. Snickles, 62-63.
No. 6- Champagne (PHS) won by forfeit.
