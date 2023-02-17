ROUSES POINT — The Northeastern Clinton boys’ hockey team kept the game close for two periods Wednesday night, but couldn’t contain Beekmantown in the third when the Eagles broke loose for a 6-0 win.
The victory gave the Eagles, currently ranked second in the state in Division II with a 16-2-1 overall record, the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference title with a 7-0 mark and one game remaining.
“Our boys battled hard all game and we ended up running out of gas,” NCCS coach Scott LaFountain said.
The first period was scoreless before the Eagles grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second on goals by Louis Sweenor and Sam Bingel.
Beekmantown then pulled away in the third when Zach LaPier scored twice, and Luke Moser and Bingel once each.
LaPier finished with two goals and three assists, Moser a goal and four assists, and Bingel, two goals and two assists.
“Beekmantown is a solid team with many weapons,” LaFountain said. “The line of Moser, Bingel and LaPier accounted for all six goals, and Sweenor and (Quinn) Brandell are tough on the blue line.”
Brandell assisted on two of the Eagles’ goals.
Austin Doser turned away 14 shots in the Beekmantown nets for his fourth shutout in a row.
Peter Judkins stopped 33 of 39 shots in goal for the Cougars.
“It was a great night at the rink for our annual, ‘Pink the Rink,’” LaFountain said. “A total of $5,000 was raised to give to a local family.
“A special thanks to not only the Cougar community, but also the Beekmantown coaches, players and community.”
Beekmantown returns to the ice, today against Saranac at the PSU Fieldhouse. The puck is set to drop at 6 p.m.
—
Beekmantown 6, NCCS 0
BCS 0 2 4 - 6
NCCS 0 0 0 - 0
Second period- 1, BCS, Sweenor (LaPier, Moser), 3:28. 2, BCS, Bingel ppg (Moser, LaPier), 12:18.
Third period- 3, BCS, LaPier (Bingel, Moser), 4:27. 4, BCS, LaPier ppg (Brandell, Bingel), 8:09. 5, BCS, Moser (Brandell), 9:42. 6, BCS, Bingel (Moser, LaPier), 13:35.
Shots- Beekmantown, 39-14.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 14. Judkins, NCCS, 33.
PLATTSBURGH 4
SLP 3, OT
PLATTSBURGH — Let’s play extra.
The Hornets rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to send the contest into overtime. It would be Jace Lacey scoring his third goal early in the extra period to give Plattsburgh the win.
“Things weren’t going our way early and we faced some tough breaks, but the boys showed great mental toughness remaining focused and clawing their way back,” Hornets head coach Joe Tolosky said.
After Lacey tied it with his first goal at 1-1 in the second period, SLP would score two goals in a three minute span.
The first came off the stick of Jon Kratts at the 10 minute mark a minute into a Plattsburgh penalty.
Three minutes later, Kaden Darrah would push the score to 3-1 with a man advantage. Carson St. Louis and Nick Noah Munn assisted him.
Once the third period began, it was all Hornets. Lacey would add his second goal as Braiden Calkins set him up for success. Tolosky said Lacey was the kickstart for turning the game around.
“Jace Lacey is such a special player, and as the leader of this team we go as he goes,” Tolosky said. “He seemed to make an impact every shift.”
10 minutes later Jake Calkins tied the match with help from Evan Kay and Dylan Pachter. It would be Jake’s first career varsity goal.
“Congratulations to Jake Calkins on his first career varsity goal, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Tolosky said.
The teams would continue to battle it out but the momentum was all on Plattsburgh’s side. That momentum carried into the overtime where Lacey made his presence known as he won the game on his third goal, completing the hat trick.
Three minutes into the period, Lacey would score the winning goal off the help of Braiden Calkins and Dylan Pachter.
“This was a must win game for us and we knew it would be a dog fight with SLP,” Tolosky said. “Credit to them and their coaching staff for a hard fought game.”
Plattsburgh ends the regular season against NCCS at AC North, today at 7 p.m.
—
Plattsburgh 4, Saranac Lake Placid 3
PHS 0 1 2 1 - 4
SLP 1 2 0 0 - 3
First Period- 1, SLP, Duffy (St. Louis, Kratts), 15:59.
Second Period- 2, PHS, Lacey SH, 3:13. 3, SLP, Kratts PP, 10:10. 4, SLP, Darrah PP (St. Louis, Munn), 13:13.
Third Period- 5, PHS, Lacey (B. Calkins), 4:29. 6, PHS, J. Calkins (Pachter, Kay), 14:41.
Overtime- 7, PHS, Lacey PP (B. Calks, Pachter), 3.22.
Shots- SLP, 34-21
Saves- Chapple, PHS, 31. Munn, SLP, 21
