Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly cloudy this afternoon. High 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.