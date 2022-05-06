PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown and Lake Placid’s golfers battled in a day that saw only two of the six matches end with a greater-than-five-stroke margin, but the Eagles ended up on top, 3.5-2.5, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Friday.
Blue Bomber Brady Tremblay was the matchup’s medal winner, beating Zach Dubray, 39-50, in the No. 1 match.
Grady Draper and Keegan Seamone drew in the No. 2 match, each finishing with 42 strokes.
Chris Byrne took the No. 3 match for Lake Placid, beating Cooper Burdo, 42-51.
Owen Beebie won the No. 5 match for Beekmantown, beating Carver Bell by three strokes.
Both the No. 4 and No. 6 matches came down to a stroke, with Jesse Giddings winning the No. 4, 54-55, and with Riley Loughan winning the No. 6, 51-52.
“Really proud of the way our guys are starting to play and listen,” Beekmantown coach Craig Bacon said. “We won a couple of close matches and came away with a win over a very talented Lake Placid team.”
—
Beekmantown 3.5, Lake Placid 2.5
No. 1- Tremblay (LPCS) def. Dubray, 39-50.
No. 2- Draper (LPCS) tied Seamone (BCS), 42-42.
No. 3- Byrne (LPCS) def. Burdo, 42-52.
No. 4- Giddings (BCS) def. Ericsson, 54-55.
No. 5- Beebie (BCS) def. Bell, 47-50.
No. 6- Loughan (BCS) def. Wright, 51-52.
MORIAH 6
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Thomas Clarke led the Vikings in a Friday night rout of the Hornets.
His 40-45 win over Drew Knowles in the No. 1 match secured him low score of the day. Knowles’ 45 was Plattsburgh’s low score.
Logan Gilbo, Nick Winters, Lance Hickock, Sylas Reeder and Lance Snyder won the other matches for Moriah.
—
Moriah 6, Plattsburgh 0
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Knowles, 40-45.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Fitzwater, 49-56.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Champagne, 45-54.
No. 4- Hickock (MCS) def. Hackett, 48-51.
No. 5- Reeder (MCS) def. Insley, 50-60.
No. 6- Snyder (MCS) def. Recore, 55-67.
PERU 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
PORT KENT — The Nighthawks flew away with a 4-2 victory at Harmony Golf Course.
Keegan Smith led the Peru contingent with the low score on the day, beating Porter Goodman in the No. 1 matchup, 37-42.
Jack Thomas carded a 42 to mark the Patriots’ low score of the day, taking one of AuSable’s two wins in the No. 2 match.
Liam Clark, Connor Sweeney and Hayden Pelkey grabbed the Nighthawks other three matches, while Ethan Crowningshield took the No. 6 match for the Patriots.
—
Peru 4, Ausable Valley 2
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Goodman, 37-42.
No. 2- Thomas (AVCS) def. Palmer, 42-46.
No. 3- Clark (PCS) def. Weerts, 40-50.
No. 4- Sweeney (PCS) def. Allen, 48-52.
No. 5- Pelkey (PCS) def. Dorr, 50-60.
No. 6- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. O’Connell, 49-71.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 2, CROWN POINT 1
BOQUET VALLEY 6, WILLSBORO 0
SCHROON LAKE 6, WILLSBORO 0
WILLSBORO — The Griffins and Wildcats grabbed 6-0 wins over the Warriors while the Willsboro golfers took a 2-1 victory over Crown Point in a multi-team Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference match.
The overall medalist was Boquet Valley’s Oakly Buehler, who carded a 43 while Finn Walker, and Vin Duso were tied for low score for Willsboro.
Crown Point’s Cole Potter and Schroon Lake’s Ronan Desauriers secured low scores for their respective teams.
The Panthers’ Dmitri Duval had an excellent chip in for a birdie on the second hole.
—
Willsboro 2, Crown Point 1; Boquet Valley 6, Willsboro 0; Schroon Lake 6, Willsboro 0
No. 1- Walker (WLCS) over Duval (CP), 2 up; O. Buehler (BVCS) over Walker 5 and 3; Hartwell (SL) over Walker 3 and 2.
No. 2- Duso (WLCS) over Huestis (CP), 1 up; B. Buehler (BVCS) over Duso (WLCS) 5 and 3, Deslauriers (SL) over Duso (WLCS) 4 and 3.
No. 3- Burdo (BVCS) over Hathaway (WLCS) 5 and 4; Potter (CP) over Hathaway (WLCS) 4 and 3; Melville (SL) over Hathaway (WLCS) 3 and 2.
No. 4- Hatch (BVCS) and Masiello(SL) both win by forfeit.
No. 5- Liberi (BVCS) def. WLCS by forfeit.
No. 6- King (BVCS def. WLCS by forfeit.
