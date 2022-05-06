Saranac, Saranac Lake split Friday night meet

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown’s track and field squad got the home win against Moriah/Boquet Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference competition, Thursday.

BOYS

Alex Jock led the Eagle boys with four event wins, taking first in the 110-hurdles, the 100- and 200-meters, and running in the first place 400-meter relay group.

Jacob Martin swept the throws for Beekmantown.

Ezra Wekin was a part of both of MBV’s event wins in the loss, taking first in the 400-hurdles and helping the team win the 1600-meter relay.

GIRLS

Kathryn Hamel took first in two events in the Eagle girls’ close victory over Moriah/Boquet.

She won the 100-meters and helped the group win the 400-meter relay.

Juliana Riemersma had four event wins for the merged MBV squad in the loss, winning the 400- and 200-meters, the long jump, and helping win the 1600-meter relay.

Keira Callahan and Sophia McKiernan each had three event wins of their own in the loss.

Boys

Beekmantown 89, Moriah/Boquet Valley 39

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, BCS (Bibeau, Eagan, Nelson, Slick), 11:12.7.

110 hurdles- 1, Jock, BCS, 16.3.

100- 1, Jock, BCS, 11.4.

1600- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 4:48.2.

400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams, Burgin, Frennier, Jock), 48.4.

400- 1, VanAlphen, BCS, 56.4.

400 hurdles- 1, Wekin, MBV, 1:20.

800- 1, Slick, BCS, 2:19.1.

200- 1, Jock, BCS, 23.6.

3200- 1, Brearton, MBV, 12:18.1.

1600 relay- 1, MBV (Wekin, Simmer, Perry, Lobdell), 3:56.4.

High jump- 1, Burgin, BCS, 5-4.

Long jump- 1, Sand, BCS, 17-9.

Triple jump- 1, Page, BCS, 34-10.

Shot put- 1, Martin, BCS, 34-7.

Discus- 1, Martin, BCS, 100-6.

Girls

Beekmantown 70, Moriah/Boquet Valley 56

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, BCS (Denton, Demeter, Alt-Rostak, Bishop) 13:12.7.

100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 18.4.

100- 1, Hamel, BCS, 13.5.

1500- 1, Callahan, MBV, 6:03.4.

400 relay- 1, BCS (Willette, Roberts, Wypyski, Hamel), 57.3

400- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 1:08.7.

400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 1:21.9.

800- 1, Callahan, MBV, 2:51.6.

200- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 29.

3000- 1, Callahan, MBV, 13:56.

1600 relay- 1, MBV (Baumann, Bisselle, Riemersma, McKiernan), 4:40.1.

High jump- 1, Quinn, BCS, 4-8.

Long jump- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 14-4.

Triple jump- 1, Cross, BCS, 29-0 .

Shot put- 1, Bishop, 25-11.5.

Discus- 1, Dumas, BCS, 67-4.

