BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown’s track and field squad got the home win against Moriah/Boquet Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference competition, Thursday.
BOYS
Alex Jock led the Eagle boys with four event wins, taking first in the 110-hurdles, the 100- and 200-meters, and running in the first place 400-meter relay group.
Jacob Martin swept the throws for Beekmantown.
Ezra Wekin was a part of both of MBV’s event wins in the loss, taking first in the 400-hurdles and helping the team win the 1600-meter relay.
GIRLS
Kathryn Hamel took first in two events in the Eagle girls’ close victory over Moriah/Boquet.
She won the 100-meters and helped the group win the 400-meter relay.
Juliana Riemersma had four event wins for the merged MBV squad in the loss, winning the 400- and 200-meters, the long jump, and helping win the 1600-meter relay.
Keira Callahan and Sophia McKiernan each had three event wins of their own in the loss.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 89, Moriah/Boquet Valley 39
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, BCS (Bibeau, Eagan, Nelson, Slick), 11:12.7.
110 hurdles- 1, Jock, BCS, 16.3.
100- 1, Jock, BCS, 11.4.
1600- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 4:48.2.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams, Burgin, Frennier, Jock), 48.4.
400- 1, VanAlphen, BCS, 56.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Wekin, MBV, 1:20.
800- 1, Slick, BCS, 2:19.1.
200- 1, Jock, BCS, 23.6.
3200- 1, Brearton, MBV, 12:18.1.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Wekin, Simmer, Perry, Lobdell), 3:56.4.
High jump- 1, Burgin, BCS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Sand, BCS, 17-9.
Triple jump- 1, Page, BCS, 34-10.
Shot put- 1, Martin, BCS, 34-7.
Discus- 1, Martin, BCS, 100-6.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 70, Moriah/Boquet Valley 56
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, BCS (Denton, Demeter, Alt-Rostak, Bishop) 13:12.7.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 18.4.
100- 1, Hamel, BCS, 13.5.
1500- 1, Callahan, MBV, 6:03.4.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Willette, Roberts, Wypyski, Hamel), 57.3
400- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 1:08.7.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 1:21.9.
800- 1, Callahan, MBV, 2:51.6.
200- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 29.
3000- 1, Callahan, MBV, 13:56.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Baumann, Bisselle, Riemersma, McKiernan), 4:40.1.
High jump- 1, Quinn, BCS, 4-8.
Long jump- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 14-4.
Triple jump- 1, Cross, BCS, 29-0 .
Shot put- 1, Bishop, 25-11.5.
Discus- 1, Dumas, BCS, 67-4.
