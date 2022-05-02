BEEKMANTOWN — With the courts wet, the players had to wait to start their Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis matches, but in the end, the Beekmantown squads were able to sweep Northern Adirondack, 3-2 in the boys and 5-0 in the girls, Monday.
For the No. 1 matches, Bode Curilla defeated NAC’s Seth King, 6-3, 6-4, while on the girls’ side, Hailey Williams took down Reese LaFave, 6-0, 6-2.
Eclipse Conroy took the No. 2 singles, but the Bobcats found a win in Harold Carter in the No. 3 singles. The latter match, which Carter won, went to almost 8 p.m before triumphed over Nate Sarnow, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4.
The boys split the doubles matches, with Dylan Brown and Lucas Curilla of Beekmantown taking the No. 1, while the NAC duo of Tristin Lagree and Kingston Tucker won the No. 2.
“The players were not only patient as we rolled the water off the courts all together but they also increased their team numbers and competition exponentially this year and it was a tight, fun match that had some barn burners,” Eagles coach Chuck Ko said.
On the girls side, Ella Repas and Lilly Cross both soundly won their matches against their Bobcat opponents. April Secore and Olivia Hagadorn in the No. 1 doubles and Rhianna Gilligan and Carly Hagadorn in the No. 2 both secured solid victories as well.
“After the courts dried, we were able to have a great evening of tennis,” Beekmantown’s Seth Spoor said. “All seven Beekmantown starters played exceptional tennis.”
—
Boys
Beekmantown 3, Northern Adirondack 2
Singles
No. 1- B. Curilla (BCS) def. King, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2- Conroy (BCS) def. Craig, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3- Carter (NAC) def. Sarnow, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- Brown/L. Curilla (BCS) def. Trombley/Manor, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2- Lagree/Tucker (NAC) def. Mageria/DeBella, 6-2, 6-3.
Girls
Beekmantown 5, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Williams (BCS) def. Lafave, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Repas (BCS) def. Griffin, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Cross (BCS) def. Hart, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Secore/O. Hagadorn (BCS) def. Guay/James, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Gilligan/C. Hagadorn (BCS) def. Begore/Magoon, 6-1, 6-0.
SETON CATHOLIC 1, SCHROON LAKE 1
SETON CATHOLIC 4, SCHROON LAKE 1
SCHROON LAKE — With both boys’ teams only having two players on the roster, the match between the Knights and Wildcats ended in a draw.
Seton’s Colin Farrington defeated Trey Pratt in the only match of the night for the boys, 6-4, 6-2. In the No. 2 match, Schroon Lake’s Christian Gratto won by default as the Knights did not have an opponent available.
The rest of the matches were forfeited by both teams.
The girls side had more competition, but Seton Catholic ended up with the win, 4-1. Schroon Lake won the top match in Madison Prikryl, who downed Ebony Ruffin in a tight match.
Seton’s Chloe Lawless bested Elizabeth Grey, 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles, while Lison Becam and Charlotte Hughes won the No. 1 doubles over Kaylee Frasier and Alyssa Arnold.
—
Boys
Seton Catholic 1, Schroon Lake 1
Singles
No. 1- Farrington (SC) def. Pratt, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 3- Forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Forfeit.
No. 2- Forfeit.
Girls
Seton Catholic 4, Schroon Lake 1
Singles
No. 1- Prikryl (SL) def. Ruffin, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 2- Lawless (SC) def. Grey, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Becam/Hughes (SC) def. Frasier/Arnold, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
