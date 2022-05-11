BEEKMANTOWN — On Senior Night, Beekmantown survived a late 10-run inning from Saranac to squeeze by for the win, 13-12, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball, Wednesday.
The Eagles recognized Seniors Maggie LaBarge, Brenna Mulvaney, Kiera Regan, Macayla Scofield, Faith Whitney and Nataly Wood. Regan had a double in the win while LaBarge rapped two. Whitney also had two singles and Mulvaney grabbed the pitching win.
Taking advantage of four errors in the sixth inning, the Chiefs took a 12-8 lead. However, the Eagles quickly went to work with two outs.
“Led by Regan and LaBarge’s doubles, the team strung together some hits and eventually took a 13-12 lead, which we were able to hold onto in the seventh,” Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes said.
“We were amped up due to Senior Night,” she said. “These girls have worked hard this week to prepare for this game. We had an issue with errors which is sadly common for us, but the fact that they fought back was admirable.”
Layla Pellerin had three singles and Tori Wells whacked two in Saranac’s loss. Aislyn Liberty shouldered the loss in the circle.
“Saranac is a solid team and they know how to push runs across the plate,” Barnes said. “They are scrappy and never give up and I give them a ton of credit.”
She also added that she was happy to see her girls get a burst of energy and bounce back.
“As far as effort, it was a great game by both squads,” she said.
—
Beekmantown 13, Saranac 12
SCS 001 10(10) 0 — 12 9 4
BCS 200 425 X — 13 10 6
H. Liberty, A. Liberty (6) and Denis. Mulvaney and Whitney. WP- Mulvaney. LP- A. Liberty. 2B- Regan (BCS), LaBarge 2 (BCS).
TICONDEROGA 15
AUSABLE VALLEY 12
CLINTONVILLE — Andrea Paige and Sophia Dorsett each had three hits while at-bat during the Sentinels’ close win over the Patriots.
Jaelyn Whitford, Adyson Moore, Cassidy Mattison and Jade Frasier all secured two hits in the win. Paige also won in the circle for Ti.
“It was a very back and forth game,” AuSable Valley coach Kayla Taylor said. “Both teams were hitting the ball very well tonight.”
For the Pats, Sierra Bronson and Annika LaMountain both contributed a double. Sara Richards, Kaydence Hoehn, Emily Fisher and Jillian Bezio all also had two singles apiece.
—
Ticonderoga 15, AuSable Valley 12
AVCS 210 630 0 — 12 11 5
TCS 302 181 0 — 15 17 3
Paige and Dorsett. Hickey and Richards. WP- Paige. LP- Hickey. 2B- Bronson (AVCS), LaMountain (AVCS).
PERU 8
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
CHAMPLAIN — The Nighthawks pulled ahead for good in the third inning, taking advantage of three walks and a few base hits.
Gabrielle Cunningham and Aoife Lawliss both rapped a double in the win, while Kallie Poirer had two hits total for Peru.
While Rachel Madore took the win in the circle, relief pitcher Zoey Malcolm had a game-high eight strikeouts on Cougar batters.
“Peru is a well-coached team,” NCCS coach Carrie McComb said. “Malcolm came in to pitch in the fourth and quieted our bats.”
For the home squad, Brooke Basmjian tallied two hits.
“Our defense played very well tonight,” McComb said. “Missing three starters today, our reserve players really stepped up and played well.”
She also mentioned how Bailee Lafountain, who suffered the pitching loss, was able to get the Nighthawk batters to swing and let the Cougar defense get to work.
—
Peru 8, NCCS 4
NCCS 202 000 0 — 4 5 4
PCS 014 001 2 — 8 6 0
Madore, Malcolm (4) and Sypek. Lafountain and Bresnahan. WP- Madore. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Cunningham (PCS), Lawliss (PCS).
SARANAC LAKE 16
MORIAH 10
MORIAH — Tailor Whitson and Kylee Meyer each blasted a home run in Saranac Lake’s win over Moriah.
Whitson totalled four hits in the win. Marley Small tallied a triple while Karlie Goetz and Mia Nichols each had a double. Meyer also won in the pitching department, with five strikeouts.
“Saranac Lake hit the ball very well,” Vikings coach Billie Simpson said. “Their centerfielder, Caterra Ratell, was busy in the outfield making some nice defensive catches.”
For the home team, Hannah Slattery notched a double. Despite the loss in the circle, Jillian Eichen recorded eight strikeouts. Slattery and Kayla Clark each had two hits total in the loss.
—
Saranac Lake 16, Moriah 10
MCS 012 421 0 — 10 7 8
SLCS 070 431 1 — 10 15 4
Meyer and A. Whitson. J. Eichen and Anderson. WP- Meyer. LP- J. Eichen. 2B- Goetz (SLCS), Nichols (SLCS), Slattery (MCS). 3B- Small (SLCS). HR- Meyer (SLCS), T. Whitson (SLCS).
MVAC
WILLSBORO 9
CHAZY 6
WILLSBORO — The Warriors were led on offense by Kyla Crowningshield, Jenna Ford and Cleo Lobdell, who each tallied two hits in the win over the Eagles.
Lexi Nolette also notched a double in the win. Ford also recorded the pitching win, allowing just four walks. McKinley Belzile also had a strong defensive game when in the fourth, she got all three outs by catching three fly balls.
“I was really proud of how well the girls worked together tonight, everyone contributed to this win,” Willsboro coach Kyli Miller said. “Ford did really well pitching strikes and letting her fielders field the ball.”
For Chazy, Miller said the Eagles’ shortstop, Katana Coon, had a great defensive game. On offense, Hadley Lucas and Cassidy Turek had three hits apiece. Sam Gonyo added two.
—
Willsboro 9, Chazy 6
CCRS 012 030 0 — 6 15
WICS 120 033 X — 9 10
Gonyo, Billow (4), Lucas (5) and Turek. Ford and Harrison. WP- Ford. LP- Gonyo. 2B- Nolette (WICS).
