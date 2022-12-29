LAKE PLACID — Ava Murphy's third-period goal lifted the Canton girls to a close 2-1 victory over Beekmantown on Tuesday in the opening round of the SLP Holiday Tournament.
Maddi Southwick gave the Golden Bears the lead in the first period, but Katie McCormick tied it for the Eagles in the second.
Kori Lynne Lamoy stopped 14 shots in the Beekmantown nets as Canton held a slim 16-15 advantage in shots on goal in the evenly-played contest.
—
Canton 2, Beekmantown 1
Canton;1;0;1;—;2
Beekmantown;0;1;0;—;1
First period- 1, Can, Southwick (Stall), 2:34.
Second period- 2, BCS, McCormick, 12:40.
Third period- 3, Can, Murphy (Stall), :44.
Shots- Canton, 16-15.
Saves- Bullock, Can, 14. Lamoy, BCS, 14
POTSDAM 10
SLP 0
LAKE PLACID — It didn't go well for the host SLP girls' hockey team in its tourney opener.
Kennedy Emerson tallied three goals to lead Potsdam to a victory.
Jessica Bullock and Adalee Dimarco chipped in with two goals apiece for the Sandstoners, while Keegan McGaheran, Alexis Smith and Rylie Bicknell added a goal each.
Sophie Shoen (6) ad Ava Johnson (3) combined for the shutout in net with nine saves. Kelsey McKillip (21) and Allie Lahart (5) combined for 26 saves in the SLP nets.
Potsdam held a 1-0 after one period before scoring five times in the second stanza to break it open.
