Beekmantown skaters blank Saranac, 5-0

PLATTSBURGH — Zach Lapier scored three goals and assisted on another as Beekmantown continued to pull away from the rest of the field in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference hockey with a 5-0 victory over Saranac Tuesday night.
LaPier tallied even strength, power-play and short-handed goals.
Luke Moser added a goal and assist for the Eagles, while Keegan Seamone scored his first varsity goal.
Austin Doser then away 21 shots in the Beekmantown nets to record the shutout.
Mason Patnode was busy in the Saranac nets, stopping 46 of 51 shots.
“It was a solid team win from top to bottom and two valuable league points,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “We did a great job with our puck management throughout and the line of Zach LaPier, Luke Moser and Sam Bingel were workhorses once again for us and they did a nice job executing our offense throughout.
“We will regroup and get ready for our next challenge on Thursday night against a solid SLP team.”
—
Beekmantown 5, Saranac 0
Saranac 0 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 2 1 2 — 5
First period- 1, BCS, Moser (LaPier). 2, BCS, LaPier ppg (Moser).
Second period- 3, BCS, LaPier shg.
Third period- 4, BCS, Lapier. 5, BCS, Seamone (Tetreault).
Shots- Beekmantown, 51-28.
Saves- Patnode, SCS, 46. Doser, BCS, 21.
