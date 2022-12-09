PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles kept the Hornets off balance all night, making sure they couldn’t find offensive rhythm, winning 68-48.
Beekmantown spent early parts of the game using the full court press flustering Plattsburgh into multiple turnovers. It at times was a struggle just for the Hornets to get the ball up the court and break the press.
This allowed the Eagles to get a lead as big as 10, as they worked towards a 32-26 halftime lead. It would continue in the second half as Beekmantown managed to outscore Plattsburgh 36-22, to cruise to a victory.
Nathan Parliament and Jack Beauregard were a fearsome duo for the Eagles, as they scored 19 points each, leading all scorers.
Hornet Cayden Williams led the way for his team with 17 points, while teammate Max Filosca chipped in 15 points.
“BCS brought a lot of intensity and did well changing up their defense pressure,” Plattsburgh head coach Christopher Hartmann said.
Beekmantown 68, Plattsburgh 48
BHS (68)
Mosley 2-0-5, Sorrell 1-0-3, Francois 0-0-0, LaBorde 1-0-3, J. Sand 3-2-8, Mannix 1-3-5, Dixon 2-0-4, Parliament 8-2-19, Beauregard 8-3-19, N. Sand 1-0-2
PHS (48)
Filosca 3-9-15, Hartmann 3-0-6, Sorrell 0-0-0, O’Neal 1-0-2, Laravia 0-0-0, Ferris 1-0-2, Williams 5-6-17, VanArman 0-1-1, Fitzwater 1-2-4
Halftime- Beekmantown 32-26
3-point goals- PHS (1) Williams. BHS (4) Mosley, Sorrel, LaBorde, Parliament
Moriah 48
Ticonderoga 35
MORIAH — The Vikings took care of business on the road Thursday in their return to game-action, topping the Sentinels, 48-35. Led by Rowan Swan’s 25 points, the Vikings were able to start their season with not only their first season win, but their first conference win as well.
Even though Moriah was able to win the game by double-digits, things were actually more tightly contested than the score would suggest. After the end of the first half, Moriah only held a one-point, 17-16, lead. However, they would pick up some momentum in the second half, they would pull away to secure the road victory.
“For 3 quarters the game was very close, a much improved Ti team played great defense and hustled all over the court, we went on a little run towards the end of the 3rd quarter that was the difference in the game,” said Moriah coach Brian Cross. “All 5 Ti starters contributed and kept them close for 3 quarters, kudos to Coach Defayette [TI] for having his team ready to play.”
Moriah 48, Ticonderoga 35 Ticonderoga (35)
L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 2-1-6, Crammond 1-0-2, Lauzon 0-0-0, Montalbano 3-0-8, Vigliotti 5-1-11, Belden 0-0-0, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mosier 1-0-2, Perron 0-0-0, Swagger 3-0-6. TOTALS:15-2-35.
Moriah (48)
B. Olcott 2-0-4, Swan 9-7-25, Whitman 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-0-3, Allen 3-2-9, Gilbo 1-1-3, McGinness 0-0-0, Demarais 2-0-4, Sherman 0-0-0, Valentine 0-0-0, D. Olcott 0-0-0, Scoresome 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-10-48.
Halftime- Moriah, 17-16.
3-point field goals- Ticonderoga (3). Moriah (2).
Northeastern Clinton 62
Peru 40
CHAMPLAIN — A second half surge put the game out of reach as the Cougars used multiple offensive weapons to defeat the Nighthawks, 62-40.
While it was only 24-19 at the break, NCCS felt in control of the match. They would use the momentum coming out of the break to outscore Peru 38-21. The Cougars fed the ball inside as three players reached double figures, and no one scored a 3-pointer.
Jordan Brown and Evan Manor led the way for NCCS as both scored 16 points. Colton Castine wasn’t far behind adding 13 points.
Peru was led by Lucas Allen who was the only player to break double digits, with 12. Hunter Eagle was the next highest with five.
“Peru had a solid start to the game and played well in the first half,” NCCS head coach Luke Connell said. “We came out strong out of halftime and played to our strengths. We had a strong third quarter that propelled us to the win tonight.”
Northeastern Clinton 62, Peru 40 PHS (40)
McCormick 1-0-2, Eagle 2-0-5, Breen 1-1-3, Petro 1-0-3, Mitchell, Dubay 0-2-2, Falvo 0-1-1, Osbourne 4-0-1-9, Parent 1-1-3, Teller, Allen 5-2-12
NCCS (62)
Brown 8-0-16, Prairie 0-1-1, Sisco, Biliter, Marshall 3-0-6, Magoon 3-0-6, Castine 6-1-13, Manor 8-0-16, Garrow 2-0-4
Halftime- NCCS 24-19
3-point goals- PHS (2) Eagle, Petro
AuSable Valley 70
Saranac Lake 69
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots were able to narrowly edge out the Red Storm at home on Thursday, 70-69, thanks to a go-ahead basket from Korvin Dixon in the closing seconds of the contest. Even though the Red Storm came back from a 13-point deficit at the half, Dixon’s basket was enough for the Patriots to hold onto the win, staying undefeated through three games thus far.
“Senior leaders Carson Garcia, Kollin and Korvin Dixon spearheaded a hard fought team win,” said Patriot coach Andrew Bombard. “Both teams played hard through two overtimes in a great atmosphere.”
While Saranac Lake trailed, 34-21, at the end of the first half, they were able to get back in the contest partly due to their red hot three-point shooting. Saranac Lake was able to connect on seven threes in the match, however it wouldn’t be enough as they would fall just short.
For the Patriots, Korvin Dixon was the star even before the final buzzer sounded, as he scored a team high 34 points in the win.
AuSable Valley 70, Saranac Lake 69
Saranac Lake (69)
Ladue 6-0-12, Cirlovic 1-0-3, Owens 4-0-8, Faubert 4-2-14, Mantelle 5-1-11, Hewitt 8-1-19, E. Cirlovic 0-0-0, Wilson 1-0-2. TOTALS: 27-4-69.
AuSable Valley (70)
D. Bombard 1-0-2, Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 3-3-9, Kor. Dixon 15-4-34, Laudree 4-0-9, Garcia 3-3-9, Rock 0-0-0, H. Bombard 2-2-6, Thwaits 0-0-0, Brown 0-1-1, Macdougal 0-0-0. TOTALS: 28-13-70.
Halftime- AVCS, 34-21.
3-point field goals- SLCS (7) Faubert 4, Hewitt 2, Cirlovic 1. AVCS (1) Laundree.
GIRLS
Northern Adirondack 29
Franklin Academy 26
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Huskies, 29-26, Thursday.
Trailing 13-10 at the half, NAC fought through the staunch defense to outscore Franklin Academy 19-13 over the third and fourth quarters. The Bobcats also withstood a 3-point barrage as the Huskies made five, scoring over half their points from behind the line.
Franklin Academy’s Alyvia Roberts was a force inside the paint grabbing numerous rebounds and challenging anyone who came her way. Reagan McCardle and Chloe LaBell led the way for the Huskies scoring 12 and nine points, respectively.
NAC had a consistent offensive output as every player that stepped on the court scored. Abby Peryea was a force on the offensive side, leading the Bobcats with 12 points. Mackenna LaBarge provided a defensive presence keeping the Huskies off balance.
“This was a close game throughout,” NAC head coach Dennis Labarge said. “ Both teams played tough defense. Alexis McDonald and Sophia Charland had solid games. Alexis hit a couple of big shots for us late.”
Northern Adirondack 29, Franklin Academy 26 FA (26)
Addison 0-0-0, Ava. Lilliock 0-0-0, LaBell 4-0-9, McCardle 4-0-12, Alaska Lilliock 0-0-0, Lili 0-0-0, Roberts 1-3-5
NAC (29)
LaBarge 1-1-3, Moore 1-0-2, McDonald 2-1-5, Gilmore 1-0-2, Charland 2-1-5, Peryea 6-0-12
Halftime- Franklin Academy 13-10
3-point goals- Franklin Academy (5) Reagan McCardle 4, Chloe LaBell 1
Boquet Valley 37
Seton Catholic 32
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins were able to squawk out a home victory Wednesday night, defeating the Knights, 37-32, at home. With the win, the Griffins are now a scorching hot 3-0 to start their young campaign.
While the finish was down the wire, the game was tightly contested throughout, as Boquet Valley was only narrowly able to secure a three-point, 16-13, lead at the half.
“It was a hard fought game for 4 quarters. Both defenses made offense difficult, causing numerous turnovers and tough shots,” said Boquet Valley head coach Hokey McKinley.
A big reason that the Griffins were able to hang on for the slim victory was the play of Abbey Schwoebel, who led the team offensively with 20 points. Ella Lobdell also chipped in a solid performance as well, scoring nine points in the contest.
For the Knights, things continue to get off to a slow start for the group thus far in the season. Through three games, the group is 0-3 overall, with all three losses being to conference opponents. However, they are still seeing steady performance from Abby Pearl, who scored eight in the loss Thursday.
Boquet Valley 37, Seton Catholic 32 Seton Catholic (32)
Hughes 1-3-5, Langlois 1-0-2, Whalen 2-1-5, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 1-2-4, Rock-Perez 1-0-2, Conti 3-0-6, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 2-4-8. TOTALS: 11-10-32.
Boquet Valley (37)
Pulsifer 0-0-0, Schwoebel 6-7-20, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, Bisselle 1-0-2, Lobdell 3-2-9, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Hickey 1-1-3, Caputo 1-0-2, Denton 0-1-1. TOTALS: 12-11-37.
Halftime- BVCS, 16-13.
3-point field goals- BVCS (2) Lobdell, Schwoebel.
Schroon Lake 60
Chazy 32
SCHROON LAKE — The Chazy girls basketball team had to take one on the chin Thursday evening, as they took a lopsided loss on the road at Schroon Lake, 60-32. Brittany Meiras’ double-double helped pave the way for Schroon Lake to hand Chazy their first loss of the season.
Even though the Eagles lost by 28 points, they only trailed by five points at the end of the first half. After trailing 29-24 through two quarters, in the second half the Eagles would be held to just eight points offensively.
“We broke open a close game in the 3rd quarter outscoring Chazy 17-6. Saige Shaugnessy did an excellent job on Samantha Gonyo holding her to 2 points in the second half and Dakotah Cutting, Kenzie Cutting, and Addie Phillips applied constant pressure combining for 12 steals in the second half,” said WIldcats coach Jeff Cutting. “Chazy’s girls played with a lot of intensity and would not go away. They are well coached and are making great strides.”
Mieras put together an unbelievable performance to secure the Schroon Lake win, stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists. For Chazy, Gonyo and Kassidy Turek would each score double-digits, however it wouldn’t be enough as they’d let the game slip away in the second half.
Schroon Lake 60, Chazy 32 Chazy (32)
Howell 0-1-1, Langlois 0-0-0, Turek 4-1-10, Gonyo 5-0-12, LaPierre 2-2-6, Dunbar 1-0-3, Columbo 0-0-0, Chesney 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-4-32.
Schroon Lake (60)
D. Cutting 4-2-10, Timmer 2-0-5, DeZalia 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-2, K.Cutting 2-0-4, Baker 7-2-19, Mieras 8-0-20, Shaugnessy 0-0-0, Lussier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 24-4-60.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 29-24.
3-point field goals- Chazy (5) Gonyo 3, Turek 1, Dunbar 1. Schroon Lake (8) Mieras 4, Baker 3, Timmer 1.
Lake Placid 28
Keene 8
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers put on a terrific display of defensive prowess Thursday, holding the Beavers to single digits in their home victory, 28-8. Nadia Phillip’s 18 points were able to take care of things on the offensive end for the Blue Bombers, as they are now undefeated through two games.
The Lake Placid defense was constricting right from the opening tip-off, as they held Keene to just three points in the first half. They would allow that many points again in the third, then hold Keene to just two in the fourth.
While Phillip led the team in points, the Blue Bombers entire starting five was clicking offensively as every one in the opening unit scored at least one point.
For Keene, Marley Harmer would score the bulk of their points, with six in the contest, while teammates Kiana Shambo and Haylee Baysse would each score a point each as well.
Lake Placid 28, Keene 8 Keene (8)
VanNess 0-0-0, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 0-1-1, Harmer 2-2-6, Baysse 0-1-1, Jones 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0. TOTALS: 4-4-8.
Lake Placid (28)
Phillip 7-4-18, Crawford 2-0-4, Ahmemulic 1-0-2, Marvin 1-0-2, Jordon 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0, Coursen 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-4-28.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 14-3.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS
Bolton 58
Kings School 47
CORINTH — The Eagles were unconscious from long-distance Wednesday, as they used a 3-point barrage to claim a double-digit win over the non-conference opponent Kings School.
Jaxon Egloff was at the forefront of Bolton’s offensive explosion, knocking down five of his team’s 10 made three-pointers, and tying the game-high in points, with 17. However, he was in a three-way tie with that total, as teammate Jace Hubert would also score 17 in the 58-47 win.
King’s School’s Coltart would also have 17, however it wouldn’t be enough as they fell at home.
—
Bolton 58, Kings School 47 Bolton (58)
French 0-0-0, Egloff 6-0-17, Hubert, 6-3-17, Eager 1-4-7, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 3-0-8, Hens 0-0-0, Morehouse 1-1-3, Becker 1-4-6, Foy 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-12-58.
Kings (47)
McBridge 0-0-0, Bevan 0-0-0, Fischer 0-0-0, Woodhouse 1-2-4, White 4-8-16, LaPorte-Smith 0-0-0, Coltart 7-0-17, Graham 2-0-4, Patterson 3-0-6, VanGrouw 0-0-0, Petersen 0-0-0. TOTALS: 71-10-47.
Halftime- Bolton, 32-15.
3-point field goals- Bolton (10) Egloff 5, Hubert 2, Trowbridge 2, Eager 1. Kings (3) Coltart 3.
