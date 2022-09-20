BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown held an 18-3 shot advantage, but needed a first-half goal from Matt Macner to edge St. Lawrence Central, 1-0, in non-league boys’ soccer on Saturday.
Dylan Brown assisted on Macner’s game-winning tally which came with 28:07 gone in the first half.
Jasper Burdo stopped three shots in the Eagles’ nets to record the shutout and
Connor Provost was busy in the St. Lawrence Central nets with 17 saves.
Beekmantown 1, St. Lawrence Central 0
SLC 0 0 — 0
BCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, BCS, Macner (Brown), 28:07.
Shots- Beekmantown, 18-3.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 3. Provost, SLC, 17.
CHAZY 3
OGDENSBURG FREE ACADEMY 0
CHAZY — Peter Labarge scored two goals and assisted on a third as the Eagles (6-0-1 overall) pulled away to a non-league win on Homecoming Day.
Labarge’s first goal, which came just five minutes into the contest, was the lone scoring in the opening half.
And, despite a 16-4 shot advantage while controlling most of the game, Chazy wasn’t able to score again until Gunner Frenyea tallied at the 32:37 mark of the second half.
Labarge then finished off the scoring shortly after, at 36:14.
Zamir Foster (3) and Kobe Hernandez (1) combined for four saves while posting the shutout in net. Dylan Sovie stopped 12 shots for the Blue Devils.
Chazy 3, Ogendsburg 0
OFA 0 0 — 0
CCRS 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, CCRS, Labarge (Dudyak), 5:03.
Second half- 2, CCRS, Frenyea (Labarge), 32:37. 3, CCRS, Labarge, 36:14.
Shots- Chazy, 16-4.
Saves- Foster (3), Hernandez (1), CCRS, 4. Sovie, OFA, 12.
PLATTSBURGH 5
CHATEAUGAY 0
PLATTSBURGH — Jack Ferris scored his team’s first four goals as the Hornets
blanked the Bulldogs in non-league action.
Jace Lacey rounded out the Plattsburgh scoring with his first varsity goal, at 37:39 of the second half.
The Hornets held a 1-0 halftime lead before erupting in the second half to break it open.
Nick Clookey recorded the shutout in the PHS nets with two saves.
“We were finally able to wear down Chateaugay in the second half to pull away with four second-half goals,” PHS coach Chris LaRose said.
LaRose said that Owen Mulligan, Sebastian Bonnabesse, Simon Meyer and Bailey Van Arman played very strong games for PHS, while sweeper Austin Bickford and forward Ethan Cook stood out for Chateaugay.
Plattsburgh 5, Chateaugay 0
Chateaugay 0 0 — 0
Plattsburgh 1 4 — 5
First half- 1, PHS, Ferris (Lambert), 19:06.
Second half- 2, PHS, Ferris (Lambert), 7:20. 3, PHS, Ferris (Bonnabesse), 18:48.
4, PHS, Ferris (Mulligan), 34:35. 5, PHS, Lacey (Meyer), 37:39.
Shots- PHS, 12-2.
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 2. Rockhill, CCS, 7.
GIRLS
CHAZY 6
LAKE PLACID 1
CHAZY — The Blue Bombers took the early lead in the Northern Soccer League contest on Kiera Levitt’s goal.
The rest of the game, however, belonged to the Eagles as Ava McAuliffe led the way with three goals and an assist.
Lexi Clark added a goal and two assists for Chazy, while Samantha Gonyo-
LaFountain and Hailey Laurin also tallied goals. The Eagles scored three goals in each half.
Clark’s tally at 30:07 of the first half broke a 1-all tie and put the Eagles in front to stay.
“I thought our girls responded nicely after a slow start to the game,” Chazy coach John Tregan said.
“It was nice to get a win on our Homecoming Day and also able to get all the girls on our team in the game.”
Chazy 6, Lake Placid 1
LP 0 1 — 1
CCS 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, LP, Levitt, 9:24. 2, CCRS, Gonyo-LaFountain (McAuliffe), 19:49. 3,
CCRS, Clark (Bechard), 30:07. 4, CCRS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 31:12.
Second half- 5, CCRS, McAuliffe (Clark), :50. 6, CCRS, McAuliffe, 12:27. 7,
CCRS, Laurin (Clark), 20:06.
Shots- Chazy, 25-5.
Saves- Ahmemeulic, LP, 20. Blair (3), Gonyo-LaFountain (3), CCRS, 6.
BEEKMANTOWN 5
ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Grace McCasland and Luci Brown tallied goals in the final
10 minutes of the second half to help the Eagles pull away.
McCasland finished the game with three goals and an assist, while Payton
Parliament and Brown each added a goal and assist for Beekmantown, which held
a 28-8 shot advantage.
Jocelyn Moreau tallied both goals for St. Lawrence Central in the non-league
game.
Beekmantown 5, St. Lawrence 2
SLC 0 2 — 2
BCS 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, BCS, Parliament (Barnes), 3:58. 2, BCS, McCasland (Parliament),
35:47.
Second half- 3, SLC, Moreau, :47. 4, BCS, McCasland (Brown), 9:28. 5, SLC,
Moreau, 23:39. 6, BCS, McCasland, 31:47. 7, BCS, Brown (McCasland), 36:15.
Shots- Beekmantown, 28-8.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 4. Young, SLC, 8.
BOLTON/WARRENSBURG 4
PLATTSBURGH 3, OT
PLATTSBURGH — Kara Bacon scored two goals in the final five minutes of
regulation to force overtime and then netted the game-winning goal in overtime to
provide the margin of difference in the non-league contest.
Megan Langaworthy assisted on all three of the goals.
Ella Moskov also tallied for Bolton/Warrensburg.
Aubree Mulligan, Maddie Whalen and Amaya Abellard scored goals in succession
to erase a 1-0 halftime deficit and give the Hornets a 3-1 advantage in the second stanza.
“Bolton/Warrensburg is a good team and were able to score by getting forward as a team in transition,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said.
“We will learn from this game and need to to keep working every minute of the game at every position.”
Bolton/Warrensburg 4, Plattsburgh 3, OT
BW 1 2 1 — 4
PHS 0 3 0 — 3
First half- 1, B/W, Moskov, 8:02.
Second half- 2, PHS, Mulligan (Tuller), 4:06. 3, PHS, Whalen (Hewson), 21:04. 4,
PHS, Abellard (Hall), 30:16. 5, B/W, Bacong (Lanaworthy), 35:30. 6, B/W, Bacon
(Langaworthy), 36:06.
First overtime- 7, B/W, Bacon (Lanaworthy), 8:22.
Shots- PHS, 22-7.
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 3. Sherman, B/W, 19.
THURSDAY
GIRLS
PLATTSBURGH 5
PERU 4
PLATTSBURGH — Amaya Abellard scored all five of her team’s goals to lead
the Hornets past the Nighthawks in Northern Soccer League action.
Aubree Mulligan assisted on two of Abellard’s goals.
Maggy Garrow tallied two of the Peru goals, the second cutting the Nighthawks’
deficit to 5-4 with 3:55 left in regulation. Reese Duprey also tallied in the second
half for the Nighthawks.
Plattsburgh 5, Peru 4
PCS 2 2 — 4
PHS 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, PHS, Abellard (Mulligan), 7:22. 2, PCS, Garrow, 9:00. 3, PCS, not
available. 4, PHS, Abellard (Girard), 30:41.
Second half- 5, PHS, Abellard (Mulligan), 10:35. 6, PCS, Duprey, 21:09. 7, PHS,
Abellard, 26:24. 8, PHS, Abellard, 32:20. 9, PCS, Garrow, 36:05.
Shots- PHS, 14-9.
Saves- Lyons, PHS, 5. Corrow, PCS, 9.
