Beekmantown, Saranac and NAC all win in non-league softball action

BEEKMANTOWN — In this instant classic, nine-inning match-up between Beekmantown and Plattsburgh High, the Eagles just barely made their way past the Hornets, 11-10, Tuesday, in non-league play.
For the Eagles, Nataly Wood nailed a triple, while winning pitcher Brenna Mulvaney went 3-for-4 with three singles.
After starting off strong and heading into the sixth inning up 8-3, Beekmantown saw trouble when Plattsburgh came rumbling back with three runs to make it a two-run game.
With the help of Amanda Vaughn’s triple, the Hornets took the lead at the top of the seventh, scoring four runs from Lauren Baker, Alyssa Hemingway and Bella Miller’s singles, taking a 10-8 lead.
During Beekmantown’s turn at the plate in the seventh, Payton Parliament kicked things off with a single, followed by a walk from Lindsay Barnes. Then, Faith Whitney placed a bunt down the third baseline to load the bases. Mulvaney notched a base hit to bring in one run, followed by Macayla Scofield being hit by a pitch to bring in the tying run.
The eighth inning was silent, but the Eagles were able to hold out in the final inning and did not allow the Hornets to score again.
During the bottom of the ninth, Mulvaney hit a ball near second base, just beating the throw and running in Whitney for the game-winner.
Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes had only positives to say about both teams, saying both pitchers performed with heart and both catchers having outstanding games.
“Plattsburgh High is a fantastic team. They are extremely well-coached and just poised in their play,” Barnes said. “They fought back like any great team should and I give them a ton of credit.”
For the Hornets, Maddy Fuller went the distance in the circle and struck out three Eagles. At the plate, Fuller went 3-for-4 and had three singles and three RBIs.
“Shout out to both pitchers and catchers who played absolutely phenomenal tonight,” Barnes said. “Defense on both sides was strong, outfielders for both teams made numerous catches. It was a very well played game.”
Barnes also recognized Beekmantown’s Lindsay Barnes and Maggie LaBarge for having good defensive plays in the win.
—
Beekmantown 11, Plattsburgh High 10
BCS 152 000 201 — 11 7 3
PHS 200 013 400 — 10 16 2
Fuller and Hemingway. Mulvaney and Whitney. WP- Mulvaney. LP- Fuller. 3B- Wood (BCS), Vaughn (PHS).
SARANAC 10
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 7
SARANAC — With a home run from McKenna Macomber and a stellar performance in the circle for Aislyn Liberty, the Chiefs were able to come down with the 10-7 win over the Cougars.
Layla Pellerin and Olivia Benjamin also notched a double apiece for Saranac, with Pellerin and Liberty having two hits each in the win.
Liberty struck out seven Northeastern Clinton batters and only walked three.
“Both teams were able to take advantage of some fielding miscues to score runs,” Cougars coach Carrie McComb said. “Saranac was also able to get some timely hitting with runners in scoring position.”
While the game took place in Saranac, Northeastern Clinton was deemed the “home” team, as the Cougars’ new field is being worked on, which McComb showed her gratitude for.
While Bailee Lafountain took the loss in the circle, she managed three strikeouts and three walks against the Chiefs’ batters.
“I am proud of how we battled today to keep the game within reach,” McComb said. “Every game we are improving.”
—
Saranac 10, NCCS 7
SCS 214 300 0 — 10 10 1
NCCS 400 030 0 — 7 5 6
Lafountain and Bresnahan, Surprenant (6). A. Liberty and Denis, Squier (7). WP- Liberty. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Pellerin (SCS), Benjamin (SCS). HR- Macomber (SCS)
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 11
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
CLINTONVILLE — The Bobcats overall had a good game at-bat, with Abby Peryea hitting two triples, Mackenna LaBarge notching two doubles and Kate Lapoint getting one double.
Also for Northern Adirondack, Rhylee Poupore had two singles, along with Peryea while Bushey and Lapoint hit one single each. Ashlyn Seguin also secured two singles.
“NAC did a really good job hitting tonight and their pitcher was solid,” AuSable Valley coach Kayla Taylor said.
Poupore got the win in the circle, striking out nine batters from AuSable.
For the Patriots, Jillian Bezio and Bailey Peck each had two singles in the loss.
“Bezio and Peck had a couple of great hits for us and Haley Hickey pitched a good game for us,” Taylor said.
—
Northern Adirondack 11, AuSable Valley 2
NAC 101 322 2 — 11 15 0
AVCS 000 100 1 — 2 4 0
Poupore and Gilmore. Hickey and Richards. WP- Poupore. LP- Hickey. 2B- Lapoint (NAC), Bushey 2 (NAC). 3B- Peryea 2 (NAC).
