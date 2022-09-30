BEEKMANTOWN — Down 2-1 in sets, the Eagles would rally from behind to win two sets in a row to top the Bobcats, 3-2. After losing back-to-back sets in the middle portion of the match, the Eagles wouldn’t give up, and came soaring back to win at home.
Beekmantown would take the first set, 25-20, and it looked like they were off and running. However, NAC came out in the second set and owned the net, winning 25-8. With the set score tied 1-1, it was anyone’s match.
In the third set, the Bobcats would ride their momentum from the set prior, winning 25-20, to take a one set lead. The Eagles wouldn’t hang their heads just yet, as they stormed back in the fourth to win, 25-12.
In the final set, that only goes up to 15, the Eagles would pull out another win, 15-6. Ella Repas was pivotal in the victory, posting a respective line of 10 kills, three digs, three blocks and one assist. Anna Dutil stood tall at the net as well, adding two blocks of her own to go along with her four digs, three kills and two aces.
The Bobcats saw some phenomenal performances as well, even in the losing effort. Mackenzie Lawrence dazzled, with 11 points, 12 kills, 14 digs, four blocks and three aces. Maddy Dobson led the team in points with 17.
NAC will travel to Plattsburgh next Tuesday while Beekmantown will host Saranac Lake the same day in their next contest, coming off the win.
Northern Adirondack 2, Beekmantown 3
20-25, 25-8, 25-20,12-25, 6-15
NACS- Griffin, 2 points, 3 kills, 7 assists, 13 digs. Lapoint, 7 points, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs. Lawrence, 11 points, 3 aces, 12 kills, 4 blocks, 14 digs. Dobson, 17 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 9 digs. Trombley, 1 point, 3 kills, 8 digs. Husband, 4 points, 8 digs.
BCS- Castine, 21 digs. Franklin, 16 digs. Lamora, 12 digs. Rock, 11 digs, 2 assists. Daniels, 11 digs, 9 kills, 2 aces, 1 block. Proper, 6 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces. Dutil, 4 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks. Repas, 3 digs, 10 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks. Bronson, 2 digs, 5 assists, 4 aces. Parker, 1 dig, 2 kills. Denton, 1 dig, 1 kill, 1 block. Ruest, 1 kill, 12 assists.
Saranac Lake 3
Northeastern Clinton 1
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars weren’t able to weather the Red Storm on the court Thursday, losing at home, 3-1. Alice Ladue led the way on the road, with 13 points, 22 assists, four kills, three digs and three aces.
Saranac Lake set the tone for the match in the very first set, winning 25-16. They would take the next set as well, but this time by a more narrow margin, 25-20.
The Cougars would show some fight however, as they would rally back to win the third set, 25-22. The Red Storm wouldn’t let this game go to five, taking the fourth and final set, 25-17.
Anica Null would chip in a stellar performance for the Red Storm as well, posting five points, five aces and 18 kills.
For the Cougars, Rachel Letourneau would have a strong performance, tallying three aces, five kills, six digs and a block, respectively, in the loss.
Saranac Lake’s next matchup will come next Tuesday, when they face Beekmantown on the road. Northeastern Clinton will square off next Tuesday as well, against Peru, in front of the home crowd.
Saranac Lake 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17.
SLCS- Null, 5 points, 5 aces, 18 kills. Gay, 12 points, 3 aces, 2 assists, 8 kills. Michael, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 dig, 14 assists, 1 kill. White, 10 points, 3 aces, 1 dig, 7 kills. Montroy, 1 assist, 2 kills. Ratelle, 1 kill. Donaldson, 7 points, 3 aces, 2 assists, 7 kills. Ladue, 13 points, 3 aces, 3 digs, 22 assists, 4 kills. Hathaway, 1 point. Connor, 4 points, 2 aces. Foster, 1 dig, 1 assist, 1 kill. Sinclair, 2 points, 1 ace.
NCCS- Aubrey, 3 aces, 1 kill, 3 digs. Trudo, 3 kills, 3 digs. LaValley, 1 kill, 4 digs. Letourneau, 3 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs, 1 block. Goodrow, 4 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs. Mackinnon, 3 digs. Spoor, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 digs.
Lake Placid 0
Plattsburgh 3
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets gave the Blue Bombers a sting Thursday, sweeping their conference opponent at home, 3-0.
Every set would come down to the wire, being decided by four points or less. Plattsburgh would take the first, 25-22, and then the second, 25-23. In the third, they again took care of business, winning it and the match, 25-21.
For Lake Placid, Noriah Galvin would pace the team in assists, with nine. Nadia Phillips would have a strong showing as well, finishing with eight points, five kills and five digs, as well as a block.
On the Hornets side of the net, Sadie Walker was all over the floor. Walker would pile up six points, three aces, three kills, three assists and a whopping 16 assists. Lily Duquette would add eight points and nine digs and Natalie Batinelli would have nine points and eight kills as well, in the victory.
“I am very proud of my team tonight,” said Plattsburgh coach Cindy McMahon. “They communicated and worked together.”
After canceled matches next Tuesday and Thursday, Lake Placid’s next contest won’t come until next Friday, when they host AuSable Valley. Plattsburgh is set to host Northern Adirondack, next Tuesday.
Lake Placid 0, Plattsburgh 3
25-22, 25-23, 25-21
LP- Smith, 1 dig. Phillip, 8 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs, 1 block. Evans, 1 dig. Galvin, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs, 9 assists. Lawrence, 3 points, 1 block. Skutt, 2 digs, 1 assist. Gavin, 1 dig. Crawford, 13 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 dig. Garrison, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 dig.
PHS- Walker, 6 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 16 assists, 3 digs. Fitzwater, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 assists, 8 digs. Duquette, 8 points, 4 aces, 9 digs. Saliba, 3 kills. DeTulleo, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs. Batinelli, 9 points, 4 aces, 8 kills, 1 assist. Young, 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block. Valenti, 4 points, 1 ace. Deloria 5 points, 3 aces. Bull, 6 points, 3 aces.
