CHAMPLAIN — Zach LaPier accounted for a single, double and five RBI on Thursday to help lead Beekmantown to a 17-0, five-inning win over Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Parker Broughton added a double and single for the Eagles, while Sam Bingel had a double in a 12-hit offensive attack.
The Eagles, leading 3-0 after two innings, broke the game open with seven runs in the third.
Alix Perras pitched four shutout innings to get the win before Jasper Burdo took over in the fifth. Beekmantown pitching allowed just three hits and two walks.
Three players had a hit apiece for the short-handed Cougars, with eighth-grader Evias Carpenter getting his first varsity hit.
Beekmantown 17, NCCS 0 (5)
Beekmantown 037 07 — 17 12 1
NCCS 000 00 — 0 3 3
Perras, Burdo (5) and Ely. Abad, Surprenant (3), Hemingway (4) and Jo. Wells. WP- Perras. LP- Abad. 2B- Broughton (BCS), Bingel (BCS), LaPier (BCS). 3B- Broughton (BCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 20
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0 (5)
BEEKMANTOWN — Steven Bronson struck out 12 and pitched a five-inning, no-hitter for the Eagles.
Nate Parliament led Beekmantown offensively with a three-run homer and a double. Patrick Hagadorn chipped in a double, while Quinn Brandell, Bronson and Cole Ely added a single each.
The game was the completion of a suspended contest from Tuesday.
Beekmantown 20, NCCS 0 (5)
NCCS 000 00 — 0 0 4
Beekmantown 18(11) 0x — 20 6 1
Jo. Wells, McIntyre (2), Cudemo (2), Abad (3) and Cronkite. Bronson and Ely. WP- Bronson. LP- Jo. Wells. 2B- Parliament (BCS), Hagadorn (BCS). HR- Parliament (BCS).
PLATTSBURGH 7
SARANAC 2
SARANAC — Warren Miller and Jack Sorrell accounted for two hits apiece as the Hornets defeated the Chiefs.
Braeden Calkins, Miller and Sorrell had doubles.
Trenton Griffiths struck out nine and allowed six hits in going the distance for the pitching win.
Alex Clancy and Seth Petrashune paced Saranac offensively with two hits each and Zack Lucia chipped in a double. Korbin Cranford struck out seven in taking the pitching loss.
Plattsburgh 7, Saranac 2
Plattsburgh 020 112 1 — 7 9 1
Saranac 000 200 0 — 2 6 2
T. Griffiths and Calkins, Sorrell (3). Cranford, E. Barnes (7) and Z. Lucia. WP- T. Griffiths. LP- Cranford. 2B- B. Calkins (PHS), Miller (PHS), Sorrell (PHS), Z. Lucia (SCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 8
MORIAH 6
PORT HENRY — Brady Boulrice had three hits and three RBI, while Caleb Damour added two hits and two RBI as the Bobcats defeated the Vikings.
Winning pitcher Austin Lambert struck out nine and walked two. Brady Boulrice got the final out of the game for the save.
Moriah was led by Owen Nephew with three hits and two RBI, and Kaydin Sargent two hits. Reliever Jacob Mascarenas struck out seven and walked none in pitching from the third inning on.
NAC 8, Moriah 6
NAC 301 040 0 — 8 7 2
Moriah 100 030 2 — 6 9 4
Lambert, B. Boulrice (7) and M. Boulrice. Nephew, Mascarenas (3) and Pelkey, Nephew (3). WP- Lambert. LP- Nephew. Sv- B. Boulrice. 2B- Bruce (NAC).
TICONDEROGA 8
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
AUSABLE FORKS — The Sentinels, leading by only a 4-3 score after six inning, broke loose for four runs in the seventh.
Garrett Drinkwine led Ticonderoga with two hits and Collin Lauzon added a double. Starter Carter Perron was the winning pitcher.
Konnor Facteau’s two singles and losing pitcher Rylee Turnbull’s double was the lone hits for the Patriots.
Ticonderoga 8, AuSable Valley 4
Ticonderoga 100 300 4 — 8 6 2
AuSable Valley 000 030 1 — 4 3 1
Perron, Lauzon (5) and Crossman. Turnbull, Facteau (6), LaMountain (7) and Garcia. WP- Perron. LP- Turnbull. 2B- Lauzon (TCS), Turnbull (AVCS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 13
BOQUET VALLEY 10
CROWN POINT — The Griffins scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 10-5 edge, but the Panthers pulled out the win with two in the home half of the fifth and six more in the sixth.
Evan Carey, who picked up the pitching win in relief, rapped three singles, a double and drove in four runs. Reese Pertak added three singles and three runs scored, Alex Stone a double, triple and three runs. And Jarrett Russell two hits and two runs.
Crown Point starter Pertak struck out nine and Carey fanned four in relief. Boquet Valley starter Maddox Rice struck out 10.
Rice was also the leading hitter for the Griffins with a home run and triple.
Crown Point 13, Boquet Valley
Boquet Valley 200 080 0 — 10 5 3
Crown Point 201 226 x — 13 13 1
Rice, Gay (5), Egglefield (6) and Burdo, Rice (5). Pertak, R. Russell, Carey (6) and J. Russell. WP- Carey. LP- Egglefield. 2B- Stone (CPCS), Carey (CPCS). 3B- Rice (BVCS), Stone (CPCS). HR- Rice (BVCS).
LAKE PLACID 23
WELLS 0 (5)
WELLS — Winning pitcher Max Hyman, Will Landriault and Hyler Isham all hit triples as the Blue Bombers rolled to a win over the hosts.
Lake Placid scored runs in every inning and finished the contest with 17 hits as many players had multiple hits in the victory.
Lake Placid 23, Wells (5)
Lake Placid 141 98 — 23 17 0
Wells 000 00 — 0 3 6
Hyman, Hayes, Coursen and Barney. DeCarr, Brooks, Allen and Simmins. WP- Hyman. LP- DeCarr. 2B- Simmins (WCS). 3B- Hyman (LPCS), Landriault (LPCS), Isham (LPCS).
WEDNESDAY
CVAC
PERU 9
SARANAC LAKE 0
PERU — Jake Frechette tossed a complete-game, one-hitter and struck out eight to power the Nighthawks.
Losing pitcher Cedar Rivers held Peru scoreless until the fourth when the Nighthawks tallied three runs before adding three more in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Kalib Smith accounted for three hits for Peru, while Zack Engstrom and Aiden LaBarge added two each. Engstrom drove in three runs and LaBarge knocked in one.
Peru 9, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Peru 000 332 x — 8 9 3
Rivers, Martelle (5) and Willett. Frechette and Moore. WP- Frechette. LP- Rivers.
SARANAC 8
MORIAH 3
PORT HENRY — Ethan Barnes and Seth Petrashune had two hits each, with Barnes driving in three runs, to lead the Chiefs past the Vikings.
Adrian Barnes pitched the first four innings to pick up the win and Ben Yanulavich the final three for the save.
Saranac, leading by a 1-0 score after three, tallied five runs in the fourth.
Owen Bobbie’s three-run double drove in all of the Moriah runs. Kaydin Sargent was the losing pitcher.
Saranac 8, Moriah 3
Saranac 100 520 0 — 8 9 3
Moriah 000 300 0 — 3 5 2
A. Barnes, Yanulavich (5) and Z. Lucia. Sargent, Langey (4) and Nephew. WP- A. Barnes. LP- Sargent. Sv- Yanulavich. 2B- E. Barnes (SCS), Bobbie (MCS).
TUESDAY
MORIAH 12
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 8
LYON MOUNTAIN — Jacob Mascarenas had a big day at the plate with two triples, a single, two runs and a RBI for the Vikings.
Winning pitcher Joe Pelkey helped his cause with a triple, single, two runs and three RBI. Sam Langey chipped in with a single, two runs and two RBI as Moriah had nine hits in all.
The Vikings held a 4-3 lead before scoring six runs in the fifth.
Austin Lambert paced the Bobcats with two hits and four RBI. Brady Boulrice and Caleb Damour added doubles.
Moriah 12, NAC 8
Moriah 101 260 2 — 12 9 2
NAC 001 203 2 — 8 11 7
Pelkey, White (5) and Nephew. M. Boulrice, Damour (5) and Lambert. WP- Pelkey. LP- M. Boulrice. 2B- B. Boulrice (NAC), Damour (NAC). 3B- Mascarenas 2 (MCS), Pelkey (MCS).
APRIL 21
CROWN POINT 16
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 6 (6)
NORTH CREEK — Alex Stone rapped a grand slam, while Ethan Evens and Tyler Beekmantown also homered for the Panthers.
Crown Point trailed by a 4-3 score before erupting for 13 runs in the sixth inning to break it open.
Beeman finished with three hits and three RBI, Stone two hits and four RBI, Evens two hits and two RBI and Evan Carey, who picked up the win in relief, a single and double.
Crown Point 16, Johnsburg/Minerva 6 (6)
Crown Point 010 02(13) — 16 12 2
Johnsburg/Minerva 003 012 — 6 3 3
Pertak, Carey (4) and J. Russell. Freebern, Wing (4), Lawrence (6) and Steele. WP- Carey. LP- Wing. 2B- Evens (CPCS), Carey (CPCS). HR- Evens (CPCS), T. Beeman (CPCS), Stone (CPCS).
