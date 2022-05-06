PERU — Peru and Beekmantown split their tennis match-ups, Friday, with the Nighthawk boys and the Eagle girls taking home the wins.
For the boys, Peru swept the singles, with Sebastien Schaefer defeating Lucas Curilla in a close, 6-4, 7-5, No. 1 singles matchup. Gavin Mero and Elijah Lederman secured the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively.
However, the Eagles’ duos were able to pick up some wins, with Bode Curilla and Eclipse Conroy winning 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 doubles. Jacob Mageria and Sunny DeBella had an exciting match against Peru’s Issac Mitchell and Zach Johnson, with the Eagles emerging victorious.
“The most intense match of the day was No. 2 doubles, which lasted almost two and a half hours,” Peru coach Matthew Mero said.
“Both teams competed right to the end,” he continued. “Our three singles players found a way to clinch the win for us today. I am very impressed with the young talent that Beekmantown has on their squad.”
On the girls side of things, Beekmantown flipped the switch and got the win, starting with Luci Brown in the No. 1 singles. Peru then grabbed the No. 2 and 3 singles, with Jacklin Mitchell and Remi Beauharnois securing wins.
“Brown put on an impressive performance at the No. 1 singles spot to lead the Eagles,” Peru coach Bruce Beauharnois said. “Peru relied on their singles to secure their wins on the day, but ultimately the match came down to the No. 2 doubles match.”
Beekmantown’s pairs secured the win for the Eagles, with Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller soundly winning the No. 1. April Secore and Olivia Hagadorn in the No. 2 had a closer match against Morgan Bechard and Kaeda Watanabe.
“The level of tennis is quite possibly at an all-time high for the girls and the match between Peru and Beekmantown highlighted that this evening,” Beauharnois said.
Olivia Miller and Rhianna Gilligan of Beekmantown won in the exhibition match.
—
Boys
Peru 3, Beekmantown 2
Singles
No. 1- Schaefer (PCS) def. L. Curilla, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2- Mero (PCS) def. Brown, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3- Lederman (PCS) def. Sarnow, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- B. Curilla/Conroy (BCS) def. St. Louis/Hayes, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Mageria/DeBella (BCS) def. Mitchell/Johnson, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5).
Girls
Beekmantown 3, Peru 2
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. S. Davis, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Williams, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3- R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Repas, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. E. Beauharnois/J. Davis, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Secore/Hagadorn (BCS) def. Bechard/Watanabe, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
PLATTSBURGH 4, SARANAC 1
PLATTSBURGH 4, SARANAC 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets took both the boys and girls matchups, 4-1, 4-1.
Olivia Nowosielski won the No. 2 singles to lead Plattsburgh High, followed by Rebecah Courson in the No. 3. Saranac’s Sydney Myers took the Chiefs only match win in the No. 1 singles, defeating Tessa Bonnabesse.
“Myers executed her strategy and was able to win a lot of close games against Bonnabesse,” PHS coach Rich Gottschall said.
For the doubles, Olivia Gottschall and Kristi Cantwell secured the No. 1 spot, while Vera Saliba and Bailey Hewson took the No. 2.
“Our girls continue to play consistently and prevail in important moments,” Rich Gottschall said. “Nowosielski won an important match against an always strong competitor, Lia Parker.”
The Hornets’ doubles teams remain undefeated with both of the wins.
For the boys side, Sebastien Bonnabesse and Andrew and Nick Bula all won their singles matches relatively soundly.
The match of the night came in the No. 1 doubles, which lasted two hours and saw Saranac grab their lone win on the boys’ side with a comeback. Collin Clancy and Hunter Devins took down Ben Lambert and Simon Meyer, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
John Cantwell and Bransen Fitzwater teamed up for the No. 2 doubles win.
The Hornets’ boys singles players also remain undefeated, with coach Cathy Whalen saying they work hard every week to improve their game. The Plattsburgh boys’ team as a whole is also undefeated.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Saranac 1
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- A. Bula (PHS) def. Gaboriault, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3- N. Bula (PHS) def. Hamel, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Clancy/Devins (SCS) def. Lambert/Meyer, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
No. 2- Cantwell/Fitzwater (PHS) def. Kostogiannis/Spear, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls
Plattsburgh 4, Saranac 1
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Bonnabesse, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Nowosielski (PHS) def. Parker, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3- Courson (PHS) def. Mulverhill, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Gottschall/Cantwell (PHS) def. Borner/Wood, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2- Saliba/Hewson (PHS) def. Alix/Tripp, 6-0, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.