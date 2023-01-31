PLATTSBURGH — The experience of Beekmantown was put on display as the boys and girls bowling teams cruised to 4-0 sweeps over Saranac, Friday.
In what Eagles coach Farole Watts called a good and very friendly competition, both teams battled to put their best effort on the lanes.
Logan Hart led Beekmantown with a 170-245-197-612 series with Caleb Deso bowling a 257-175-155-587 series. Josh Calkins and Alex Deso secured the sweep with a 522 and 565 series, respectively.
Dale Lavarnway bowled a series 571 to lead Saranac. Josh Gabriault added a 552.
On the girls side of things, Abby Fessette and Kelsey Cook showed strong performances for the Eagles. Fessette bowled a 191-229-157-577 series to lead Beekmantown while Cook added a 176-203-156-535 series.
Kennedy Paynter led the way for the Chiefs with a 96-148-196-440 series.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0
BCS
Calkins 218-189-115-522, Deso 257-175-155-587, Dragoon 162-160-173-496, Hart 170-245-197-612, Deso 173-204-186-565.
SCS
Lavarnway 153-218-200-571, Dupee 113-96-86-295, Barber 114-117-110-331, Wood 189-175-127-492 Gabriault 172-69-211-552
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0
BCS
Sampica 181-194-118-493, Bump 117-116-141-374, Cragle 180-123-180-483, Cook 176-203-156-535, Fessette 191-229-157-577
SCS
Duffy 109-215-80-304, Marsico 144-140-151-435, Laundrie 123-110-123-365, Ashline 96-168-108-372, Paynter 96-148-196-440.
BOYS
Peru 4
Moriah 0
GIRLS
Peru 4
Moriah 0
PLATTSBURGH — All Nighthawk boy bowlers came to play against the Vikings, as each bowler crossed the 600 point threshold or were close to it.
Keagen Hemingway, 680, Matt Trombley, 619, Kayden Smith, 617 and Nick Palmer, 593, set the tone for the match and put the bowling contest out of reach.
Moriah showed a consistent attack with Jeremy Riemeisma bowling 413 series to lead the Vikings, with Damyn Dowe and Cayden Muller adding a 411 and 409, respectively.
The Peru girls were not to be outdone as they outbowled Moriah to a 4-0 sweep.
Madison Provost was the highlight of the match as she bowled a 213-167-168-658 series, leading Peru to victory. Layla Garrand was second on the team with a 137-148-183-468 series.
The Vikings tried to keep it close but came up just short as Harley Taylor had the highest series score of 431 for the team. Hannah Slattery added a 401.
Boys
Peru 4, Moriah 0
PCS
Hemingway 220-234-226-680, Smith 234-192-191-617, Trombley 179 -213-227-619, Palmer 197-204-192-593
MCS
Riemeisma 148-154-413, Dowe 160-129-411, Muller 147-134-408
Girls
Peru 4, Moriah 0
PCS
Provost 213-167-188-568, Garrand 137-148-183-468, Prell 127-142-365, McKee 121-121-352, LaDuke 133-318
MCS
Taylor 168-148-431, Shoobe 135-136-129-425, H. Slattery 138-134-129-401, Fuller 123-125-134-382 M. Slattery 130-286
BOYS
AuSable Valley 4
NCCS 0
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 3
NCCS 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots and Cougars hit the bowling lanes in an intense matchup where only one could come out victorious.
For the boys, this was led by AuSable’s Max Benware who bowled his highest series of the season.
Benware’s 708 series paved the way for the Patriots to cruise to victory. He was followed by Jack Thomas’ 515.
NCCS was led by Jake McGoldrick with a 498 followed by Hayden Schad with a 421
The Patriot girls came to play and pulled no punches as they won 3-1 over the Cougars
MaKayla LeWallen led the Patriots with a 444 series followed by Abby Perk with a 418.
Skyler Agoney led the Cougars with a 396. Keira MacKinnon chipped in a 392.
One highlight of the match was NCCS’ Sabrina Robare who bowled her highest game of the season at 178.
BOYS
AuSable Valley 4, NCCS 0
AVCS
Benware 280-258 (708), Thomas 220, Crowningshield 206, Taylor 191, Collins 187
NCCS
McGoldrick 185, Schad 180, Agoney 167, Bertrand 146, Dubuque 140
GIRLS
Ausable Valley 3, NCCS 1
AVCS
LeWallen 165, Perky 155, Quinn 138, Roberts 137, Church 133
NCCS
Robare 178, Mesec 158, MacKinnon 154, Sk. Agoney 146, Si. Agoney 131
BOYS
NAC 4
Willsboro 0
GIRLS
NAC 3
Willsboro 1
ELLENBURG — The matches were closer than the score seems as both boys and girls bowling teams for the Bobcats secured victories.
Ashton Nichols got things going for NAC by bowling a match high 486 series with Chase Nichols bowling a 426 series.
Willsboro was led by Vinnie Duso who bowled a 340 series. Troy Baker added a 96-108-81-304 series to be second on the team.
It was more of the same in girls bowling.
Kate Lapoint bowled the highest series for the Bobcats with a 177-123-153-453 series. Piper Bruce wouldn’t be too far behind with a 105-140-148-393 series.
The Warriors found their win from the roll of Emily Mitchell who bowled a 135-157-143-435 series to lead the team. Autumn Phinney and Katherine Estus added in a 352 and 328 series, respectively.
Boys
NAC 4, Willsboro 0
NAC
Menard 111-116-190-417, Guillaume 120-117-323, A. NIchols 209-132-145-486, C. Nichols 150-141-138-426.
WCS
Rolston 87-79-109-275, Garvin 93-91-73-257, Baker 95-108-81-284, Aines 69-77-85-231,
Duso 122-118-100-340.
Girls
NAC 3, Willsboro 1
NAC
Bennett 101-118-112-331, Boyle 104-112-123-331, Bruce 105-140-148-393, Lapoint 177-123-153-453.
WCS
Patnode 115-81-87-283, Estus 115-111-102-328, Phinney 115-114-123-352, Mitchell 135-157-143-435.
