ELLENBURG — In a hard fought contest an Eagle run, beginning at 126-pounds, keyed the victory over the host Bobcats, 39-33.
Jacob Lagree got Beekmanton on the board with a pin of Gavin Lafountain :50 seconds into their match. Jacob Magjera would follow suit with a 5-2 decision of Ishia Burnell.
The Eagles carried momentum from these two matches to win three of the next four matches to secure the win. NAC would rally with wins at 189 and 215, but it wasn’t enough.
After Sawyer Bell won by forfeit at 138, Jack Brown pinned Donovan Turner at 145-pounds. Kyle Reif at 152, would be the lone Bobcat win to stymie the tide but it wouldn’t last.
Forfeits at 172 and 189-pounds gave victories to Matt Lowandowski and Tristan Manny to all but end the contest.
NAC would see a small run of its own when Trent Snide-Haselton and Trey Mcgee won by pinfall in their matches at 189 and 215-pounds, respectively.
Both squads return to action as Northern Adirondack takes part in the Otter Valley Invitational, Saturday. Beekmantown is on the road again as they travel to face Peru, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
—
Beekmantown 39, Northern Adirondack 33
102- LaBarge(NAC) fall Desotell :53
110- Bartlemus(NAC) forfeit
118- Smith(NAC) forfeit
126- Lagree(BCS) fall Lafountain :50
132- Magiera(BCS) dec Burnell 5-2
138- Bell(BCS) forfeit
145- Brown(BCS) fall Turner :39
152- Reif(NAC) dec Corrado 4-0
160- Lowandowski(BCS) forfeit
172- Manny(BCS) forfeit
189- Snide-Haselton(NAC) fall Hall 1:18
215- Mcgee(NAC) fall Dubee :21
285- Bushey(BCS) forfeit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.