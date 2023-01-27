Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.