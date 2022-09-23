BEEKMANTOWN — It all came down to the final drive. With Beekmantown leading, 22-15, everyone in the Eagles nest held with baited breath, as Plattsburgh drove down the field with five minutes to play, attempting to tie the game.
However, the home crowd would get to exhale a sigh of relief, as on fourth down, deep in Eagles’ territory, Hornets’ quarterback Michael Phillips would miss his mark on a pass to running back Trenton Griffiths and turn the ball over on downs, sealing the game.
It took quite aways for this game to reach that penultimate drive. Both teams came out of the gate slowly, with both quarterbacks throwing interceptions on their opening drive.
It seemed much of the first quarter consisted of just shedding the pregame jitters, as much of the quarter consisted of penalty flags flying through the air and footballs sailing past their intended targets. After 12 minutes of action, both teams were still scoreless.
When the game returned from break, with Beekmantown driving, it only took two plays before quarterback Nathan Parliament punched in a one yard run, to give the team a 7-0 lead.
That lead wouldn’t hold for long, as on the Hornet’s ensuing drive, Griffiths would break off a 75 yard touchdown run, to even the score.
“I gotta give credit to Plattsburgh and the way they came out. Some of their playmakers, like Griffiths, just made some nice plays for them,” said Beekmantown coach Jamie Lozier.
As the second quarter began to wind down, the Hornets made sure to get one more score in before half. After the Eagles’ turned it over on downs, Phillips would run in a one yard score to cap off a 66 yard drive. The Hornets would even convert the following two point attempt, to lead 15-7 going to break.
“We went to halftime not happy with a lot of missed tackles all over the field; we take a lot of pride in tackling, so that’s frustrating,” Lozier said. “At halftime we challenged them and said, ‘it’s time to step it up. It’s time to do what we’ve been teaching you,’ and they played much better in the second half.”
After halftime, the energy shifted on the field. Starting from their own 39 yard line, the Eagles drove the ball down the field in 10 plays, resulting in a Connor Barber rushing touchdown. They would convert the two point attempt, to even the score at 15-a-piece.
Things would hold there, all the way until the start of the fourth. To open the quarter, Beekmantown started with the football at the 44-yard line. They looked to their leader, quarterback Nathan Parliament, and their rushing attack to put them on top.
An impassioned Parliament would lead the team on a 56 yard drive, resulting in another Barber rushing score.
With five minutes to go, Plattsburgh received the kickoff at their own 28-yard line, needing to go 72 yards to tie the game. The Beekmantown defense got the message at halftime, shutting down Phillips air attempts and forcing a turnover on downs.
After Parliament took a knee to let the clock wind to zeroes, Lozier spoke of how highly the team regards their quarterback, especially in tight games such as this.
“He is a major part of our team; he’s a spark, emotionally and physically,” Lozier remarked. “We’re proud that he is stepping up. It’s hard being an underclassman to do that, especially in his role, but he accepts the challenge. He is not afraid to work hard and the guys will rally behind him. So he’s a great team leader and we’re lucky to have him.”
Plattsburgh, still searching for that first win, will face Moriah, back at home next Friday. Beekmantown, coming off their first victory of the season, will travel to Saranac, next Saturday.
—
Plattsburgh 15, Beekmantown 22
PHS 0 15 0 0 — 15
BCS 0 7 8 7 — 22
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
BCS- Parliament 1 run (Hagadorn kick).
PHS- Griffiths 72 run (Mulligan kick).
PHS- Phillips 15 run (DeAngelo pass to Griffiths).
Third Quarter
BCS- Barber 1 run (Barber run).
Fourth Quarter
BCS- Barber 5 run (Hagadorn kick).
Individual Statistics
Rushing
PHS- Griffiths 9-95, TD; DeAngelo 2-5; Phillips 8-54, TD.
BCS- Broughton 15-85; Barber 17-97, 2TD; Parliament 15-64, TD; Sweenor 7-41; Hagadorn 1- -6.
Passing
PHS- Phillips 9-18-1-121.
BCS- Parliament 1-5-1-20.
Receiving
PHS- Griffiths 3-52; Filosca 3-23; DeAngelo 3-42; Brooks 1-4.
BCS- Hagadorn 1-20.
Interceptions
PHS- Phillips.
BCS- Ducatte.
Fumble Recovery
PHS- Phillips.
